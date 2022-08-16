ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox2detroit.com

Today is National Aviation Day and what better way to celebrate than to recruit new pilots! Eastern Michigan University, Crosswinds Aviation and STEM Flights created Digital Divas, a program geared toward high school girls who may want a career in aviation. In this Weather or Not, we follow the students on their first flight! If you know someone interested in enrolling (it's free!) go to stemflights.org.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police chief resigns as department faces staffing issues, crime

fox2detroit.com

Rescue needs help for dog found shot by pellets across body and head

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tonight there's a call to help a four-legged victim of gun violence in Detroit. The dog was found shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. "Someone basically sprayed a bunch of pellets across her head and body," said Dianne Reeves, I Heart Dogs Rescue.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan abortion remains legal after Oakland County judge upholds injunction on 1931-era ban

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Getting an abortion remains legal in Michigan after an Oakland County judge upheld an injunction on the state's ban on the procedure. Judge Jacob James Cunningham announced his decision after the governor's legal team sued 13 prosecutors to stop them from enforcing a 1931-era ban against abortion. In his statement he delivered Friday, he said the injunction would remain indefinitely.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Key abortion ruling in Michigan to be announced Friday

An Oakland County judge is expected to announce his decision concerning an injunction blocking the statewide ban on abortion in Michigan Friday. That follows two days of testimony from the state and county prosecutors who want to enforce the ban.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills police say 2 missing kids have been located

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE: According to police, the children have been located and have returned home safely. Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ambulance collides with car, tips over in Detroit intersection

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle collision on Detroit's west side blocked traffic for hours after an ambulance was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle. The head-on collision caused the ambulance to rollover onto its side. The windshield was shattered and there was side-end damage to the vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police crackdown amid spike in traffic crashes

The city of Detroit is seeing more and more cases of reckless driving that result in tragic consequences. Now the Detroit Police Department set up a sting to ticket those disobeying traffic laws. It's called Traffic Safety Blitz and is exactly what you think it is. Detroit Police started hearing...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Body of missing Monroe County man found in river, police say

MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a missing Monroe County man was found Saturday morning after he fell into a river Friday afternoon. Authorities were dispatched to the area of the Riverfront Marina after receiving reports of a missing 79-year-old male. Police believe Neill Odenwald fell into...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park closed due to speed concerns

FOX 2 - The Giant Slide has been closed at Belle Isle Park due to speed concerns on Friday. The Belle Isle Park Facebook page made the announcement saying adjustments were being made to address the issue. "Hello Giant Slide participants. We are currently closed. We are going to be...
DETROIT, MI

