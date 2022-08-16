Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Man Charged with Providing Deadly Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego County custody death
A federal judge has thrown out an $85 million lawsuit award over the death of a Southern California man who was beaten, hogtied and shocked with a stun gun by sheriff’s deputies in 2015.
Felon Charged with Killing Hemet Woman Whose Body Found in Car Trunk
A convicted sex offender accused of killing a 47-year-old Hemet woman and leaving her body in a car abandoned in San Diego County was charged Friday with murder and auto theft. Michael Lee Lorence, 46, was arrested last week following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the death of Melanie...
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
Las Vegas Man Pleads Not Guilty in Laguna Woods Church Attack
A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty Friday to opening fire inside a Laguna Woods church in an alleged hate crime attack that killed a local doctor and injured five other parishioners. David Wenwei Chou, who was ordered held without bail, was scheduled to return to court Oct. 21 for...
Man, Woman Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Moreno Valley
A man fatally shot himself at a Moreno Valley home where deputies had just discovered the body of a woman in what was being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. Deputies found the woman’s body during a welfare check at around 11:20 a.m. Friday in the...
Man Loses Latest Bid for Re-Sentencing in Woman’s 1988 Killing
A state appeals court panel Friday rejected the defense’s latest bid for re-sentencing for a man behind bars for a drug crime when he was linked by DNA to the killing of a woman whose body was found at a South Los Angeles high school in 1988. The three-justice...
Family of San Bernardino man shot and killed by police reveals results of independent autopsy
Rob Adams, 23, was fatally shot in July during a confrontation with two San Bernardino police officers that was captured by a surveillance camera.
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man suspected of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was being held Thursday on $1 million bail. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Shino allegedly provided the...
Charges Likely Against Felon Suspected of Killing Woman, Leaving Body in Car
Felony charges are expected to be filed Friday against a convicted sex offender suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman and leaving her body in a car abandoned in Vista. Michael Lee Lorence, 46, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet. Lorence...
EDITORIAL: Riverside Sheriff falsely accuses Ward 2 Councilmember
Aimed at Ward 2 Riverside City Councilmember Clarissa Cervantes, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco accused Cervantes of supporting vandalism by protestors to the county courthouse. Bianco posted his accusation on Facebook, implying that the councilmember had attended the abortion rights protest at the Riverside County Superior Court. Cervantes responded to...
Man in Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary Sentenced to 16 Months Jail
A man who stole approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies Friday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in county jail. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles, was charged Friday morning with felony counts of burglary...
Suspected Gang Member Wanted in June Death of Oceanside Woman, 22, Found in Mexico
Police on Thursday said that a man suspected in the shooting death of an Oceanside woman was located in Mexico and brought back to San Diego County. Vicente Huerta, 25, was arrested on Aug. 11 and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm and other charges. He is not eligible for bail.
54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens
California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.
Man Wounded During Family Fight; Suspect Flees Scene In White Import Sedan
A fight involving family members in front of a Garden Grove home Sunday escalated into a shooting leaving a 28-year-old man wounded and a 20-year-old man fleeing the scene in a white import sedan, authorities said. The victim, a resident of Victorville, was taken to a hospital where he underwent...
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
Man Sentenced for Participation in “Heartbreakingly Evil” Grandparent Scam RICO Conspiracy
SAN DIEGO – Jack Owuor, a resident of Paramount, California, was sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison for participating in a large-scale “grandparent scam” racketeering conspiracy. As part of his guilty plea, Owuor admitted that he, along with seven others, participated in a criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle more than $2 million from 70-plus elderly victims across the nation. At least 10 elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
San Bernardino man shot, killed by police laid to rest: 'He gave pieces of himself to everybody'
Rob Adams, 23, was fatally shot in July during a confrontation with two San Bernardino police officers that was captured by a surveillance camera.
Man Arrested in String of Thefts at Cabazon Business
A man arrested in a string of thefts at a Cabazon business remained jailed Sunday in lieu of $60,000 bail. Demon Dennis, 49, of Hemet was arrested Friday and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of two counts of grand theft and an outstanding felony robbery warrant.
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
