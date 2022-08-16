Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
Auburn football fans beginning to champion Holden Geriner as potential QB1
Auburn football fans have been on a rollercoaster ride this offseason trying to figure out who will be the starting quarterback in 2022. For most of the summer, it was assumed that Zach Calzada was going to overcome his non-throwing shoulder injury–suffered against, coincidentally, the Tigers last November–and grab the reins of the QB1 role.
Auburn football: Eric Kiesau’s fall camp update on Zach Calzada is damning
Auburn football offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau provided a fall camp update on all three quarterbacks in the mix for the starting job, and there is quite a variance on what the first-year Tigers OC said about each of them. First, we have our starter T.J. Finley. The second-year LSU transfer...
Former Alabama State players connecting with current team
"Planting a tree today, would provide shade to the future generation." The post Former Alabama State players connecting with current team appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama, Auburn standing out to Andalusia 4-Star RB J’Marion Burnette
J’Marion Burnette sported Alabama gloves and an Auburn towel during the Andalusia Bulldogs’ win over Opp Thursday night. Burnette, who is a four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, earned an offer from Alabama on April 6 during a visit, and Auburn offered him the following day. Both programs got him on campus for their spring game in April.
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
Auburn Plainsman
Teaching restaurant and food hall opens in Auburn
This fall, the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will house two new facilities that will serve the Auburn community while also acting as a teaching center for students enrolled in the university's hospitality program. On August 16, the culinary center opened 1856, a teaching restaurant intended to give...
Opelika-Auburn News
Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court
Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
Grand opening set for Auburn’s Bitty and Beau’s Coffee this weekend
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is opening its first Alabama store with a grand opening celebration this weekend at their new Downtown Auburn location. Getting hired by Bitty and Beau is a reason to celebrate. The Coffee Shop is on a mission to enhance how people love, include, accept, and value others. […]
Auburn Plainsman
The Pants Store to open in downtown Auburn
The Pants Store, a casual lifestyle men's and women's clothing store based in Leeds, Alabama, is coming to downtown Auburn in August 2022. Founded by pant wholesaler Taylor Gee out of the trunk of his Mercury in 1950, the Pants Store’s original inventory did consist of only pants. “Hence...
WTVM
Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules
PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
thebamabuzz.com
Bitty & Beau’s opens this Saturday, Aug 20 in Auburn—everything you need to know
Get excited, Auburn! Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, the North Carolina-based company that reinvented the coffee experience, will open their 13th store in Auburn this Saturday. Keep reading for all the deets. Grand opening THIS Saturday. Bitty & Beau’s Auburn location will open its doors to the public on August...
opelikaobserver.com
Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery
The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
WTVM
Odds of rain pretty high Thursday and/or Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will be highest Thursday and Friday before gradually settling into a more typical pattern of hit-or-miss storms toward the weekend or early next week. The focus for rain, and it will be persistent at times, through most of Thursday afternoon will likely be south...
Post-Searchlight
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
WTVM
Columbus Technical College offers tuition-free classes, textbooks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We are happy to work with the state of Georgia and with our technical college systems of Georgia partners to make those opportunities available to students here,” says Denise Wells, Columbus Tech’s Director of Public Relations, “There are I think now over 80 courses that fall under that parameter that will allow students to attend essentially tuition-free.”
Alabama man killed when his truck struck a tree
An Alabama man was killed Monday night when his truck left an Alabama highway and struck a tree. Alabama troopers report that Michael Otis Banks, 63, of Eufaula, Alabama, was driving a 2003 GMC 1500 pick-up truck Monday night on Alabama 131, four miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County when the crash occurred.
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Soul Fest 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -News Leader 9s James Giles sat down with Medallion Entertainment’s Tyrome Tukes and Terrence Little to talk about Soul Fest 2022. The event is a Blue’s Concert coming to the Columbus Civic Center, September 3rd, at 7:30. For more information click here.
COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
