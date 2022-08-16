ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Providing Deadly Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman

A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged with Killing Hemet Woman Whose Body Found in Car Trunk

A convicted sex offender accused of killing a 47-year-old Hemet woman and leaving her body in a car abandoned in San Diego County was charged Friday with murder and auto theft. Michael Lee Lorence, 46, was arrested last week following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the death of Melanie...
HEMET, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Temecula, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
Temecula, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Las Vegas Man Pleads Not Guilty in Laguna Woods Church Attack

A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty Friday to opening fire inside a Laguna Woods church in an alleged hate crime attack that killed a local doctor and injured five other parishioners. David Wenwei Chou, who was ordered held without bail, was scheduled to return to court Oct. 21 for...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Moreno Valley

A man fatally shot himself at a Moreno Valley home where deputies had just discovered the body of a woman in what was being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. Deputies found the woman’s body during a welfare check at around 11:20 a.m. Friday in the...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Melendez
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman

A man suspected of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was being held Thursday on $1 million bail. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Shino allegedly provided the...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
viewpointsonline.org

EDITORIAL: Riverside Sheriff falsely accuses Ward 2 Councilmember

Aimed at Ward 2 Riverside City Councilmember Clarissa Cervantes, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco accused Cervantes of supporting vandalism by protestors to the county courthouse. Bianco posted his accusation on Facebook, implying that the councilmember had attended the abortion rights protest at the Riverside County Superior Court. Cervantes responded to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Pharmaceuticals#Counterfeit#Murder#Drugs#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
eastcountytoday.net

Man Sentenced for Participation in “Heartbreakingly Evil” Grandparent Scam RICO Conspiracy

SAN DIEGO – Jack Owuor, a resident of Paramount, California, was sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison for participating in a large-scale “grandparent scam” racketeering conspiracy. As part of his guilty plea, Owuor admitted that he, along with seven others, participated in a criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle more than $2 million from 70-plus elderly victims across the nation. At least 10 elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
PARAMOUNT, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in String of Thefts at Cabazon Business

A man arrested in a string of thefts at a Cabazon business remained jailed Sunday in lieu of $60,000 bail. Demon Dennis, 49, of Hemet was arrested Friday and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of two counts of grand theft and an outstanding felony robbery warrant.
CABAZON, CA
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
BEAUMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy