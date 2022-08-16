Read full article on original website
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
LILLE, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored after just eight seconds of play to claim the joint-fastest goal in the history of the French league on Sunday. Mbappe found the net at the start of a 7-1 win for defending champion Paris Saint-Germain over Lille on Sunday. The visitors needed just four passes from kickoff to score as Lionel Messi hit a superb ball over the top for Mbappe, who cleverly lobbed Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim. PSG coach Christophe Galtier gave credit to his technical staff and to the club’s Under-19 team.
Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Roma all vying for Trevoh Chalobah loan signing — reports
Previous reports indicated that Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea in search of more game-time if and when Wesley Fofana’s signing is concluded. It seems like the enquires have already started coming in, with a temporary departure looking likely before the transfer window ends. According to both English and Italian...
Liverpool FC Women Demolish West Ham 5-0 In Preseason Friendly
Liverpool are inching forward to their WSL season opener in three weeks time. They took on West Ham United in London in their penultimate friendly. Matt Beard continued to showcase the depth of the squad, chopping and changing the lineup yet again, but still managing to put out a strong side.
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
Mohamed Salah Doesn’t Care About His Records, He Wants the Premier League and Champions League
Mohamed Salah loves playing against Manchester United. Liverpool’s Egyptian King has racked up nine goals and two assists against them in 10 appearances, and will be looking to push this record further. He is level with Steven Gerrard on goals scored against United. Ahead of Monday’s Northwest Derby against...
What to make of the Harry Maguire to Chelsea rumors?
Extra extra, read all about it! Chelsea have been linked, rather boisterously even by rumor mill standards, to Harry Maguire! The biggest laughing stock of the dumpster fire that is Manchester United at the moment, right? He who holds back England from ultimate greatness, no? What on Earth is going on here, you might be wondering. Why would we do such a silly thing?
Chelsea injury list grows to four as Tuchel looks for consistency, quality depth
Adding the literal injury to the insult that was last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Bridge against Tottenham was N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring, which remains a serious concern that is likely to rule him out for weeks, if not months. While we still don’t have an official prognosis (and probably won’t because it’s not a thing in pro football for whatever reason), we probably won’t see Kanté back until October at the earliest, after the international break.
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Live Blog | Gray late equalizer!
90’ - Yates with a snapshot goes over, that was a chance too. 87’ - GOAL!!! Pickford with a brilliant ball over the backline for Gray to run onto, and a brilliant takedown by the forward runs him wide of the scrambling Henderson and he can tuck home into an open goal, 1-1!
Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies
After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
Newcastle United v Manchester City – Head to Head
Round three of the Premier League sees Manchester City head north to take on Newcastle United at St James’s Park, where victory should take the blues back to the top of the Premier League. City have won their opening two fixtures and have a great record at the home of the Magpies. However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing on Tyneside as the stats will now show.
Pragmatism: How Manchester City Must Approach the Champions League
A fourth Premier League title in five years sealed Manchester City’s dominance in English football. The club has won all there is to win on the domestic scene. It’s now a question of “what next?”. As the new Champions League season approaches, all eyes are now on...
A new season for Sunderland AFC Women - what can we expect?
After a glorious summer of international football, the women’s domestic season gets back underway this Sunday. The River Wear derby at Durham’s Maiden Castle ground is the first of twenty two league fixtures in Sunderland’s Barclay’s Women’s Championship, and there’s going to be plenty of action and drama along the way.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Elmas, Sarr, Diaz & Dieng transfer rumours, Begovic Man Utd link
“I’ve always wanted to play in England. That’s not a secret. I’m here now — and Everton feels special. I want to build something big here, because I know this is a big club. The past couple of years have been tough, but I want to bring Everton back to where they belong. I get chills thinking about playing at Goodison for the first time, especially after the reaction I got when people saw me arriving at the stadium on the first day of the season. That reaction in the stands was crazy. It’s an incredible feeling to be made so welcome and I was very grateful. The thought of playing there gets me really fired up. I’m ready to go,” says Amadou Onana. [EFC]
Sunday football open thread
The good news? Tottenham has taken seven points out of its first three matches, the same fixtures which were all losses last season. The bad news? They’re currently behind top-of-the-table Arsenal and ewwwwwwww. But let’s not dwell on that, the football’s on. There are three matches available for your...
Wesley Fofana and his ‘mindset’ to be left out of Leicester City squad this weekend — reports
Chelsea have had multiple bids rejected by Leicester City for Wesley Fofana so far. In usual circumstances we might have moved our attention towards other targets, but these are not usual circumstances and Todd Boehly is certainly not a usual owner. As a result of our relentless approach, it seems...
Klopp Talk: Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino Available for Manchester United
Liverpool has been plagued with injuries at the start of the new season, and morale has been understandably not at the highest ahead of Monday’s Northwestern Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. But Jurgen Klopp provided some welcome news in his press conference. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are...
Inglethorpe Signs New Contract
Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
Tuchel receives larger fine than Conte, and suspended one-match ban, too
Apparently neither Antonio Conte nor Thomas Tuchel will have to miss their team’s matches this weekend, despite both receiving red cards at the conclusion of Sunday's 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. That's the latest bit of nonsensical ruling from The FA, though not that...
Lampard assures fans about Everton striker search
Everton are yet to score a goal of their own in the Premier League this season, with their sole marker coming from an own goal, ironically by a former player in Lucas Digne. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be out for a few more weeks and while Salomon Rondon was available after being suspended for the season opener, Frank Lampard has chosen to continue with a futile ‘False 9’ to start both games so far.
Klopp Talk: “We Should Get The Points” If Protests Postpone Match Again
In May of 2021, a group of Manchester United fans who wanted to be rid of the club’s heavily criticized owners, the Glazers, staged a protest outside of Old Trafford ahead of a visit from Liverpool. The fans were furious with the owners for a long list of reasons, not least of which was United’s involvement in the botched attempt at a breakaway European Super League.
