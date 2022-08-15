Zion Williamson says he was in a dark place last season: ‘I was experiencing hate and pain from people I don’t know every day, and it started to wear on me’

Read full article on original website
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"
Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
1 Team Emerges As Frontrunner For Kevin Durant Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to make the most of the Kevin Durant trade request. They are hoping to land a historic package in return for the NBA superstar, but teams haven’t been willing to part with that kind of package, at least not yet. The Nets have sent...
LeBron James' Son Bronny Slams Sick Dunk Over French Team In Paris And Dad Says Oui!
LeBron James Jr. wowed the Parisian crowd — and his famous father.
WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’
A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Is Focused On His Career And Not Worried About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "Ben Simmons Is Planning To Resurrect His Career. That's What He Tells Me. He Don't Care About."
Ben Simmons didn't have a good time in the NBA last season. He was part of an ugly trade saga where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. His request was eventually fulfilled by the franchise as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package around James Harden.
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving Just Tweeted Something On Tuesday Night
Irving: "To all Ancestors in the God realm, Ase. A11Even" Irving is coming off playing his 11th season in the NBA, and the 29-year-old averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. The Nets had been seen as a contender to win the NBA Championship, but they finished...
Kendrick Perkins Thinks Fans Need To See Trae Young And Anthony Edwards Play On Christmas Day: "I Don't Understand For The Life Of Me How The Hawks And Minnesota Are Not On The Christmas Day Schedule."
Christmas Day in the NBA is generally a time when the league showcases its top superstars and their best matchups. There is no doubt that Christmas Day games are often thrilling to watch, and we've seen some legendary performances happen in that setting. This year's Christmas Day schedule has been...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant takes veiled shot at NBA over regular season schedule
The NBA just released the full schedule for the upcoming regular season and as expected, it has garnered quite a few reactions from in and around the league. Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has chimed in on this recent development and apparently, the 23-year-old could not help but take a bit of a veiled shot at the NBA with regard to his team’s schedule this year.
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story
On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story. This past season, Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Spurs Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
There is no exact blueprint for building an NBA champion. Anyone who tries to tell you there is might be selling you a fake bill of goods. Generally speaking, there are two distinct schools of thought. Some believe that talent trumps all, and the team who assembles the most gifted “super team” give themselves the best odds at winning it all. Of course, if those stars don’t click, a team can give up tremendous assets to build a group that falls short.
'I was just telling myself "Put 'em to sleep"': Golden State hero Stephen Curry explains how his famous 'night night' celebration - copied by Neymar and Alex Morgan - came to be
Stephen Curry is used to being a trendsetter. The four-time NBA champion revolutionized basketball with his extraordinary three point shooting ability. Now, Curry has sports stars the world over mimicking his famous - or infamous if you're from Boston - 'night night' celebration. The Davidson star first brought it to...
Watch: John Wall shows off new behind-the-back dribble move in recent video
John Wall already has the 360 layup and the lefty sledgehammer dunk in his bag. Now, he could be showing off a new move in the 2022-23 campaign. The new LA Clippers guard Wall went viral this week over a video clip that showed him doing a nasty 360 behind-the-back dribble, pulling it back with a hesitation move, then exploding to the hoop for a bucket. Check out the video (which was first posted by basketball trainer Milton Chavis).
LA Lakers announce they will retire two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey next year, just as the late Kobe Bryant predicted: 'He will have his number in the rafters next to mine'
Pau Gasol will be the latest Laker legend to receive the honor of finding his jersey high above the Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles announced Wednesday they will 'raise Pau Gasol's jersey into the rafters,' when his first team, the Memphis Grizzlies, come to town on March 7. Gasol, two-time NBA...
Mark Cuban Speaks on Mavs Nearly Trading for Kobe Bryant
The Dallas Mavericks thought they had a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for Kobe Bryant in 2007.
Notes from 2022 NBA schedule release: LeBron chasing Kareem, ‘baseball’ series
The full NBA schedule dropped on Wednesday, all 1,230 games. It’s a lot of information. Outside of the games you don’t want to miss, there’s a lot of ground to cover. So here are some news and notes from around the NBA about the schedule release. •...
