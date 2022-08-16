Read full article on original website
Digital Divas
Today is National Aviation Day and what better way to celebrate than to recruit new pilots! Eastern Michigan University, Crosswinds Aviation and STEM Flights created Digital Divas, a program geared toward high school girls who may want a career in aviation. In this Weather or Not, we follow the students on their first flight! If you know someone interested in enrolling (it's free!) go to stemflights.org.
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
Community fun, serious message: Rally to end gun violence against children to be held Saturday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - This weekend concerned citizens and activists will take to the streets in an effort to end senseless gun violence -- especially against children. "Just think one bad decision can affect generations," said Negas Vu. It’s a message that Negus Vu, founder of The Peoples Action, hopes...
Short-staffed with long hours, U-M Health nurses push for better work conditions
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Scores of University of Michigan Health nurses held a town hall rally in protest of their working conditions as they push for a new contract. "The cracks are beginning to show - our retention is declining, our nurses are stressed, burned out, and overworked," said Adam Paulsen, a pediatric ICU nurse.
Ypsilanti police chief resigns as department faces staffing issues, crime
YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder.
Rescue needs help for dog found shot by pellets across body and head
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tonight there's a call to help a four-legged victim of gun violence in Detroit. The dog was found shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. "Someone basically sprayed a bunch of pellets across her head and body," said Dianne Reeves, I Heart Dogs Rescue.
Michigan abortion remains legal after Oakland County judge upholds injunction on 1931-era ban
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Getting an abortion remains legal in Michigan after an Oakland County judge upheld an injunction on the state's ban on the procedure. Judge Jacob James Cunningham announced his decision after the governor's legal team sued 13 prosecutors to stop them from enforcing a 1931-era ban against abortion. In his statement he delivered Friday, he said the injunction would remain indefinitely.
Key abortion ruling in Michigan to be announced Friday
An Oakland County judge is expected to announce his decision concerning an injunction blocking the statewide ban on abortion in Michigan Friday. That follows two days of testimony from the state and county prosecutors who want to enforce the ban.
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
Video shows deputies hitting restrained mentally ill woman; undersheriff says she resisted arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Phone video shows an Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy repeatedly punch a woman restrained on the ground. Investigators tell us the woman who is mentally ill, has a lengthy criminal record. But her family is taking legal action against the sheriff's department. Sheriff deputy dash camera...
Ambulance collides with passenger car in Detroit
An ambulance tipped over after a crash with a vehicle in Detroit on the city's west side Thursday evening. The crash happened at McNichols and Greenfield.
Auburn Hills police say 2 missing kids have been located
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE: According to police, the children have been located and have returned home safely. Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from...
Refugees find love in Fenton after fleeing Afghanistan and Yemmen
Sayna Gholami and Salah Bajba both sought freedom and safety in the U.S. from Afghanistan and Yemen. They also found love in Fenton.
Ambulance collides with car, tips over in Detroit intersection
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle collision on Detroit's west side blocked traffic for hours after an ambulance was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle. The head-on collision caused the ambulance to rollover onto its side. The windshield was shattered and there was side-end damage to the vehicle.
Detroit Police crackdown amid spike in traffic crashes
The city of Detroit is seeing more and more cases of reckless driving that result in tragic consequences. Now the Detroit Police Department set up a sting to ticket those disobeying traffic laws. It's called Traffic Safety Blitz and is exactly what you think it is. Detroit Police started hearing...
'Kia Boyz' Southfield dealership has car stolen, another damaged following new TikTok trend
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The "Kia Boyz" have struck again, but this time they went straight to the source. Glassman Kia in Southfield had one Kia stolen off their lot and another damaged a week after speaking to FOX 2 about the rise of Kia thefts. "The Kia Boyz...
Amazon worker drives off with family's puppy on video in Center Line
CENTER LINE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The little dog named Mauria was able to wiggle through the fence and get out into the yard. It’s all on video. Also, on the recording is an Amazon driver scooping her up and driving off. FOX 2: "Are you frantic? Are you...
Body of missing Monroe County man found in river, police say
MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a missing Monroe County man was found Saturday morning after he fell into a river Friday afternoon. Authorities were dispatched to the area of the Riverfront Marina after receiving reports of a missing 79-year-old male. Police believe Neill Odenwald fell into...
Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park closed due to speed concerns
FOX 2 - The Giant Slide has been closed at Belle Isle Park due to speed concerns on Friday. The Belle Isle Park Facebook page made the announcement saying adjustments were being made to address the issue. "Hello Giant Slide participants. We are currently closed. We are going to be...
