Tulsa, OK

news9.com

2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting

Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Catoosa armed robbery suspect arrested in stolen car, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a Catoosa armed robbery Saturday, TPD said. Police say they saw the silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and checked the tag. Officers then discovered the car had been reported stolen by the Catoosa Police Department during an armed robbery.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: Armed robbery suspect pulled over in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Catoosa was pulled over in a stolen car in Tulsa on Saturday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said they saw a silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and discovered the car had been reported stolen by Catoosa police during an armed robbery.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Arrest Alleged Catoosa Armed Robbery Suspect

Tulsa Police arrested an armed robbery suspect after officers saw a stolen car Saturday. Police say an officer checked the tags of a Nissan near 31st and Memorial around 3:30 p.m. and saw it had been reported stolen in Catoosa during an armed robbery. Officers stopped the car and took...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Catalytic Converter Theft

Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say stole a catalytic converter and was caught with burglary tools. Tulsa Police say they responded to a business near Skelly and Union just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, a witness said they saw someone pull up on...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Flock Cameras Proving To Be A Big Success For Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police say the Flock license plate reading cameras that were rolled out this summer have already been a big success. According to TPD, the cameras have already helped homicide detectives and robbery detectives solve cases. Authorities were able to use the cameras to identify suspect vehicles, which led them...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Leading Deputies On Chase While Driving Stolen Motorcycle Arrested

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase while riding a stolen motorcycle. Deputies say they received a call on Monday from the owner of a stolen motorcycle who told police that he had found the bike near East 158th Street North and North Garnett Road. Deputies say the owner confronted the suspect and he fled on the motorcycle.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Deputy Killed In Osage County Crash Identified

The Osage County deputy who was killed in a crash on Friday morning has been identified by the Osage County Sheriff's Office. According to OCSO, Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died after the crash along US-60 just west of Pawhuska. Captain Hargraves had been with the Osage Sheriff's office since 1998, but he was promoted to captain of the investigations division this year.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Catoosa Police Hold Active Shooter Training

Catoosa residents are better prepared for an active shooter situation thanks to training put on by the Catoosa Police Department. Police Chief Ronnie Benight says the focus of the training is to raise awareness that public shootings can happen in a variety of places. Chief Benight says the training was...
CATOOSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Stress Importance Of School Zone Safety

Tulsa Police are warning drivers to remember school zone safety as students head back to class Thursday. Most Green Country schools are back in session, meaning you need to slow down, stop for buses, and watch out for students crossing the road. News On 6 rode with Tulsa Police as...
TULSA, OK

