soultracks.com
Choice Cut: Brother Reggie hears "Footsteps" on classic Isley classic
DC-based singer and musician extraordinaire Brother Reggie has become a SoulTracks favorite, particularly for his expressive baritone and his interpretive takes on soul music classics. Reggie is readying the third installment of his Undercover Brother series of albums, where he puts his own unique spin on classic and "lost" soul...
Billie Joe Armstrong Is Worth $15 Million More Than His Green Day Bandmates
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day has an impressive net worth, especially compared to his Green Day bandmates.
Boston
Renaissance man: Jack Lepiarz on balancing WBUR, TikTok, and ‘America’s Got Talent’
"I try to be as authentic as I can." Jack Lepiarz does it all: when he’s not anchoring WBUR broadcasts, he’s performing elaborate whip-cracking stunts for audiences as “Jack the Whipper,” a side hustle that has brought him from renaissance fairs, to internet fame, to national television.
soultracks.com
Featured Album: Remastered reissue of "Gypsy Woman" by the King of Latin Soul, Joe Bataan
In the ’60s and ’70s, East Harlem native Joe Bataan epitomized the melting pot of New York City, both musically and culturally. Born Bataan Nitollano in 1942 to an African American mother and a Filipino father, Bataan began singing as a teenager, performing doo-wop on street corners. While a gang-related prison sentence at 15 could have ended his musical dreams, the experience turned Bataan’s life around instead. Six months after his release, in 1965, he formed his first band, Joe Bataan and the Latin Swingers. Combining Latin beats, R&B, and a mix of English and Spanish lyrics, the group was instrumental in establishing the “boogaloo” sound that would become hugely popular over the next few years.
soultracks.com
A concert celebration of the late Bernard Wright coming
Hosted by: Doug E. Fresh and Fred “Bugsy” Buggs. Performances by: Marcus Miller, Lenny White, Members of Snarky Puppy, Yarbrough and Peoples, Nona Hendryx, LaForrest “LaLa” Cope, Alex Bugnon and more. Musical Direction by: Warren McCrae. Known for his 1985 smash hit single Who Do You...
soultracks.com
First Listen: Siedah Garrett revisits "Man In The Mirror" for Ukranian Refugees
(August 20, 2022) Sometimes careers are about being in the right place at the right time. And sometimes, an artist is so talented that she finds her way to success, even when circumstance seem to work against her. That’s in part the story of Siedah Garrett, an immensely talented singer and songwriter who has quietly played a role on some of the most notable music of the past forty decades.
soultracks.com
New EP displays the remixed glory of Marvin Gaye's "I Want You"
(August 19, 2022) 2022 has been a year of the revisiting of Motown classics by mixers around the world. We've been treated recently with fun, creative new takes on several Temptations gems, and today Motown is issuing an EP that features several mixes of Marvin Gaye's iconic "I Want You" by one of the great mixmasters of all-time, John Morales.
