Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Nature.com
COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine induces transient CD8+ T effector cell responses while conserving the memory pool for subsequent reactivation
Immunization with two mRNA vaccine doses elicits robust spike-specific CD8+ T cell responses, but reports of waning immunity after COVID-19 vaccination prompt the introduction of booster vaccination campaigns. However, the effect of mRNA booster vaccination on the spike-specific CD8+ T cell response remains unclear. Here we show that spike-specific CD8+ T cells are activated and expanded in all analyzed individuals receiving the 3rd and 4th mRNA vaccine shots. This CD8+ T cell boost response is followed by a contraction phase and lasts only for about 30-60 days. The spike-specific CD8+ T memory stem cell pool is not affected by the 3rd vaccination. Both 4th vaccination and breakthrough infections with Delta and Omicron rapidly reactivate CD8+ T memory cells. In contrast, neutralizing antibody responses display little boost effect towards Omicron. Thus, COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccination elicits a transient T effector cell response while long-term spike-specific CD8+ T cell immunity is conserved to mount robust memory recall targeting emerging variants of concern.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31715-4, published online 09 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 7b, in which the red bars should indicate the WT and the blue ones the mutant. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Classification of emotional states via transdermal cardiovascular spatiotemporal facial patterns using multispectral face videos
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14808-4, published online 01 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under the subheading 'Spatial feature importance analysis'. "In addition, it appears as if the binary classifiers disgust vs. sexual arousal and neutral (N) vs. sexual arousal are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Impact of mirabegron versus solifenacin on autonomic function and arterial stiffness in female overactive bladder syndrome: a randomized controlled trial
The study aims to elucidate the impact of mirabegron versus solifenacin on autonomic function and peripheral arterial conditions in women with overactive bladder syndrome (OAB). All consecutive women with OAB were randomized to receive 12Â weeks of mirabegron 25Â mg or solifenacin 5Â mg once per day. Heart rate variability, cardio-ankle vascular index, ankle-brachial pressure index, blood pressure, and heart rate were compared between the two groups. There were 87 women (mirabegron, n"‰="‰43; and solifenacin, n"‰="‰44) who completed 12-week treatment and underwent heart rate variability examination. Systolic blood pressure (median: âˆ’Â 4.5 to âˆ’Â 5.5Â mmHg) and diastolic blood pressure (median: âˆ’Â 0.5 to âˆ’Â 3.5Â mmHg) decreased after solifenacin treatment, and heart rate (median:"‰+"‰2Â bpm) increased after mirabegron treatment, despite of no between-group difference. In addition, posttreatment heart rate variability, cardio-ankle vascular index, and ankle-brachial pressure index did not differ compared with baseline; and there were no between-group differences. In conclusion, solifenacin might decrease blood pressure, and mirabegron might increase heart rate. Nonetheless, there were no significant impacts of 12-week mirabegron versus solifenacin treatment on autonomic function and arterial stiffness.
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
Nature.com
Cognitive deficits, clinical variables, and white matter microstructure in schizophrenia: a multisite harmonization study
Cognitive deficits are among the best predictors of real-world functioning in schizophrenia. However, our understanding of how cognitive deficits relate to neuropathology and clinical presentation over the disease lifespan is limited. Here, we combine multi-site, harmonized cognitive, imaging, demographic, and clinical data from over 900 individuals to characterize a) cognitive deficits across the schizophrenia lifespan and b) the association between cognitive deficits, clinical presentation, and white matter (WM) microstructure. Multimodal harmonization was accomplished using T-scores for cognitive data, previously reported standardization methods for demographic and clinical data, and an established harmonization method for imaging data. We applied t-tests and correlation analysis to describe cognitive deficits in individuals with schizophrenia. We then calculated whole-brain WM fractional anisotropy (FA) and utilized regression-mediation analyses to model the association between diagnosis, FA, and cognitive deficits. We observed pronounced cognitive deficits in individuals with schizophrenia (p"‰<"‰0.006), associated with more positive symptoms and medication dosage. Regression-mediation analyses showed that WM microstructure mediated the association between schizophrenia and language/processing speed/working memory/non-verbal memory. In addition, processing speed mediated the influence of diagnosis and WM microstructure on the other cognitive domains. Our study highlights the critical role of cognitive deficits in schizophrenia. We further show that WM is crucial when trying to understand the role of cognitive deficits, given that it explains the association between schizophrenia and cognitive deficits (directly and via processing speed).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Reply to: Target expression is a relevant factor in synthetic lethal screens
Replying to I.J. Schultz & H.J.T. Coelingh Bennink Commun. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03746-6 (2022) The major concern that the authors have risen is the enhanced sensitivity of BC cell lines to SI-12 treatment in our study as a result of the silencing of four genes-OR4D6, OR5I1, NDNF, and S1PR1-in spite of the lack of their expression in these cell lines, according to public databases and previously published studies.
