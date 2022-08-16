Read full article on original website
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
