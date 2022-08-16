Read full article on original website
A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges
The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty to two counts of of assault with a semiautomatic firearm at a Los Angeles court Wednesday. He remains free on bond.
CBS News
Manhunt underway for three suspects that shot and killed man in Beverly Grove
Three men walked up and opened fire towards a man pumping gas at the corner of La Cienega and Beverly Boulevard on Friday. The victim later died after he was transported to a local hospital. CBSLA's Lauren Pozen reports.
CBS News
Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme
MIAMI - Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Friday that the drugs were hidden in luggage on...
spectrumnews1.com
Police arrest woman after she barricades in 7-Eleven
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A woman is in police custody Tuesday after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and possibly starting a fire inside the store in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. Police were called at 9:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and...
The Dish: Chef Michael Reed and his farm-to-table ingredients
Chef Michael Reed, who owns a popular brunch restaurant in Los Angeles with his wife, tells CBS News correspondent Jamie Wax about how he gives farm-to-table ingredients a whole new meaning.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
CBS News
Mosquito prevention: how to avoid getting bit by a mosquito
Los Angeles is one of the country's highest ranked cities with the most mosquitos. CBSLA Anchors Rachel Kim and Nichelle Medina talked to mosquito expert Ben Hottel.
"You can't get it back": Vanessa Bryant testifies she fears Kobe Bryant crash site photos will surface
Vanessa Bryant took the stand Friday in her federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County over cell phone pictures snapped by first responders of her husband, Lakers star Kobe Bryant, and their daughter immediately after the helicopter crash that killed them. Bryant, 40, is the plaintiffs' final witness in the federal...
Bidding wars send rent prices soaring as home sales decline
Rents across the country are skyrocketing. According to Rent.com, they are up 86% since last year in Redmond, Washington, where the average monthly rent is now $4,222. The average rent in Glendale, California, is $4,472, up 36% from last year. In Pflugerville, Texas, a city near Austin, rent prices are up 126% year over year to $2,769 per month.
CBS News
Elevate Burbank offering plenty of activities for families
Elevate Burbank will host a multicultural event at Burbank High School in hopes of bringing more diversity to the community. CBSLA Anchor Rachel Kim sits down with event organizer Carmenita Helligar about the goal of Elevate Burbank.
CBS News
