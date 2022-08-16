Read full article on original website
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies shot and injured a wanted suspect in Hillyard early Sunday morning. Corporal Mark Gregory said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies received information that a...
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning near Pittsburg and Lyons in Northeast Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office the suspect is in serious condition and is being treated at a local hospital. The shooting occurred around 7...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The rape trial against a former Spokane police officer began Wednesday morning. Nathan Nash, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree rape, third-degree rape, official misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He’s accused of raping two women in 2019 while on duty as a Spokane police officer.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Nathan Nash trial continued Thursday. On two separate occasions, two women claim the former Spokane police officer raped them while in uniform in 2019. On the second day of the trial, the court heard from medical experts and Spokane law enforcement. Spokane County Sheriff's Office...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who violently attacked a man with a knife on Sprague Avenue. On Tuesday at about 1:10 a.m., a man called 911 to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect tried to stab the victim, who fought back...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The sentencing hearing for Caleb Sharpe is in its final days. Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017, killing one student and injuring three freshman girls. Sharpe pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges related to the shooting in January. Thursday marks day...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man. Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death. They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police investigating deadly shooting in North Spokane Ford was picked...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man accused of brandishing a firearm at a group of employees at a downtown Spokane restaurant and firing a round at a group at Riverfront Park moments later. According to the press release, deputies responded to a...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested 52-year-old Ernest Ripoli on Tuesday, Aug. 16 after he reportedly attacked a resident with a knife. Ripoli has been booked into the Spokane County Jail for first and fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, possessing a dangerous weapon and obstructing law enforcement. According to police,...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local police are currently looking for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred at a house on 37th Street in Spokane. According to police, one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is currently not in custody, but officers do know who it is and are actively searching for them.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are seeking help in finding 78-year-old Gerald B. Krug. According to deputies, Krug was last seen on Aug. 18, 2022 around 11:30 a.m. before he left his home on E. Happy Trails Lane in the Otis Orchard/Newman Lake area. He was reportedly driving a red 2014 Ford Escape, WA license plate AQX3858.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
SPOKANE - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested for murder in the Spokane area Friday. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected in the shooting of a 20-year-old in west Pasco on...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The results for one of Spokane County’s most highly-contested primary races started were officially certified on Tuesday, Aug. 16. As of now, John Nowels and Wade Nelson will advance to the November election for Spokane County Sheriff. Nowels received 53.74% of the total votes...
A 31 year old Pullman drug dealer is wanted on a local arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his sentencing. Joshua Bewick failed to appear for his sentencing in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday in Colfax. Bewick was arrested during a traffic stop in Colfax in March when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies found fentanyl, heroin, scales and cash inside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bewick pleaded guilty in May.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley announced that the Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout will not open to the public on August 20 as planned. The city delayed the opening to investigate potential quality control issues with some of the materials, which could delay completion by a week.
The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Roshon Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the...