Nature.com
Limbal epithelial stem cell sheets from young donors have better regenerative potential
To investigate the stemness of limbal epithelial stem cell sheets in relation to the donor's age. Human limbal explants from cadaveric donors were set on human amniotic membrane scaffolds with the xeno-free medium. We evaluated limbal epithelial sheet size, expression of stem/progenitor cell markers, and colony formation efficiency from donors of different age groups (age"‰â‰¤"‰45, age 45"“65, and age"‰>"‰65). Expression of the proliferation marker Ki67, stem/progenitor cell markers p63Î± and ABCG2, cornea specific marker PANCK, and differentiation marker CK12 were evaluated. To determine the effect of donor age on the storage period of limbal explant sheets, the limbal explant outgrowth sheets were stored in 4Â Â°C for 2Â days and analyzed for JC-1, p63Î±, and PANCK with FACS on each day. From days 6 to 12, the outgrowth area of the limbal epithelial stem cell sheet was significantly larger in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 groups (296"‰Â±"‰54.7Â mm2, day 9) compared to the other two age groups [age 45"“65 group (278"‰Â±"‰62.6Â mm2), age"‰>"‰65 group (257"‰Â±"‰44.0Â mm2), day 9] (p"‰<"‰0.01). In terms of stemness, outgrowth cells from aged donors (age"‰>"‰65) showed lower expression of stem/progenitor cell markers p63Î± and ABCG2 and decreased CFE compared to the other two groups. There were significantly more p63Î±+ cells in outgrowth cells in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group (18.2"‰Â±"‰3.6%) compared to the age"‰>"‰65 group (14.1"‰Â±"‰4.6%; p"‰<"‰0.01). Limbal explant outgrowth sheet on the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group (32.7"‰Â±"‰7.5%) had higher percentages of cells resisting staining by JC-1 compared with sheets under the age"‰>"‰65 groups (25.7"‰Â±"‰7.1%, p"‰<"‰0.01) (JC-1low). Cells from the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group showed a higher clonogenic capacity than those from the other two age groups (45"‰<"‰Age"‰â‰¤"‰65 CFE ratio"‰="‰0.7"‰Â±"‰0.16, p"‰<"‰0.01; 65"‰<"‰Age CFE ratio"‰="‰0.3"‰Â±"‰0.06, p"‰<"‰0.01, vs. Age"‰â‰¤"‰45). In the age"‰>"‰65 group, positive cells of p63Î± on D0, 1, and 2 were significantly lower compared to those in the age"‰â‰¤"‰45 group on the storage period (p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Our results imply that donors younger than 65Â years of age are a better source of limbal epithelial stem cell sheet generation with high regeneration potential.
