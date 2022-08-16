ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies shoot wanted suspect in Hillyard

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies shot and injured a wanted suspect in Hillyard early Sunday morning. Corporal Mark Gregory said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies received information that a...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Victims wounded in Freeman shooting address gunman in court

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sentencing hearing for Caleb Sharpe is in its final days. Sharpe opened fire at Freeman High School in 2017, killing one student and injuring three freshman girls. Sharpe pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges related to the shooting in January. Thursday marks day...
FREEMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man.  Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death.  They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July.  PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police investigating deadly shooting in North Spokane  Ford was picked...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane police arrest knife-wielding suspect who attacked victim downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested 52-year-old Ernest Ripoli on Tuesday, Aug. 16 after he reportedly attacked a resident with a knife. Ripoli has been booked into the Spokane County Jail for first and fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, possessing a dangerous weapon and obstructing law enforcement. According to police,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Law enforcement searching for missing 78-year old man

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are seeking help in finding 78-year-old Gerald B. Krug. According to deputies, Krug was last seen on Aug. 18, 2022 around 11:30 a.m. before he left his home on E. Happy Trails Lane in the Otis Orchard/Newman Lake area. He was reportedly driving a red 2014 Ford Escape, WA license plate AQX3858.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Pullman Drug Dealer After He Failed To Show Up For Sentencing

A 31 year old Pullman drug dealer is wanted on a local arrest warrant after he failed to show up for his sentencing. Joshua Bewick failed to appear for his sentencing in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday in Colfax. Bewick was arrested during a traffic stop in Colfax in March when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies found fentanyl, heroin, scales and cash inside his vehicle. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bewick pleaded guilty in May.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft

The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
NINE MILE FALLS, WA
KREM2

Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Roshon Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the...
SPOKANE, WA
