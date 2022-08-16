Read full article on original website
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
RUMOR: Jazz’s insane trade demand for Donovan Mitchell that Knicks turned down, revealed
It was recently reported that the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have re-engaged their trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell. This follows a rather extended period wherein the two teams practically weren’t talking to each other after initial talks came to an abrupt end. As it turns out, this was all because of Jazz […] The post RUMOR: Jazz’s insane trade demand for Donovan Mitchell that Knicks turned down, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis
Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.
LeBron James, Aaron Gordon put NBA dunk contest to shame with epic slam fest at CrawsOver
It’s a big day in Seattle today. In perhaps one of the biggest basketball events in the city, the annual CrawsOver league will feature some of the biggest names in the NBA today. We’re talking about players like Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero. Oh, and LeBron James and Jayson Tatum will also be showing up. You may have heard of those guys.
Paul George, Clippers slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard reality
There’s no denying that there’s currently a lot of hype surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers this coming season. So much so, that some folks even see them as a potential darkhorse to win it all in 2022-23. At this point, however, the Clippers’ success will rely heavily on...
RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps
Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That was special’: LeBron James’ message after truncated CrawsOver appearance
A special day for basketball in Seattle unfortunately ended in anti-climactic fashion. LeBron James and Jayson Tatum were scheduled to headline the Saturday edition of Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver. It was a busy day, with many fans lining up to watch the event. Unfortunately, the game was called off due to terrible court conditions. Still, it […] The post ‘That was special’: LeBron James’ message after truncated CrawsOver appearance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anonymous NBA exec drops bonkers Anthony Davis-Zach LaVine trade idea for Lakers, Bulls
The Los Angeles Lakers are not actively looking to trade Anthony Davis, but one league executive has floated the idea of swapping him for Zach LaVine in a deal with the Chicago Bulls should the Purple and Gold seek to retool the roster. Speaking to Heavy, the said exec from...
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny’s draft projection, revealed
Bronny James still has two more years to go before he’s eligible to enter the NBA. Next year, he’s expected to go to college, with a handful of schools already reported to have started their recruitment efforts on the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 17-year-old is then widely expected to be a one-and-done in the NCAA before he takes his talents to the big leagues.
The latest signs Celtics won’t trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant
Jaylen Brown’s name has been repeatedly thrown in several Kevin Durant trade rumors, but by the looks of it, the Boston Celtics have no plans to to move him at all. Despite earlier reports stating that the Celtics have offered the Nets a package centered around Brown in exchange for Durant, Adam Himmelsbach of Boston Globe shared that his league sources have revealed that the two teams “have not had any real discussions of substance” about KD. They have also consistently communicated with the star guard regarding the situation.
Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time
Stephen A. Smith may be critical of LeBron James a lot of times, but he isn’t letting anyone disrespect the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers star. In the latest episode of First Take, Chris Russo snubbed LeBron from his Top 3 … heck, the NBA great didn’t even make his Top 5 ranking of […] The post Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Thibodeau’s stance on RJ Barrett amid Donovan Mitchell trade talks is shocking
Donovan Mitchell has been the subject of trade rumors all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. Among his suitors have been Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks. The Knicks are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 season, and have been looking into making a move for Mitchell ever since it was announced the Utah Jazz were looking to trade him earlier this offseason.
‘It’s not a game. It’s not a joke’: Udonis Haslem gets real on Heat Culture after decision to return for 20th season
Udonis Haslem knows full well that Erik Spoelstra won’t call his number much next season. But the 42-year-old decided to return to the Miami Heat anyway, still beholden to and a champion of the ballyhooed organizational culture that helped jumpstart his career in South Beach. Haslem announced on Sunday that he’d play one more season […] The post ‘It’s not a game. It’s not a joke’: Udonis Haslem gets real on Heat Culture after decision to return for 20th season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tari Eason’s mom reveals his mindset while guarding LeBron James at CrawsOver
Tari Eason has yet to make his official NBA debut with the Houston Rockets. Even when that special time comes in mid-October, though, it may not surpass personal significance of what the 21-year-old experienced on Saturday at Jamal Crawford’s Seattle Pro-Am. Playing on the team opposite LeBron James, Eason...
‘I’ll go down as the best rebounder ever’: Andre Drummond drops bold claim on his NBA career
Ever since he entered the NBA back in 2012, Andre Drummond has been one of the best rebounders in the entire NBA. Drummond has always made an extraordinary effort to secure rebounds on both ends of the court for his team, and it’s earned him a reputation as arguably the best rebounder in the league over the past decade.
RUMOR: Lakers duo Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard linked to Nets by anonymous East exec
There’s a lot of uncertainty with the Brooklyn Nets right now as they try and find a resolution to the Kevin Durant trade saga. Be that as it may, the front office still needs to prepare for any and all eventualities as the new season fast approaches. Right now, a couple of Los Angeles Lakers veterans have been linked to the Nets as they look to round out their roster.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren tried to stop Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on the break early in the CrawsOver game Saturday night, and while he was successful in keeping the four-time NBA MVP from getting an easy bucket, it appeared to have come to an expense of his ankle. Via Brandon Rahbar: “Great […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Vucevic-Duncan Robinson trade idea floated by exec for Bulls, Heat
The Miami Heat have been swinging for the fences, but unfortunately for them, nothing has materialized on the trade front as of yet. They have been linked to superstar-caliber players such as Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, but nothing seems imminent. At this point, Miami could be willing to set its sights a little lower, […] The post Nikola Vucevic-Duncan Robinson trade idea floated by exec for Bulls, Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jamal Crawford issues statement after controversial cancellation of LeBron James-led CrawsOver
It all unraveled in a hurry during Jamal Crawford’s highly anticipated CrawsOver event on Saturday night. LeBron James and Jayson Tatum headlined the hot ticket event as crowds camped out a day early just to get good seats for the star-studded affair. But after just a quarter and a half of action, the game was […] The post Jamal Crawford issues statement after controversial cancellation of LeBron James-led CrawsOver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell makes surprise appearance in iconic NYC basketball spot amid Knicks trade rumors
Donovan Mitchell’s trade links to the New York Knicks are in full swing again after previous reports indicated that the Knicks have re-engaged negotiations with the Utah Jazz. The 25-year-old has added more fire to the flame after he was spotted in Rucker Park, one of the most iconic basketball spots in New York City, on Wednesday.
