KRON4 News

Oakland Police investigate early-morning homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Three Richmond armed robberies possibly connected

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Three robberies that happened in Richmond Tuesday may have been done by the same subject, the Richmond Police Department said. In all three instances, the suspect pointed a gun at a victim. The first incident happened near the Hilltop Mall. The victim told police that after making a deposit at a […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Armed robbery of construction workers

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested after opening fire near Antioch elementary school

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after opening fire at vehicles in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive in Antioch, police announced in a press release. Officers received a call around 12:46 p.m. with a report of gunfire that was roughly a block away from Jack London Elementary […]
ANTIOCH, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

BHS responds to bomb plot arrest

On June 1, the Berkeley Police Department reported arresting a 16-year-old after receiving the tip that he was recruiting other high schoolers to enact a mass shooting and/or bombing at Berkeley High School. The teen turned himself in on May 30, BPD said. He has since pleaded guilty to a...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police arrest two alleged Rolex robbers

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the recent Rolex watch robberies, police announced Thursday. Oakland police made several search warrants in Oakland and neighboring Bay Area cities early Tuesday morning, police said. : Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza. Two individuals were...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

70-year-old woman hit in North Berkeley crosswalk

A 70-year-old woman was struck and injured by a driver on Colusa Avenue in North Berkeley last week, according to Berkeley police, and she is currently recovering from her injuries. The woman was walking in the crosswalk on Colusa Avenue at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, when a driver going...
BERKELEY, CA
crimevoice.com

Pair arrested in connection to alleged armed robbery in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — On Saturday night, August 13, a clerk at a food and liquor store called to report that two men had just robbed the store at gunpoint. Their getaway car was a Honda Accord. Officers arrived and began looking for any available evidence, as well as collecting statements...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fairfield man identified as person of interest in double shooting in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE - Emeryville police are asking for the public's assistance to find a Fairfield man with possible ties to the shooting of two men early Friday morning. On August 19, around 12 a.m., Emeryville police were told that two men were shot at Courtyard Apartments at 1465 65th Sreet.  The victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims has serious injuries and the severity of the other victim's injuries is unknown, according to the Emeryville Police Department.Police have identified Jalin Buck, 23, of Fairfield, as a person of interest in the shooting and would like to speak to him. Anyone with information regarding this shooting and/or Buck's whereabouts is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700. 
EMERYVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
EL CERRITO, CA
