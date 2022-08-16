ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

WTGS

Emergency crews, police respond to shooting near Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — An investigation is underway after several people were shot near Savannah Saturday night. Officials with Chatham Emergency Services say they responded to the area of Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for a shooting. Three people have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Crash impacts traffic along Highway 80 in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle crash involving several vehicles on the Lazaretto Creek Bridge. Tybee Island Police say the entire bridge is closed at this time. There are no alternate routes to or from Tybee Island by motor vehicle. Police ask...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Rep. Carl Gilliard offers home-buying event to potential first-time homeowners

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A line of hopeful first-time homeowners wrapped around the Savannah Empowerment Center Thursday morning, all hoping to learn more about how to make their homeownership dreams a reality. With the hopes of making homeownership more accessible, State Representative Carl Gilliard hosted the "Come Get...
SAVANNAH, GA
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Georgia Government
WTGS

Savannah Police investigate downtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating following a shooting incident in Downtown Savannah. Police say officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. at Whitaker and Broughton. There they found a female with a non-life-threatening injury. A suspect vehicle was located and stopped. Detectives continue to investigate....
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Statesboro man arrested in stabbing incident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man following a stabbing at the 300 block of Johnson Street on Thursday. Police responded at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday to a man at Johnson Street with multiple stab wounds. He directed officials to another empty residence on Johnson Street where he said the stabbing occurred.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Statesboro nonprofit celebrates one million meals donated

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Hundreds of cars lined up in Statesboro on Saturday to receive food from the nonprofit organization Feed the Boro. The organization, which started as a way to provide Thanksgiving meals for people in need, is celebrating its one millionth meal distribution today. Volunteers spent the...
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Riceboro community responds to Affleck-Lopez wedding

RICEBORO, Ga (WTGS) — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in Riceboro, Georgia, for a second wedding ceremony over the weekend. The three-day event includes a rehearsal dinner Friday, the main event Saturday, and closing with a barbecue on Sunday, following the couple's abrupt Vegas wedding last month. Dwight...
RICEBORO, GA
WTGS

Georgia Southern partners with Bud Light for limited edition cans

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Anheuser-Busch announced its sponsorship of Georgia Southern athletics on Friday. With the partnership, Anheuser-Busch will become the domestic beer, craft beer and seltzer sponsor of the Georgia Southern Eagles for the next three years. "We are grateful and appreciative of the continued support from Anheuser-Busch,"...
STATESBORO, GA

