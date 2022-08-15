ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away.  Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation. 
DULUTH, MN
bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Man On Charges Of OWI-Drugs With Child In Car

WASHBURN COUNTY -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Corby Gordon, of Hayward, WI, on criminal charges of Operating While Under the Influence of Controlled Substances with a child in the car that are filed against him in Washburn County Circuit Court. According to the criminal complaint filed against...
HAYWARD, WI
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman

DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
VIRGINIA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlton, MN
County
Carlton County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Carlton County, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro

GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
GRASSTON, MN
FOX 21 Online

Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive was arrested on Monday afternoon. FOX21 cannot name him because he has not been charged yet. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force verified the fugitive’s location at 3 p.m. The 29-year-old was found on the 400-block of North...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office#Lakeland News
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nurses at Essentia Health in Moose Lake vote to strike, joining 15,000 nurses

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. -- Nurses at Essentia Health Moose Lake voted to strike Wednesday, a day after 15,000 Minnesota nurses voted to do the same, the Minnesota Nurses Association announced.Essentia Health purchased the Moose Lake facility from Mercy Hospital two years ago. The MNA said in a statement that the new owner refused to recognize the existing contract and have been working on negotiations ever since. However, Essentia Health told WCCO there was no MNA contract in place when it purchased the hospital in August 2020. The organization has a website with a history of bargaining with the MNA at Moose...
MOOSE LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MIX 108

Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth

The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth

Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages. The strike authorization, which required a two-thirds vote, allows the Minnesota Nurses Association to call some 15,000 nurses away […] The post Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth

The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
DULUTH, MN
B105

North Shore Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ To Connect With Nature

We recently made a trip up the North Shore to golf at Lake Superior National at Lutsen. It's always a beautiful ride along the North Shore Scenic Highway. I noticed on the side of the road on the way up a sign that said "Yoga & Forest Bathing" with a number. It was a quick glance and I didn't catch all the details. Did that really say forest bathing? What the heck is that?
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Check Out The Latest Food Truck In Duluth Behind The DECC

With the days of summer starting to tick away here is another reason to embrace the sunshine and warm temperatures. A new food truck that started up in July has set itself up in a great location behind the DECC by the Vista Fleet! The truck is called Northland Larder and from the photos, the food looks absolutely amazing!
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy