The Duke Chronicle Looks At Christian Reeves

We were really thrilled when Christian Reeves committed to Duke. Although he’s expected to redshirt, the 6-11 Reeves has considerable potential. He is a solid defender, has serious offensive potential, and playing against Dereck Lively, Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young will help him a lot this year, whether he sits out or not.
