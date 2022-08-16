Read full article on original website
Hagerstown gets win in their 1st game of Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hagerstown was able to get the win in their first game of the Little League World Series, sending them to the next round of the United State Bracket. The team from Indiana and Great Lakes Region champions took on Davenport, Iowa, winners of the Midwest Region. Both teams advanced last week with […]
thedetroitbureau.com
GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant
General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
Hagerstown businesses rally around Little League team
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — Searching for the heart of Hagerstown won't take too long. “I’m not sure these boys know how big this is," said Shellie Gray, manager of The Logo Shoppe. "It’s not just Hagerstown, they’re representing Indiana.”. With a population of about 1,700, most are...
Pendleton woman's new career blossoming as she builds her field of dreams
Lawyer founded Lick Creek Flower Co. in Pendleton three years ago. She's is one of several featured farmers at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
Good News: 1 more visit to the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — If 13Sports director Dave Calabro learned anything from his previous two visits to this year's Indiana State Fair, it's that the place is teeming with happy faces and positive outlooks. One visitor this week couldn't wait to share his musical talents with us. "I've a roof up...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates: FLOTUS tests negative for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa Team Loses a Heartbreaker At the Little League World Series
In what has probably been the most exciting game of the little league world series tournament so far, the Southeast, Iowa, team almost pulled off an incredible comeback win. The game yesterday between Southeast, Iowa, and Hagerstown, Indiana, got off to a late start. The original game time was set for 2 p.m but bad weather pushed back the start of the game to about 4 o'clock.
WTHI
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Timeline for tonight's storms
INDIANAPOLIS — The break from the storms will come to an end later this evening. Storms that are rolling in from Illinois could bring an isolated threat of flash flooding and strong to severe storms in central Indiana. The main threat for isolated, flash flooding in west central Indiana,...
95.3 MNC
Another Hoosier arrested for being at the Capitol on January 6th
Another Hoosier arrested for being at the Capitol on January 6th. The northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the January 6th riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to tell them he saw himself in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website.
WISH-TV
Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
thewhiskeywash.com
Indiana’s West Fork Whiskey Opens Large Scale New Whiskey Facility
The West Fork Whiskey Company in Indiana recently announced the grand opening of its 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, set for the doors to open to the public on Aug. 20th. With the expanded distillery operations, West Fork will have the capacity to make up to 5,000, 53-gallon barrels each year. The...
WTHR
Microchip helps Florida couple reunite with stolen dog found in Indiana 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. — An Ybor City couple's house feels a lot more like home after they were able to reunite with their stolen dog after nearly three years. Ines Figueroa let her dogs out in her backyard in December 2019. She ran inside to do something and when she came back out, her dog, Grace, was nowhere to be found.
casscountyonline.com
Town of Royal Center
Royal Center is located in Boone Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Winamac in Cass County, Indiana. Royal Center Clerk-TreasurerKatherine Pearson (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 1Teresa Hiatt (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 3Matt Colford (R)Term runs through 2022. Royal Center...
Invasive spotted lanternfly seen in northern Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, according to Purdue University. The spotted lanternfly was seen in Huntington County in July, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on invasive...
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN ADVANCES WITH WALK-OFF WIN
(Williamsport, PA)--Hagerstown and all of the Whitewater Valley was still buzzing Friday morning after a thrilling walk-off win in the Little League World Series Thursday afternoon. Kaden Hall’s fielder’s choice propelled Great Lakes into a Monday matchup and sent a crowd that had gathered at Hagerstown High School into a frenzy. Monday’s game will take place at 3 o’clock.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
WIBC.com
Indiana GOP Chooses Nominee to Replace Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind.–The Indiana Republican Party has picked its GOP nominee to replace the late Representative Jackie Walorski. The nominee they have selected is Rudy Yakym. Yakym, 38, was previously the finance director for Walorski’s congressional campaign. He also has been endorsed by Walorksi’s husband, Dean Swihart. Currently, he is an executive with the Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
