MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators
On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
Montgomery Update: Weekly Message From County Executive Marc Elrich
This week I’m at the annual gathering of county leaders from across Maryland who come together in Ocean City for the Maryland Association of Counties conferencewhere we discuss our shared critical issues as well as potential partnerships. This is a time of great transition for our state as a new governor, comptroller and attorney general will take office in January. I’m having some productive conversations with elected leaders from around the state.
Great Seneca Corridor Planning Meeting Set for September 13
On Tuesday, September 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Montgomery Planning will host a meeting to offer residents the opportunity to provide feedback on what they love about working or living in the Great Seneca corridor area, discuss and share ideas that will help create a shared vision for the area, and inform the recommendations for the Great Seneca plan. Online registration is required. Residents can also provide feedback through an online questionnaire.
Java Nation to Open Fourth Location (Silver Spring)
Java Nation, the cafe known for its house-roasted coffees, diverse food menu, and wide variety of local craft beers, wines and cocktails, will be opening its fourth location in Silver Spring. According to a Source of the Spring report, a construction permit shows that the newest store will be located at 1010 Wayne Ave.
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years
On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
Teriyaki Express Closes After Less Than Two Years in Gaithersburg
Teriyaki Express, located at 405 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, has closed after less than two years at the location. We are told the restaurant closed earlier this summer in the shopping center that is anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. Another Teriyaki Express remains open at 9128 Rothbury Drive in Goshen Plaza (Montgomery Village).
Press Release: Decedent Identified in July’s Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Montgomery County
Per the news release from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent in the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on July 20 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The decedent has been identified as 35-year-old Hamed Ghorouni Delcheh, of...
Help The NCCF By Hosting a Feast That Helps Youth Living in Bethesda’s Greentree Adolescent Program Explore New Cultures
Help The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) by hosting a “Tasty Tuesday feast” that helps the youth living in the Greentree Adolescent Program (GAP) to expand their palettes and explore new cultures. Tasty Tuesday is a program designed to keep our youth engaged during this challenging...
Beyond MoCo: Tailwind Air Announces First-Ever Seaplane Service to Washington, D.C. Area
Fly nonstop to/from Midtown Manhattan to Washington, D.C. area’s convenient College Park Airport up to twice daily. Service will reduce total travel times by up to 60 percent and bypass congested trains and commercial airports and airline services. Fares are from $395 one way. Flights will operate from September 13 for six days a week up to twice daily and are timed for quick day trips and overnight stays.
Update: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville For General Election Rally
A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has just named Richard Montgomery High School as the location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election. Richard Montgomery High School is located at 250 Richard Montgomery Drive in Rockville.
Starbucks Employees on Strike at MoCo’s First Union Starbucks in Olney
The employees of the Olney Starbucks location at 18606 Georgia Avenue, next to Roots Market, have been on strike since Friday, August 19th for a planned “worker’s strike weekend” that will last through Sunday, August 21st with the store reopening on Monday, August 22nd. Per the employees,...
Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing Man
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old man from Poolesville. James Munn was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 19500 block of Fisher Ave. Munn is approximately...
La Pizza is Now Open in Derwood
La Pizza recently opened at 17609 Redland Rd in Derwood. The location was recently home to California Bistro and previously home to Hungry Howie’s, a popular pizza chain that operated it’s sole MoCo restaurant in Derwood for many years. La Pizza is owned and operated by MoCo resident...
Detectives Investigate Montgomery Village Shooting; Suspect Sketch Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 6th District Investigative Section are currently investigating a Montgomery Village shooting. Detectives have released a sketch of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him (available below). On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m.,...
Charley’s Cheesesteaks is Opening a New Location in Gaithersburg; Will Add Wings to Menu
Charley’s Philly Steaks will be opening at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charley’s restaurant will be located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office, and is currently hiring. We were told by employees of the Lakeforest location that the Lakeforest location will close when this restaurant opens, but a specific date has not yet been provided.
Gringos & Mariachis Voted WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Place to Get a Drink’; Two Other MoCo Restaurant/Bars Make The List
Gringos & Mariachis, the popular Mexican restaurant with both of its locations in Montgomery County, has been voted as 2022’s ‘Best Place to Get a Drink.’ The restaurant opened its first location at 4928 Cordell Ave in Bethesda back in early 2014 and opened its second location in Park Potomac three and a half years later in late 2017.
Police and Family Concerned for Welfare of 26-Year-Old Mother and 8-Month-Old Son
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old, mother and her 8-month-old, infant from Silver Spring. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Prince Georges County.
(Located) Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing 45-Year-Old Woman
UPDATE: Saba Afewerki has been located safe and unharmed. Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old woman from Silver Spring. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saba Afewerki was last seen leaving the 300 block of Wayne Ave.
Charley’s Cheesesteaks and Wings is Coming to Germantown
Charley’s Cheesesteaks and Wings is coming to 19877 Century Blvd in Germantown. It will be taking over the location that was previously home to Roll by Goodyear and Yogi Castle in the Shops at Town Center & Century Station shopping center. Charley’s now has over 600 stores nationwide. Newer...
