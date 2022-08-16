Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Minico takes down Thunder Ridge 40-21 in Michael Berger’s first game as Titans Head Coach
RUPERT, Idaho (KIFI) - Despite a 2nd half comeback, the Thunder Ridge Titans didn't have enough to stay with Minico Friday night, as the Spartans picked up a season-opening 40-21 win over the Titans. Minico held the lead for the entire game, taking an early 14-0 lead in the 1st...
Idaho8.com
Sugar-Salem opens season with big win over Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - After last season's 3A state championship loss, the Sugar-Salem Diggers couldn't wait for the 2022 season, and it showed on Friday with a 48-16 blowout victory over the Soda Springs Cardinals. The Diggers (1-0) are back on the road on Friday taking on the Filer...
Idaho8.com
Red Flag Warning issued August 21 at 1:34PM MDT until August 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag. Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon. * AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River. Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost. River Range/Challis NF. * IMPACTS…Scattered dry thunderstorms will develop...
Idaho8.com
Chubbuck Walmart holds remodel celebration
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, the Walmart in Chubbuck held a reopening celebration for the remodel of their store. The celebration included a kid’s carnival, the presentation of grants to six local nonprofits, and a first look at the newly remodeled store. "We gave away $11,000 to various...
Comments / 0