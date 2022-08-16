ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours

Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
TOLEDO, OH
thesource.com

Suspected Dallas Airport Shooter Says She’s Chris Brown’s Wife

A woman who police say opened fire in a Dallas, Texas airport this week claims to be “God’s prophet” and also married to Chris Brown. Portia Odufuwa has reportedly given authorities the R&B star’s address more than once, saying she lived with him. The 37-year-old allegedly...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
DESOTO, TX
TMZ.com

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA
CNN

Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas

The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Law & Crime

‘It Took Nearly 11 Years’: Alabama Man Charged with Murder of Ex-Wife in Tennessee, Where She Was Found Dead Under Decaying Vines in a Cemetery

An Alabama man has been indicted and arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, who died more than 10 years ago, authorities say. David Swift, 54, stands accused of one count of pre-meditated murder in the first degree over the October 2011 disappearance and death of 44-year-old Tennessee mother-of-four Karen Swift.
DYER COUNTY, TN
Larry Brown Sports

DUI arrest video shows Marcell Ozuna tried to go VIP on police

Marcell Ozuna tried to go all big-time on police during his DUI arrest on Friday morning. Ozuna was arrested by Norcross Police after being stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his driving lane. Ozuna admitted to drinking 3 or 4 beers prior to driving. He was arrested and booked into Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on DUI charges after refusing a breathalyzer test.
NORCROSS, GA
TheDailyBeast

Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas

A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
KILLEEN, TX
CBS DFW

Customer fatally shoots security guard at DeSoto restaurant

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A security guard at a DeSoto restaurant was fatally shot on Friday night after a patron began arguing with him over the rules.The call came in at around 10:00 p.m. on August 19. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Brickhouse Lounge on North Hampton Road .When they arrived police found the security guard, Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, had been shot several times. He was given emergency first aid and taken to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.Investigators determined through security footage and witness statements that a patron of the lounge, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, Texas, had allegedly shot Phillips after they began arguing about the establishment's rules. Kuhn was wounded by a bystander before he fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment after crashing his car in Glenn Heights and is now in custody on suspicion of murder.
DESOTO, TX
