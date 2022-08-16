Read full article on original website
Two shot while riding their bikes Saturday, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say someone shot two people near East Apache Street and North St. Louis Avenue while they were riding their bikes on Saturday. TPD Lieutenant Shawn Kite said they responded to the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. Kite said both victims were taken to the...
news9.com
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
news9.com
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting
Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
KTUL
Catoosa armed robbery suspect arrested in stolen car, TPD says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a Catoosa armed robbery Saturday, TPD said. Police say they saw the silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and checked the tag. Officers then discovered the car had been reported stolen by the Catoosa Police Department during an armed robbery.
TPD: Armed robbery suspect pulled over in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Catoosa was pulled over in a stolen car in Tulsa on Saturday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said they saw a silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and discovered the car had been reported stolen by Catoosa police during an armed robbery.
news9.com
Police Arrest Alleged Catoosa Armed Robbery Suspect
Tulsa Police arrested an armed robbery suspect after officers saw a stolen car Saturday. Police say an officer checked the tags of a Nissan near 31st and Memorial around 3:30 p.m. and saw it had been reported stolen in Catoosa during an armed robbery. Officers stopped the car and took...
Armed robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges
They found a machine used to make car keys, hundreds of blank automotive keys, and a large amount of marijuana.
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting in south Tulsa
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting in south Tulsa, homicide detectives have arrived on scene near 51st and Peoria
news9.com
1 Child In Critical Condition Following Boat Crash On Hudson Lake, Police Investigating
Bartlesville police are investigating after a boat crash sent a child to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night. Police said they went to a boat crash on Hudson Lake northwest of Bartlesville. Police said a throttle may have stuck on the boat and it crashed into a concrete spillway.
Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
Mother and child hit by a SUV near 31st and Mingo
Police said the child sustained severe injuries to one of his lower legs. They said he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Catalytic Converter Theft
Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say stole a catalytic converter and was caught with burglary tools. Tulsa Police say they responded to a business near Skelly and Union just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, a witness said they saw someone pull up on...
news9.com
New Flock Cameras Proving To Be A Big Success For Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police say the Flock license plate reading cameras that were rolled out this summer have already been a big success. According to TPD, the cameras have already helped homicide detectives and robbery detectives solve cases. Authorities were able to use the cameras to identify suspect vehicles, which led them...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Leading Deputies On Chase While Driving Stolen Motorcycle Arrested
Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase while riding a stolen motorcycle. Deputies say they received a call on Monday from the owner of a stolen motorcycle who told police that he had found the bike near East 158th Street North and North Garnett Road. Deputies say the owner confronted the suspect and he fled on the motorcycle.
Glenpool school bus crash, no suspected injuries at this time
GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool school bus with students has been involved in a crash near, 151st and Highway 75. The media contact for Glenpool Police Mandy Vavrinak says, “At this time, there are no suspected injuries. Glenpool Police have responded and this is currently a very active scene.”
news9.com
Deputy Killed In Osage County Crash Identified
The Osage County deputy who was killed in a crash on Friday morning has been identified by the Osage County Sheriff's Office. According to OCSO, Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died after the crash along US-60 just west of Pawhuska. Captain Hargraves had been with the Osage Sheriff's office since 1998, but he was promoted to captain of the investigations division this year.
ktxs.com
Transgender woman feels police failed her, alleges 'hate crime' at Oklahoma hotel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman said she was the victim of a hate crime and her city's police department "failed her miserably," but police said they don't have enough evidence to prove what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can hear,...
news9.com
Catoosa Police Hold Active Shooter Training
Catoosa residents are better prepared for an active shooter situation thanks to training put on by the Catoosa Police Department. Police Chief Ronnie Benight says the focus of the training is to raise awareness that public shootings can happen in a variety of places. Chief Benight says the training was...
Following an explosion of social media allegations, the Tulsa art community rejects a local artist
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa artist community has been enraptured this week in a whirlwind of outrage through numerous social media allegations of inappropriate behavior by local artist, Scott Taylor. The Tulsa Police say there isn’t an investigation at this time and there haven’t been any reports filed against...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Stress Importance Of School Zone Safety
Tulsa Police are warning drivers to remember school zone safety as students head back to class Thursday. Most Green Country schools are back in session, meaning you need to slow down, stop for buses, and watch out for students crossing the road. News On 6 rode with Tulsa Police as...
