Read full article on original website
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Wild coho retention allowed in several coastal rivers this fall – Nehalem, Tillamook, Nestucca in Tillamook County
(August 19, 2022 –SALEM, Ore.) — Several coastal river basins (Nehalem, Tillamook, Nestucca, Siletz, Yaquina, Beaver Cr., Alsea, Umpqua, Coos) will be open to some wild coho harvest this year beginning as early as Sept. 10. See the Recreation Report / Fishing Report for the SW or NW...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tuna boats arrive today, August 20 at Port of Garibaldi; Oregon Tuna Classic in Progress this weekend
What we’ve all been waiting for – tuna season is here. Fishing boats will arrive after being out to sea with their cargo holds full. Catch your share of tuna starting tomorrow at Port of Garibaldi and other fishing ports on Oregon’s north coast before captains steer back to the ocean.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Scientific Data Gathered by Seaside Aquarium from Nearly 12-foot Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Long Beach, WA
Staff from the Seaside Aquarium participated in an impromptu dissection of a nearly 12-foot, female thresher shark yesterday August 18, 2022. Staff received a call about a dead thresher shark near the Cranberry Beach approach on the Long Beach peninsula on Wednesday afternoon but were unable to retrieve the shark until the next day. By the time staff arrived someone had cut off the dorsal fin and removed the jaws (which is not illegal but does comprise scientific data.) The shark was too big to freeze, so the decision was made to dissect the shark that day. It was a great learning opportunity for staff and people passing by. We had a few young kids put on gloves and get their hands dirty!
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Water Rescue in Seaside August 20th, Tragic Drowning Death, Multiple Water Rescues on Saturday in Seaside & Cannon Beach; Officials Warn of Dangers of Ocean, Rip Currents
Seaside, Ore. – August 21, 2022 (UPDATED) – At 2:33 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a water rescue in progress on the beach out from 6th Avenue. When rescue units arrived, three Seaside lifeguards were in the water in an active rip current with two victims and multiple bystanders who were trying to assist the victims.
Comments / 0