Nature.com
Understanding the comorbidity between posttraumatic stress severity and coronary artery disease using genome-wide information and electronic health records
The association between coronary artery disease (CAD) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) contributes to the high morbidity and mortality observed for these conditions. To understand the dynamics underlying PTSD-CAD comorbidity, we investigated large-scale genome-wide association (GWA) statistics from the Million Veteran Program (MVP), the UK Biobank (UKB), the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, and the CARDIoGRAMplusC4D Consortium. We observed a genetic correlation of CAD with PTSD case-control and quantitative outcomes, ranging from 0.18 to 0.32. To investigate possible cause-effect relationships underlying these genetic correlations, we performed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis, observing a significant bidirectional relationship between CAD and PTSD symptom severity. Genetically-determined PCL-17 (PTSD 17-item Checklist) total score was associated with increased CAD risk (odds ratio"‰="‰1.04; 95% confidence interval, 95% CI"‰="‰1.01"“1.06). Conversely, CAD genetic liability was associated with reduced PCL-17 total score (beta"‰="‰âˆ’0.42; 95% CI"‰="‰âˆ’0.04 to âˆ’0.81). Because of these opposite-direction associations, we conducted a pleiotropic meta-analysis to investigate loci with concordant vs. discordant effects on PCL-17 and CAD, observing that concordant-effect loci were enriched for molecular pathways related to platelet amyloid precursor protein (beta"‰="‰1.53, p"‰="‰2.97"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7) and astrocyte activation regulation (beta"‰="‰1.51, p"‰="‰2.48"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6) while discordant-effect loci were enriched for biological processes related to lipid metabolism (e.g., triglyceride-rich lipoprotein particle clearance, beta"‰="‰2.32, p"‰="‰1.61"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10). To follow up these results, we leveraged MVP and UKB electronic health records (EHR) to assess longitudinal changes in the association between CAD and posttraumatic stress severity. This EHR-based analysis highlighted that earlier CAD diagnosis is associated with increased PCL-total score later in life, while lower PCL total score was associated with increased risk of a later CAD diagnosis (Mann"“Kendall trend test: MVP tau"‰="‰0.932, p"‰<"‰2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16; UKB tau"‰="‰0.376, p"‰="‰0.005). In conclusion, both our genetically-informed analyses and our EHR-based follow-up investigation highlighted a bidirectional relationship between PTSD and CAD where multiple pleiotropic mechanisms are likely to be involved.
Nature.com
Metabolic adaptation to vitamin auxotrophy by leaf-associated bacteria
Auxotrophs are unable to synthesize all the metabolites essential for their metabolism and rely on others to provide them. They have been intensively studied in laboratory-generated and -evolved mutants, but emergent adaptation mechanisms to auxotrophy have not been systematically addressed. Here, we investigated auxotrophies in bacteria isolated from Arabidopsis thaliana leaves and found that up to half of the strains have auxotrophic requirements for biotin, niacin, pantothenate and/or thiamine. We then explored the genetic basis of auxotrophy as well as traits that co-occurred with vitamin auxotrophy. We found that auxotrophic strains generally stored coenzymes with the capacity to grow exponentially for 1"“3 doublings without vitamin supplementation; however, the highest observed storage was for biotin, which allowed for 9 doublings in one strain. In co-culture experiments, we demonstrated vitamin supply to auxotrophs, and found that auxotrophic strains maintained higher species richness than prototrophs upon external supplementation with vitamins. Extension of a consumer-resource model predicted that auxotrophs can utilize carbon compounds provided by other organisms, suggesting that auxotrophic strains benefit from metabolic by-products beyond vitamins.
Nature.com
Four weeks treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide lowers liver fat and concomitantly circulating glucagon in individuals with overweight
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. We investigated the effect of pharmacologically induced weight loss on markers of glucagon resistance in individuals with overweight during treatment with the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist liraglutide. We performed an open-label study in 14 men with overweight (age 38"‰Â±"‰11 years, BMI 32"‰Â±"‰4"‰kg/m2) without simultaneously diabetes. Subjects were treated with liraglutide, initiated and titrated with 0.6"‰mg/day/week to reach the final dose of 3.0"‰mg/day. Subjects were examined at baseline, during titration (Week 4), after 2 weeks of steady state (Week 6) of final dosing of liraglutide and 3 weeks after discontinuation of liraglutide (follow-up). Study participants lost 3.3"‰Â±"‰1.9"‰kg (3%) total body weight during the first 4 weeks of treatment with liraglutide. Simultaneously, liver fat content decreased from 12.4"‰Â±"‰11.6% to 10.2"‰Â±"‰11.1%, p"‰="‰0.025, whereas fat content in the spleen and subcutaneous tissue was unaltered. Markers of glucagon resistance, including plasma glucagon and the glucagon-alanine-index, also decreased significantly during treatment, but total and individual plasma amino acid concentrations did not. Insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) was unchanged during treatment, whereas insulin clearance increased. Treatment with the GLP-1 receptor analogue liraglutide decreased liver fat content, and simultaneously attenuated glucagon concentrations and the glucagon-alanine index in individuals with overweight without diabetes.
