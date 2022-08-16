ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman faces vehicular homicide charge for wrong-way crash

A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.
WINKNEWS.com

Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County

Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
NBC 2

Deputies, Good Samaritans join together to save potential I-75 bridge jumper

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic video captures the moments a group of Good Samaritans and Collier County deputies came together to save the life of a woman in danger. “It feels good. It’s just us doing our jobs. To the best of our ability and what we thought was the best decision at that moment with what we had,” said Officer Rebecca Maciques, one of the responding two life-saving deputies.
WINKNEWS.com

New eye in the sky downtown Fort Myers begins Friday

There are measures keeping people safe in downtown Fort Myers, but one of the big changes begins Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile surveillance center is in place to pinpoint trouble and crime happening in the area. Thursday night at Celsius nightclub on Main Street, Fort Myers police...
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Fire-Rescue Department giving child car seat inspections

The City of Naples Fire-Rescue Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Friday afternoon, where nationally certified technicians will be available to help you properly install your car seat. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 835 8th Ave....
WINKNEWS.com

Clewiston police investigating suspicious death of 63-year-old man

The Clewiston Police Department said they are investigating the suspicious death of a 63-year-old man. Rigoberto Morales Trigueros, of Clewiston, was found with signs of trauma, according to a press release from the Clewiston Police Department. He was found in an area near the 800 block of East Ventura Avenue...
wengradio.com

North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”

Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
