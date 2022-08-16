Read full article on original website
Emergency crews, police respond to shooting near Savannah
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — An investigation is underway after several people were shot near Savannah Saturday night. Officials with Chatham Emergency Services say they responded to the area of Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for a shooting. Three people have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
Crash impacts traffic along Highway 80 in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash involving several vehicles on the Lazaretto Creek Bridge. Tybee Island Police say the entire bridge is closed at this time. There are no alternate routes to or from Tybee Island by motor vehicle. Police ask...
Tybee Island reaches one year with moratorium on short-term vacation rentals
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The short-term vacation rental moratorium on Tybee Island has been in effect for a year now, barring new permits from being issued for that kind of property. City Manager Shawn Gillen said the moratorium was put in place to give the Tybee City Council...
Rep. Carl Gilliard offers home-buying event to potential first-time homeowners
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A line of hopeful first-time homeowners wrapped around the Savannah Empowerment Center Thursday morning, all hoping to learn more about how to make their homeownership dreams a reality. With the hopes of making homeownership more accessible, State Representative Carl Gilliard hosted the "Come Get...
Savannah Police investigate downtown shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating following a shooting incident in Downtown Savannah. Police say officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. at Whitaker and Broughton. There they found a female with a non-life-threatening injury. A suspect vehicle was located and stopped. Detectives continue to investigate....
Man involved in shooting at hookah lounge turns himself in to Hinesville Police
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — The Hinesville Police Department apprehended a suspect involved in the shooting outside a hookah lounge on Aug. 14. Marco Rahjae Williams, 27, turned himself in to HPD for shooting a 30-year-old man outside of Roe's Room Hookah Lounge. The victim of the shooting sustained a...
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
Statesboro man arrested in stabbing incident
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man following a stabbing at the 300 block of Johnson Street on Thursday. Police responded at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday to a man at Johnson Street with multiple stab wounds. He directed officials to another empty residence on Johnson Street where he said the stabbing occurred.
Statesboro nonprofit celebrates one million meals donated
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Hundreds of cars lined up in Statesboro on Saturday to receive food from the nonprofit organization Feed the Boro. The organization, which started as a way to provide Thanksgiving meals for people in need, is celebrating its one millionth meal distribution today. Volunteers spent the...
Savannah Logistics Innovation Center starts accelerator program for startup companies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center has partnered with several organizations to provide an accelerator program for startups in the Hostess City. Executive director Bart Gobeil said the program is intended to stir development in logistics to strengthen supply chains, especially around Georgia's ports. He said...
Savannah High School debuts new athletic complex for first Friday night football game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah High School kicked off its football season with a new football field under the Friday Night Lights. The Bluejackets hosted Josey in their first game of the 2022-2023 football season on Friday night. In addition to playing at a new facility, the Bluejackets are...
Riceboro community responds to Affleck-Lopez wedding
RICEBORO, Ga (WTGS) — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in Riceboro, Georgia, for a second wedding ceremony over the weekend. The three-day event includes a rehearsal dinner Friday, the main event Saturday, and closing with a barbecue on Sunday, following the couple's abrupt Vegas wedding last month. Dwight...
Georgia Southern partners with Bud Light for limited edition cans
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Anheuser-Busch announced its sponsorship of Georgia Southern athletics on Friday. With the partnership, Anheuser-Busch will become the domestic beer, craft beer and seltzer sponsor of the Georgia Southern Eagles for the next three years. "We are grateful and appreciative of the continued support from Anheuser-Busch,"...
