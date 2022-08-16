Read full article on original website
Oakland Police investigate early-morning homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three Richmond armed robberies possibly connected
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Three robberies that happened in Richmond Tuesday may have been done by the same subject, the Richmond Police Department said. In all three instances, the suspect pointed a gun at a victim. The first incident happened near the Hilltop Mall. The victim told police that after making a deposit at a […]
Armed robbery of construction workers
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
San Leandro liquor store feels targeted after recent strong-arm robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A San Leandro store worker said she was robbed twice since May and thinks it's the same suspects. Both robberies were caught on camera at Mel's Liquors on Manor Boulevard. She is worried the thieves might be targeting her and that they will come back. She...
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
Man arrested after opening fire near Antioch elementary school
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after opening fire at vehicles in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive in Antioch, police announced in a press release. Officers received a call around 12:46 p.m. with a report of gunfire that was roughly a block away from Jack London Elementary […]
Four minors detained after gunfire in SF
Four masked minors were detained after allegedly firing guns towards cars and a home, according to a tweet from an San Francisco Police Department officer.
BHS responds to bomb plot arrest
On June 1, the Berkeley Police Department reported arresting a 16-year-old after receiving the tip that he was recruiting other high schoolers to enact a mass shooting and/or bombing at Berkeley High School. The teen turned himself in on May 30, BPD said. He has since pleaded guilty to a...
Oakland police arrest two alleged Rolex robbers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the recent Rolex watch robberies, police announced Thursday. Oakland police made several search warrants in Oakland and neighboring Bay Area cities early Tuesday morning, police said. : Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza. Two individuals were...
EPD Issues Alert for Courtyards at 65th Double-Shooting Person of Interest
The Emeryville Police are asking for help from the public locating a person of interest in a double-shooting at the Courtyards at 65th Apartments last night. Emeryville Police Department responded to reports of two men shot at the at 1465 65th St. at about 12:03 a.m. Both victims were located...
70-year-old woman hit in North Berkeley crosswalk
A 70-year-old woman was struck and injured by a driver on Colusa Avenue in North Berkeley last week, according to Berkeley police, and she is currently recovering from her injuries. The woman was walking in the crosswalk on Colusa Avenue at 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, when a driver going...
Smashed cars, terrified pedestrians, physical threats: Reckless driver jolts 22nd St. (VIDEO)
A driver spun out of control Wednesday evening in the Mission District, leaving mangled cars in his wake — as well as a neighborhood of shaken residents who say traffic accidents and reckless driving are getting worse. The driver of a blue sports car was seen doing donuts in...
Pair arrested in connection to alleged armed robbery in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — On Saturday night, August 13, a clerk at a food and liquor store called to report that two men had just robbed the store at gunpoint. Their getaway car was a Honda Accord. Officers arrived and began looking for any available evidence, as well as collecting statements...
Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
2 men injured in early morning shooting in Emeryville, person of interest identified
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Two men were injured in a shooting reported early Friday morning in Emeryville, and investigators have identified a person of interest they are seeking in the case, police said. Officers responded at 12:03 a.m. to reports of a shooting at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The […]
Fairfield man identified as person of interest in double shooting in Emeryville
EMERYVILLE - Emeryville police are asking for the public's assistance to find a Fairfield man with possible ties to the shooting of two men early Friday morning. On August 19, around 12 a.m., Emeryville police were told that two men were shot at Courtyard Apartments at 1465 65th Sreet. The victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims has serious injuries and the severity of the other victim's injuries is unknown, according to the Emeryville Police Department.Police have identified Jalin Buck, 23, of Fairfield, as a person of interest in the shooting and would like to speak to him. Anyone with information regarding this shooting and/or Buck's whereabouts is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department, Criminal Investigations Section at (510) 596-3700.
SFPD Catches Catalytic Converter Thief In the Act, Lets Him Go, Then Gives Him Directions Home
In today’s SF installment of “Police Did Nothing,” police catch an alleged catalytic converter thief red-handed in the Richmond, learn he is on probation for property theft, then kindly dismiss him while giving him directions so he could get home. It’s been a local gripe for years...
Suspect arrested for string of East Bay crimes
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for several crimes committed in El Cerrito. A report from the El Cerrito Police Department said he ripped a cellphone off of a display shelf at a Verizon store and resisted arrest after creating a disturbance at another store. Police said he also […]
2 arrested in shooting death of SJ Safeway worker, search involved US Marshals, Utah officials
The investigation and search for suspects uncovered that one of them left the state. With the assistance of the Salt Lake City Homicide and Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals, the suspect was located and arrested in Salt Lake County, Utah on Aug. 11.