Nature.com
A tissue-level phenome-wide network map of colocalized genes and phenotypes in the UK Biobank
Phenome-wide association studies identified numerous loci associated with traits and diseases. To help interpret these associations, we constructed a phenome-wide network map of colocalized genes and phenotypes. We generated colocalized signals using the Genotype-Tissue Expression data and genome-wide association results in UK Biobank. We identified 9151 colocalized genes for 1411 phenotypes across 48 tissues. Then, we constructed bipartite networks using the colocalized signals in each tissue, and showed that the majority of links were observed in a single tissue. We applied the biLouvain clustering algorithm in each tissue-specific network to identify co-clusters of genes and phenotypes. We observed significant enrichments of these co-clusters with known biological and functional gene classes. Overall, the phenome-wide map provides links between genes, phenotypes and tissues, and can yield biological and clinical discoveries.
Nature.com
Integrin Î²1, PDGFRÎ², and type II collagen are essential for meniscus regeneration by synovial mesenchymal stem cells in rats
Synovial mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) injected into the knee promote meniscus regeneration in several animal models; however, the mode of action is unknown. Our purpose was to identify the molecules responsible for this meniscus regeneration. Rat synovial MSCs were treated with neutralizing antibodies for integrin Î²1, PDGFRÎ², or CD44 or with the CRISPR/Cas9 system to delete Vcam1, Tnfr1, or Col2a1 genes. After partial meniscectomy, rat knees were injected with MSCs, and the regenerated meniscus area was quantified three weeks later. The in vivo and in vitro functions were compared between the treated and control MSCs. Anti-integrin Î²1 neutralizing antibody inhibited in vitro MSC adhesion to collagen-coated chambers, anti-PDGFRÎ² neutralizing antibody inhibited proliferation in culture dishes, and Col2a1 deletion inhibited in vitro chondrogenesis. In vivo, the regenerated meniscus area was significantly smaller after injection of MSCs treated with integrin Î²1 and PDGFRÎ² neutralizing antibodies or lacking type II collagen gene than after control MSC injection. By contrast, the regenerated areas were similar after injection of control, CD44-, Vcam1-, or Tnfr1 treated MSCs (n"‰="‰12"“16) MSCs. Synovial MSCs injected into the knee joint promoted meniscus regeneration by adhesion to integrin Î²1 in the meniscectomized region, proliferation by PDGFRÎ², and cartilage matrix production from type II collagen.
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: spike protein mutational analysis and epitope for broad neutralization
Mutations in the spike glycoproteins of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have independently been shown to enhance aspects of spike protein fitness. Here, we describe an antibody fragment (VH ab6) that neutralizes all major variants including the recently emerged BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants, with a unique mode of binding revealed by cryo-EM studies. Further, we provide a comparative analysis of the mutational effects within previously emerged variant spikes and identify the structural role of mutations within the NTD and RBD in evading antibody neutralization. Our analysis shows that the highly mutated Gamma N-terminal domain exhibits considerable structural rearrangements, partially explaining its decreased neutralization by convalescent sera. Our results provide mechanistic insights into the structural, functional, and antigenic consequences of SARS-CoV-2 spike mutations and highlight a spike protein vulnerability that may be exploited to achieve broad protection against circulating variants.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Efficacy of an inactivated Zika vaccine against virus infection during pregnancy in mice and marmosets
In the original version of this Article, in Fig. 1e, the number above the mock group bar shows 1/3. The correct number should have been 2/3. This has now been corrected in both the HTML and PDF versions of this Article. Present address: Division of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology, School...
