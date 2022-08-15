Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. Mori
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Whittingham Earns Bonus For Preseason AP Poll Appearance
SALT LAKE CITY- First reported by John Canzano, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has collected a $15,000 bonus this week after the Utes came in at #7 in AP Poll’s Preseason Top 25. Whittingham stands to collect more money if his team hits a few other notable marks. Another...
ksl.com
Brother of injured Little League World Series player added to Utah's roster
SALT LAKE CITY — There's been a heartwarming turn to Team Utah's heartbreaking story at the Little League World Series. Brogan Oliverson will replace his older brother, Easton, on the Utah roster, the Little League Word Series announced Thursday. Easton was critically injured after a fall from a bunk bed in the players' dormitory earlier this week; he remains in a Pennsylvania hospital as he recovers.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Orem senior 'flips out' in Tigers' season-opening win
FLIPPING OUT — We've seen a lot of crossover in sports, especially high school athletics, from two-sport athletes in football and basketball to three-sport stars that also play their field on the baseball diamond. Some NFL players have even taken up dance and ballet to improve their footwork and...
ksl.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Lists Salt Lake Home For $3.5 Million
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles and his family are officially saying goodbye to Utah after listing their Salt Lake City home for an eye-popping $3.5 million. The Utah Jazz guard’s house, located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon, was built in 1986 and was listed on Tuesday.
ksl.com
Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport
PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
Man allegedly caught exposing himself at BYU Campus for the second time
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself on campus at Brigham Young University (BYU) on Aug. 12. BYU Police have identified the suspect as Jose Guadalupe Ochoa-Gourdin, 22. This is the second time he’s been arrested for a BYU lewdness incident. Authorities first responded to reports of lewdness on […]
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gephardt Daily
Smothers Brothers book October dates at Rose Wagner
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Smothers Brothers will be performing again after a 12 year hiatus, and they will play Salt Lake City Oct. 21-23. The legendary comedy duo had its own show, “The Smother’s Brothers Comedy Hour,” from 1967 to 1969, when CBS abruptly canceled the show due to its controversial, left-leaning material.
kslnewsradio.com
Church announces names of 2 future temples; another temple rededicated
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the names of two temples to be built in the near future. In April, President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple would be built in Birmingham, England. The church announced Monday temple will be known as the Birmingham England Temple. It will be the third temple in Great Britain.
ksl.com
Utah man's 'eye-popping' catch breaks Idaho fishing record
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Greg Poulsen jokes that he usually catches the smallest fish when he's fishing with family and friends. That all changed earlier this month. The Utah man placed himself in the Idaho fishing record books with an "eye-popping" catch, according to Idaho wildlife officials. Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, caught a sturgeon that measured 10 feet, 4 inches (124 inches) in length while fishing at C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwest Idaho on Aug. 5, Idaho Fish and Game officials confirmed on Friday. The previous record was an 119.5-inch fish caught in 2019.
kjzz.com
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
IN THIS ARTICLE
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
ksl.com
Provo man accused of exposing himself on BYU campus again
PROVO — A man with a history of exposing himself in Utah County, including on the campus of Brigham Young University, has been arrested again by BYU police. Jose Guadalupe Ochoa-Gourdin, 22, of Provo, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of lewdness and trespassing.
ksl.com
The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
Father, son wait 3 days to be In-N-Out's first Logan customers
In-N-Out's Logan restaurant had their grand opening this morning at 8 a.m. with plenty of fanfare, namely a Salem father-and-son duo who set up camp since Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon
HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City breaks yet another heat record with 22nd 100-degree day of the year
SALT LAKE CITY — The ultimate triple-digit record in Salt Lake City has finally been broken. The high temperature at Salt Lake City International Airport reached 100 degrees at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, setting a new record for 100-degree days in a calendar year with 22. The previous record was 21 days, which was initially set in 1960 before it was matched again in 1994 and last year.
Culver's food truck to deliver free custard, cheese curds
There are only two things better than cheese curds and frozen custard, and that's free cheese curds and free frozen custard.
Comments / 0