Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Rickem Samuels?
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Rickem Samuels as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. Samuels was 20 years old when he was reported missing on April 4,...
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery Police say on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at about 1:20 a.m., MPD responded to the 400 block of Eastdale Road South in reference to shots fired. There, an adult male victim was found who sustained fatal injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
alabamanews.net
Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Moses Relfe?
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Moses Relfe as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. Relfe, who was 63, was the victim of a deadly shooting on October...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Argument inside Lee County home leaves man dead, woman jailed
An argument inside a Lee County home late Saturday left a man dead and woman in jail. Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:24 p.m. to a report of a man shot on Lee Road 620 in the Loachapoka community, said sheriff’s Investigator Andrew Peacock. Once at the...
WTVM
Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman is charged with manslaughter following an overnight shooting in Loachapoka. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man shot at a home on Lee Road 620 around 11:30PM on Saturday night. First responders discovered 23-year-old...
alabamanews.net
Preliminary Hearing Set for Suspect in Tallapoosa County Kidnapping, Double Murders
Alabama News Network has confirmed that a preliminary hearing has now been set for the suspect in the kidnapping and double murder case in Tallapoosa County. A hearing for Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9AM at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. He is...
alabamanews.net
RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”
Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lee Co. Judge orders alleged I-85 shooter to stay in jail citing public safety
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The suspected Interstate-85 shooter had his first court appearance inside a Lee County Courtroom Friday afternoon. A judge agreed with Lee County prosecutors the defendant, 39-year-old Jerel Brown, is a real and present danger to the public and will not be released on bond at this time. Brown is charged with Attempted Murder […]
alabamanews.net
Man Convicted of Capital Murder in 2018 Montgomery Shooting Death
A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder for a man’s shooting death in Montgomery in 2018. District Attorney Daryl Bailey says David Jamal Coleman is a habitual felony offender. He was convicted today of killing Terry Rodriquez Tallie. Bailey...
WSFA
Marshals, Montgomery County Sheriff’s seek robbery, assault fugitive
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force are searching for a fugitive wanted for robbery and assault. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Pierre Vonta Provo, 29, is wanted for robbery first degree and domestic violence third assault. He...
wtvy.com
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
‘Habitual felony offender’ convicted in 2018 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his capital murder conviction Wednesday. A jury has found David Coleman, 28, guilty in the shooting death of Terry Rodriquez Tallie, which happened in October 2018. Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing to determine costs and restitution is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to court records.
Troy Messenger
Brundidge police investigating pharmacy break-in
The Brundidge Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said on Aug. 12 about 4:30 a.m., two men broke into Pike Drugs Pharmacy. Green said the suspects were black males wearing face coverings and were able to take an undisclosed amount of narcotics in just a few minutes.
wvua23.com
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Police are trying to determine a motive in three seemingly random shootings along an interstate highway in Alabama and Georgia that left a motorist critically wounded. A suspect was arrested without incident with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons...
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Police Seek Felony Theft Suspect; Reward Offered for help with Identification
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Felony Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook, AL. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799.00. This subject is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree.
WSFA
Montgomery police searching for missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 49-year-old Chett In was reported missing Monday by his caregiver. He was last seen at his residence in the 4000 block of Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a U.S. Army camouflage hat.
Opelika-Auburn News
Against all odds, detective tries to solve 1960 murder of Opelika pastor Julian May
A Columbus detective has reopened a cold case from 1960 involving the murder of the Rev. Julian May, 31, of Opelika. May’s body was found on a Saturday afternoon in Columbus with nearly 30 stab wounds, but he was last seen by family members the night before in Opelika.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Search Canceled for Missing Woman in Prattville
UPDATE: The search for Joann Cain has been canceled, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. She had been missing in Prattville. No other details were given. The Prattville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Joann Johnson Cain is 73 years old, and police...
alabamanews.net
New Police Academy Graduates Aim to Make a Difference
A rise in hostility towards law enforcement officers — and the rule of law — has lead to a noticeable drop in the number of people pursuing careers in law enforcement. “A lot of people aren’t getting into it,” said Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum. “The...
Comments / 0