“I’ve always wanted to play in England. That’s not a secret. I’m here now — and Everton feels special. I want to build something big here, because I know this is a big club. The past couple of years have been tough, but I want to bring Everton back to where they belong. I get chills thinking about playing at Goodison for the first time, especially after the reaction I got when people saw me arriving at the stadium on the first day of the season. That reaction in the stands was crazy. It’s an incredible feeling to be made so welcome and I was very grateful. The thought of playing there gets me really fired up. I’m ready to go,” says Amadou Onana. [EFC]

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO