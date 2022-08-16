ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

alabamanews.net

Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Rickem Samuels?

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Rickem Samuels as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. Samuels was 20 years old when he was reported missing on April 4,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting

Montgomery Police say on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at about 1:20 a.m., MPD responded to the 400 block of Eastdale Road South in reference to shots fired. There, an adult male victim was found who sustained fatal injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a  29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Moses Relfe?

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Moses Relfe as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. Relfe, who was 63, was the victim of a deadly shooting on October...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman is charged with manslaughter following an overnight shooting in Loachapoka. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man shot at a home on Lee Road 620 around 11:30PM on Saturday night. First responders discovered 23-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”

Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Convicted of Capital Murder in 2018 Montgomery Shooting Death

A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder for a man’s shooting death in Montgomery in 2018. District Attorney Daryl Bailey says David Jamal Coleman is a habitual felony offender. He was convicted today of killing Terry Rodriquez Tallie. Bailey...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Marshals, Montgomery County Sheriff’s seek robbery, assault fugitive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force are searching for a fugitive wanted for robbery and assault. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Pierre Vonta Provo, 29, is wanted for robbery first degree and domestic violence third assault. He...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

‘Habitual felony offender’ convicted in 2018 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his capital murder conviction Wednesday. A jury has found David Coleman, 28, guilty in the shooting death of Terry Rodriquez Tallie, which happened in October 2018. Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing to determine costs and restitution is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to court records.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Brundidge police investigating pharmacy break-in

The Brundidge Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said on Aug. 12 about 4:30 a.m., two men broke into Pike Drugs Pharmacy. Green said the suspects were black males wearing face coverings and were able to take an undisclosed amount of narcotics in just a few minutes.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wvua23.com

Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Police are trying to determine a motive in three seemingly random shootings along an interstate highway in Alabama and Georgia that left a motorist critically wounded. A suspect was arrested without incident with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Millbrook Police Seek Felony Theft Suspect; Reward Offered for help with Identification

The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Felony Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook, AL. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799.00. This subject is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree.
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police searching for missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 49-year-old Chett In was reported missing Monday by his caregiver. He was last seen at his residence in the 4000 block of Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a U.S. Army camouflage hat.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Search Canceled for Missing Woman in Prattville

UPDATE: The search for Joann Cain has been canceled, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. She had been missing in Prattville. No other details were given. The Prattville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Joann Johnson Cain is 73 years old, and police...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

New Police Academy Graduates Aim to Make a Difference

A rise in hostility towards law enforcement officers — and the rule of law — has lead to a noticeable drop in the number of people pursuing careers in law enforcement. “A lot of people aren’t getting into it,” said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum. “The...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

