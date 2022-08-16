Read full article on original website
Two people killed in crash on I-75 in Tuckers Grade Rd
Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday night on I-75 and Tuckers Grade Road in Charlotte County says Florida Highway Patrol
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County woman faces vehicular homicide charge for wrong-way crash
A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.
Lee County Sheriff Bloodhound locates missing 9-year-old
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a missing 9-year-old boy with the help of deputies and their Bloodhound on August 13th.
Two teens arrested after crashing into Deputy following high-speed pursuit
Two 15-year-old girls were arrested following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle chase where a Deputy was injured on Interstate 75.
WINKNEWS.com
Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County
Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
Moped driver runs stop sign, dies after crashing into truck in Fort Myers
A moped driver is killed in a crash involving a truck on Ortiz Avenue and Dean Street in Fort Myers Wednesday night.
Community has mixed reaction over downtown Fort Myers mobile surveillance unit
Some people told Fox 4 they feel safer with more cameras watching over downtown Fort Myers. Others say they don't believe it will deter crime from happening.
One dead after crash on I-75 in Charlotte County
Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal crash on I-75 Northbound between mile markers 143 and 155.
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck in Lehigh Acres
A motorcyclist is killed in a crash involving a pickup truck at the location of East 2nd St & Edwards in Lehigh Acres.
'Catastrophic tire failure' causes fatal crash on I-75 SB in Sarasota County
Florida Highway Patrol says several good samaritans tried to rescue the victims but were unable to. A 'catastrophic tire failure' is cited as the cause.
Suspect in Downtown Fort Myers shooting turns herself in
Jasmine Battle wanted in relation to an early morning shooting in Downtown Fort Myers has turned herself into the Fort Myers Police Department Friday night.
NBC 2
Deputies, Good Samaritans join together to save potential I-75 bridge jumper
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic video captures the moments a group of Good Samaritans and Collier County deputies came together to save the life of a woman in danger. “It feels good. It’s just us doing our jobs. To the best of our ability and what we thought was the best decision at that moment with what we had,” said Officer Rebecca Maciques, one of the responding two life-saving deputies.
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
Fort Myers police make arrest following downtown fight
Fort Myers Police have made an arrest after a fight broke out in Downtown Fort Myers Thursday night.
WINKNEWS.com
New eye in the sky downtown Fort Myers begins Friday
There are measures keeping people safe in downtown Fort Myers, but one of the big changes begins Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile surveillance center is in place to pinpoint trouble and crime happening in the area. Thursday night at Celsius nightclub on Main Street, Fort Myers police...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Fire-Rescue Department giving child car seat inspections
The City of Naples Fire-Rescue Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Friday afternoon, where nationally certified technicians will be available to help you properly install your car seat. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 835 8th Ave....
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of pulling gun during argument in downtown Fort Myers
A man was arrested after being accused of pulling a gun during a verbal fight Thursday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man pulled the gun at 2213 Main Street, Celsius Night Club, in downtown Fort Myers. Officers were flagged down and told a man showed a...
WINKNEWS.com
Clewiston police investigating suspicious death of 63-year-old man
The Clewiston Police Department said they are investigating the suspicious death of a 63-year-old man. Rigoberto Morales Trigueros, of Clewiston, was found with signs of trauma, according to a press release from the Clewiston Police Department. He was found in an area near the 800 block of East Ventura Avenue...
WINKNEWS.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
In this Gulfshore Business report, one developer is thinking outside the box, creating a new concept when it comes to housing. There’s a new type of living on the horizon, and like the horizon, you should be thinking horizontally. The Villas of Gulf Coast is planned to be built...
wengradio.com
North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”
Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
