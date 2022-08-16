Read full article on original website
Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours
Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
17-Year-Old in Texas Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Who Was Visiting Son’s Grave
A Texas 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this year of a woman who was visiting her son’s gravesite. Per regional outlet KWTX, the individual—identified in reports as Christian Lamar Weston but listed as Christin Lamar Weston in online jail records—was arrested over the weekend and ordered to be held without bond.
Suspected Dallas Airport Shooter Says She’s Chris Brown’s Wife
A woman who police say opened fire in a Dallas, Texas airport this week claims to be “God’s prophet” and also married to Chris Brown. Portia Odufuwa has reportedly given authorities the R&B star’s address more than once, saying she lived with him. The 37-year-old allegedly...
3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
Second man charged in murder of Dallas woman
A second man is locked up in Dallas where a woman was gunned down at a Red Bird apartment complex last month. On July 16th, Tamehah McDade was killed in a gunbattle at Mandalay Palms
Video released of fatal shooting at youth football game in Texas
The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas, Texas, has turned himself in, police said. Video from the scene shows a man apparently arguing with referees when several people begin fighting on another section of the field. In the video, it cannot be determined who fired the shots. CNN’s Ed Lavandera has more.
Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud
A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
‘It Took Nearly 11 Years’: Alabama Man Charged with Murder of Ex-Wife in Tennessee, Where She Was Found Dead Under Decaying Vines in a Cemetery
An Alabama man has been indicted and arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, who died more than 10 years ago, authorities say. David Swift, 54, stands accused of one count of pre-meditated murder in the first degree over the October 2011 disappearance and death of 44-year-old Tennessee mother-of-four Karen Swift.
Tiger cub seized during warrant arrest of Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy, police say
Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy was arrested on a federal gun possession warrant Wednesday at his home -- where police said a tiger cub was seized.
DUI arrest video shows Marcell Ozuna tried to go VIP on police
Marcell Ozuna tried to go all big-time on police during his DUI arrest on Friday morning. Ozuna was arrested by Norcross Police after being stopped for speeding and failure to maintain his driving lane. Ozuna admitted to drinking 3 or 4 beers prior to driving. He was arrested and booked into Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on DUI charges after refusing a breathalyzer test.
Injured Little League player watches his team play, but swelling reduces his vision, family says
As his team took to the field at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport yesterday, Easton Oliverson watched the game from his hospital room in Danville. Easton’s younger brother, Brogan, 10, played in his place. Brogan received a standing ovation when he came to the plate to bat for the Snow Canyon All Stars from Santa Clara, Utah.
Photos show car stolen from a Dallas murder victim
A week after a man was gunned down at the Camp Wisdom Car Wash in Dallas, police now have photos of the victim’s car that was stolen the night of the killing.
Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas
A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
Nappy Roots rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot while leaving brewery he owns
A Nappy Roots rapper was robbed at gunpoint outside his Atlanta brewery Wednesday, police and the group said. Rapper Fish Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams, was leaving Atlantucky Brewery, around 11 p.m. when he and a customer were robbed by two people, police said. The customer was able...
Trapboy Freddy Arrested, Cops Run Into Real Life Tiger Serving Arrest Warrant
Trapboy Freddy (real name is Devarius Dontez Moore) has been served with an arrest warrant and is now in custody on weapons charges, but the police ran into an unexpected hiccup when they were trying to serve the Dallas rapper. The Dallas police were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service, DEA,...
Customer fatally shoots security guard at DeSoto restaurant
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A security guard at a DeSoto restaurant was fatally shot on Friday night after a patron began arguing with him over the rules.The call came in at around 10:00 p.m. on August 19. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Brickhouse Lounge on North Hampton Road .When they arrived police found the security guard, Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, had been shot several times. He was given emergency first aid and taken to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.Investigators determined through security footage and witness statements that a patron of the lounge, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, Texas, had allegedly shot Phillips after they began arguing about the establishment's rules. Kuhn was wounded by a bystander before he fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment after crashing his car in Glenn Heights and is now in custody on suspicion of murder.
Willis McGahee IV, son of former All-Pro running back, shows he can pursue the football
The 4-star defensive end for Miami Palmetto comes up with a nice strip-sack at Cardinal Gibbons jamboree