Nature.com
METTL3 promotes prostatic hyperplasia by regulating PTEN expression in an mA-YTHDF2-dependent manner
Uncontrolled epithelial cell proliferation in the prostate transition zone and the hyper-accumulation of mesenchymal-like cells derived from the epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) of prostatic epithelium are two key processes in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). m6A RNA modification affects multiple cellular processes, including cell proliferation, apoptosis, and differentiation. In this study, the aberrant up-regulation of methylase METTL3 in BPH samples suggests its potential role in BPH development. Elevated m6A modification in the prostate of the BPH rat was partially reduced by METTL3 knockdown. METTL3 knockdown also partially reduced the prostatic epithelial thickness and prostate weight, significantly improved the histological features of the prostate, inhibited epithelial proliferation and EMT, and promoted apoptosis. In vitro, METTL3 knockdown decreased TGF-Î²-stimulated BPH-1 cell proliferation, m6A modification, and EMT, whereas promoted cell apoptosis. METTL3 increased the m6A modification of PTEN and inhibited its expression through the reading protein YTHDF2. PTEN knockdown aggravated the molecular, cellular, and pathological alterations in the prostate of BPH rats and amplified TGF-Î²-induced changes in BPH-1 cells. More importantly, PTEN knockdown partially abolished the improving effects of METTL3 knockdown both in vivo and in vitro. In conclusion, the level of m6A modification is elevated in BPH; the METTL3/YTHDF2/PTEN axis disturbs the balance between epithelial proliferation and apoptosis, promotes EMT, and accelerates BPH development in an m6A modification-related manner.
Nature.com
Chemical zymogens for the protein cysteinome
We present three classes of chemical zymogens established around the protein cysteinome. In each case, the cysteine thiol group was converted into a mixed disulfide: with a small molecule, a non-degradable polymer, or with a fast-depolymerizing fuse polymer (ZLA). The latter was a polydisulfide based on naturally occurring molecule, lipoic acid. Zymogen designs were applied to cysteine proteases and a kinase. In each case, enzymatic activity was successfully masked in full and reactivated by small molecule reducing agents. However, only ZLA could be reactivated by protein activators, demonstrating that the macromolecular fuse escapes the steric bulk created by the protein globule, collects activation signal in solution, and relays it to the active site of the enzyme. This afforded first-in-class chemical zymogens that are activated via protein-protein interactions. We also document zymogen exchange reactions whereby the polydisulfide is transferred between the interacting proteins via the "chain transfer" bioconjugation mechanism.
Nature.com
Differential biological responses of adherent and non-adherent (cancer and non-cancerous) cells to variable extremely low frequency magnetic fields
Extremely low-frequency electromagnetic field (ELF-EMF) induces biological effects on different cells through various signaling pathways. To study the impact of the ELF-EMF on living cells under an optimal physiological condition, we have designed and constructed a novel system that eliminates several limitations of other ELF-EMF systems. Apoptosis and cell number were assessed by flow cytometry and the Trypan Blue dye exclusion method, respectively. In vitro cell survival was evaluated by colony formation assay. The distribution of cells in the cell cycle, intracellular ROS level, and autophagy were analyzed by flow cytometer. Suspended cells differentiation was assessed by phagocytosis of latex particles and NBT reduction assay. Our results showed that response to the exposure to ELF-EMF is specific and depends on the biological state of the cell. For DU145, HUVEC, and K562 cell lines the optimum results were obtained at the frequency of 0.01Â Hz, while for MDA-MB-231, the optimum response was obtained at 1Â Hz. Long-term exposure to ELF-EMF in adherent cells effectively inhibited proliferation by arresting the cell population at the cell cycle G2/M phase and increased intracellular ROS level, leading to morphological changes and cell death. The K562 cells exposed to the ELF-EMF differentiate via induction of autophagy and decreasing the cell number. Our novel ELF-EMF instrument could change morphological and cell behaviors, including proliferation, differentiation, and cell death.
Comments / 0