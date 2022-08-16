ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Annual Teddy Bear readies for return to downtown Glendale

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 5 days ago

The 18th annual Teddy Bear Day returns to downtown Glendale in September.

The free, family-friendly day goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event includes make-and-take arts and crafts and bear-themed activities and treats throughout the Catlin Court and Old Towne Districts.

Begin at the Arizona Information Center Booth located at Memory Lane Trinkets and Treasures, 5836 W. Palmaire Ave., to pick up the event map and visit with Al the Bear from 10 a.m. to noon.

An event shuttle sponsored by Interstate Packaging Group, Inc., will travel throughout the downtown area visiting boutique stores, specialty shops and eateries for special offers, discounts and activities (some have a nominal fee) including decorating a chocolate bear at Cerreta Candy Company and Arizona Search Dogs demonstrations at Bears & More.

Guests can add to (or start) the Downtown Charm Bracelet with a special Teddy Bear charm.

In addition, Glendale fire and police department vehicles will be on display in the Catlin Court retail district.

An important part of the event is the charity drive to benefit the Trauma Teddy Program.

Bears & More, located at 7146 N. 58th Drive, will be selling safety-approved teddy bears for $10. The bears will be donated directly to the Glendale Fire Department, Glendale Police Department, local emergency rooms and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. These first responder organizations give the bears to children who are experiencing traumatic situations.

The cuddly bears help comfort the child and assist the first responders in providing needed assistance and treatment to the child. More than 11,000 bears have been provided to the Trauma Teddy Program since the beginning of Teddy Bear Day.

This event is sponsored by Bears & More, Aurora, Interstate Packaging Group, Inc., and the Historic Downtown Glendale Merchants Association in partnership with the Historic Downtown business community.

Visit visitdowntownglendale.com or call 623-299-2060.

City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

