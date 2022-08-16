City Councilman Bob Blumenfield is seeking to expand protections for street vendors after an attack earlier this week in Woodland Hills, according to a motion filed Friday. A man was seen on video striking a street vendor’s cart with an ax on Sunday at the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Dumetz Road. The same man was involved in a similar incident involving another vendor in May, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO