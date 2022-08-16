Read full article on original website
Witnesses Detail Instances of Retaliation at LA County Sheriff’s Department
Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness — who called into the meeting anonymously out of fear of...
LA Council Member Seeks to Expand Protections for Street Vendors After Attack
City Councilman Bob Blumenfield is seeking to expand protections for street vendors after an attack earlier this week in Woodland Hills, according to a motion filed Friday. A man was seen on video striking a street vendor’s cart with an ax on Sunday at the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Dumetz Road. The same man was involved in a similar incident involving another vendor in May, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Found Fatally Shot in West Hollywood
A man was found fatally shot in his vehicle in West Hollywood Friday after having been injured near the Beverly Center. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
Southern California to Receive Millions in Federal Funds to Combat Drought
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States. Haaland toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday as part of a two-day California trip that also included a stop in Fresno to discuss water solutions for farmers.
CicLAvia Open-Streets Festival Goes Hollywood
The CicLAvia open-streets festival is going Hollywood Sunday, with roads closed between East and West Hollywood to allow locals to walk, bike or skate through Tinseltown. The event will close Hollywood and Santa Monica boulevards for a roughly 6.6-mile stretch, with only people-powered vehicles allowed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle
A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead Sunday morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Man Loses Latest Bid for Re-Sentencing in Woman’s 1988 Killing
A state appeals court panel Friday rejected the defense’s latest bid for re-sentencing for a man behind bars for a drug crime when he was linked by DNA to the killing of a woman whose body was found at a South Los Angeles high school in 1988. The three-justice...
Man Charged with Providing Deadly Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
Police Vow Street Takeover Crackdown Following 7-Eleven Flash Mob Robbery
Efforts were continuing Friday to track down participants in a “flash mob” of looters who swarmed a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles as part of a street takeover, while Los Angeles police vow to crack down on anyone participating in such a takeover.
Redondo Beach Man, 26, Is At-Risk, Missing
Redondo Beach police Saturday asked the public for help locating a 26-year-old resident last seen near Harbor-UCLA Hospital in Torrance. Robert Sullivan is considered at risk because it is believed he is suffering from a recent onset of mental health-related issues, according to a Redondo Beach police alert. Police did...
Las Vegas Man Pleads Not Guilty in Laguna Woods Church Attack
A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty Friday to opening fire inside a Laguna Woods church in an alleged hate crime attack that killed a local doctor and injured five other parishioners. David Wenwei Chou, who was ordered held without bail, was scheduled to return to court Oct. 21 for...
LAFD Knocks Down Sunland-Tujunga House Fire In 33 Minutes
Firefighters knocked down a house fire in Sunland-Tujunga in 33 minutes Friday. The blaze inside a single family home at 10052 Chapin Way, near McGroarty Street, was reported at 2:57 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the scene, Stewart said.
Long Beach Police: Armed Woman Tries To Snatch Baby in Stroller
Two people are in custody Sunday for allegedly attempting to snatch a baby at gunpoint from two women in Long Beach, authorities said. The women were walking the baby in a stroller in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street around noon Saturday when they were approached by an unknown, armed female suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Suspect in Brazen Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home Charged
A man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges against Dillon Klincke, 31, include allegations of inflicting...
One Dead in Shooting Near Harbor Gateway
A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area bordering Harbor Gateway. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue and the Los Angeles city limit, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man in Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary Sentenced to 16 Months Jail
A man who stole approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies Friday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in county jail. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles, was charged Friday morning with felony counts of burglary...
Body Found in Burned-Out Vehicle on Arroyo Seco Parkway
A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The...
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale
Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Palmdale. The shooting was reported about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Bryan Olmedo, 22, of Lancaster, died at the scene, according to the Los...
Student Injured in Fight at Santa Monica High School
A student at Santa Monica High School was injured in a fight on campus Thursday, and a suspect was being sought. The male student, who suffered “facial lacerations,” was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the school in the 600 block of Pico Boulevard, said Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores.
Man Killed, Woman Injured in San Clemente Rollover Crash
A 63-year-old motorist died Saturday and a passenger in her 20s was injured in a rollover crash that resulted in the vehicle hitting a tree in San Clemente. The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Camino De Los Mares just north of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
