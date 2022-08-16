ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Sugar-Salem opens season with big win over Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - After last season's 3A state championship loss, the Sugar-Salem Diggers couldn't wait for the 2022 season, and it showed on Friday with a 48-16 blowout victory over the Soda Springs Cardinals. The Diggers (1-0) are back on the road on Friday taking on the Filer...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Idaho8.com

Chubbuck Walmart holds remodel celebration

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, the Walmart in Chubbuck held a reopening celebration for the remodel of their store. The celebration included a kid’s carnival, the presentation of grants to six local nonprofits, and a first look at the newly remodeled store. "We gave away $11,000 to various...
CHUBBUCK, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy