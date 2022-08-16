TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO