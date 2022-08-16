ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edisto Island, SC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston County, SC
Edisto Island, SC
Crime & Safety
Edisto Island, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Troopers investigating fatal collision in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an early-morning single-vehicle collision in Dorchester County has left one dead. The driver was heading north on Wallace Ackerman Drive, approximately 2 miles east of Summerville, when they went off the right side of the road and into a pond, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road. An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured on Sunday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet. A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirmed to News 2 they recovered a body from the water near James Island on Friday. Details about that body – including its identity – were not provided. According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department, the body was recovered near Lighthouse Point. Both Charleston PD and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond.   The crash happened on […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As word spread of a missing person’s case that turned deadly close friends hope the victim is remembered for her bubbly and fun personality. Al Thompson and Billy Anderson met Megan Rich over two years ago and quickly became close friends. Both men described her as a little sister to them and said she did not deserve what has happened.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Father of missing woman arrested, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says while searching for a missing woman, the father of the woman was arrested. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, is charged with obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned. Police are searching for his daughter Megan Rich, 41, who was...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Friend of missing woman weighs in on her disappearance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are still looking for a missing woman and nearly a week later, they have made one arrest in the case. Megan Rich (41) was last seen last week August 12 on James Island. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) arrested the father of one Rich’s kids and he was charged with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to boat fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire in Moncks Corner Saturday evening.  According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. where a boat was on fire.  The boat was located on land at the owner’s home.   Officials say the […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man sentenced in Colleton County triple homicide

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man responsible for killing three people and injuring a child at a Colleton County home in 2017 was found guilty on Friday. Authorities arrested Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm after they said he shot and killed Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13 during a robbery at their […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies find reported missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing was found Thursday night. Andrew “Drew” Moore, 28, was located safe and unharmed.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

