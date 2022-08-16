Read full article on original website
New Mural Welcomes Everyone To Henry Co. Fair
Paris, Tenn.–A new mural by Paris Artist Chelsea Lodge welcomes everyone to the Henry County Fair this week. The brightly-colored mural showcases images from the fair, including the carnival tent, blue ribbon, veggies, sunflower, tractor, ferris wheel and a pretty cow’s face. The mural is painted on the old concession building on the fairgrounds. Lodge earlier painted the mural in downtown Paris on the side of Uncle Billy’s Restaurant. Fair Association member Deneicia Gregson said, “The Henry County Fair is so glad that we had Chelsea do this mural for us. We think it is awesome and so is she.” (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair
Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
Paris-Henry Co. Chamber Wins Event Excellence Award For Tennessee River Jam
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Chamber is returning home from the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executives Annual Conference with the 2022 Event Excellence Award for Tennessee River Jam. “It’s an incredible honor for a new event like ours to bring home this coveted award,” according to Chamber CEO Travis McLeese....
Obion County Fair Begins Saturday
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Fair begins Saturday with the annual beauty contests. Days for the fair are August 20-27. Activities include Journey tribute, duck calling contest, Demolition Derby, petting zoo, musical entertainment, Mud Madness and more. You can keep track of the fair activities on the Obion County Fair FB page or website.
Brand New Event At Henry County Fair: Ultimate Bullfighting
Paris, Tenn.–Join us for the BRAND NEW event in Paris, TN! Shamrock’s Ultimate Bullfighting features freestyle bullfighting, where a bullfighter competes for 60 seconds against a fighting bull. In addition to bullfighting, J & S Professional Services, LLC Mutton Bustin’ will be a major part of the event...
Nicky Fay Rhodes Harris
Mrs. Nicky Fay Rhodes Harris, 65, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Nicky Fay was born Wednesday, October 31, 1956, to the late Hubert Levern Rhodes and the late Mildred Tarkington Rhodes. Besides her parents, Nicky is also preceded in death by her brother-in-law: Bobby Wyatt.
Henry County, Union City Football To Be Livestreamed Tonight
Our stations will be livestreaming the Henry County High School and Union City High School football and basketball games this season and tonight will be the first time you can watch the games with us. The Henry County Patriots play Summit tonight and it was announced earlier that the game...
Influence Of Dale Kelley Stretched Far And Wide
Huntingdon, Tenn. –Former Mayor Dale Kelley–whose influence and impact stretched across the city of Huntingdon, Carroll County, Bethel University, the Dixie Center for the Performing Arts, West Tennessee and the entire state of Tennessee–has died. Kelley died Saturday evening at his home in Huntingdon. He was 82....
Henry County Fair Kicks Off With BBQ, Boot Scooting & Ultimate Bull Fighting
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair will be chock full of activities and events for all ages and will be a mix of old and new in keeping with its 2022 theme of “Let’s Celebrate Past Present Future”. This year’s Fair will include a Grand Opening Ceremony...
Paris Women’s Center Restructuring; Accepting New Patients
Paris, TN – Henry County Medical Center has seen many changes over the last year, but the commitment and dedication of the organization to the care of the community hasn’t changed, hospital officials said. HCMC has announced that Drs. Pamela Evans, Katherine Whitfield, and Sandra Boxell will be...
E.W. James Go All Out For Obion County Football
E.W. James employees were decked out in their Obion County Central High School gear, ready for a Football Friday in Obion County Schools. They spent the week decorating and preparing cakes and cookies for the big day. From left in photo: Emily Green, Gloria Killion, Dawn Guy, Tina Smith, Theresa...
Tornadoes Make Statement In Opening Romp
Union City, Tenn.–Union City sent a direct message to the remainder of its opponents in a season-opening romp over Lake County. “This was a statement game,” Tornado head coach Nick Markle said after the Tornadoes whipped LC 62-14 Friday night in Tiptonville to begin the 2022 campaign. “We wanted everyone to know we’re the real deal, and we’re going to be a problem for some folks this season.”
Greenfield Player Recovering After Medical Emergency
Greenfield, Tennessee–A Greenfield football player is recovering at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was airlifted from Friday night’s football game against South Fulton. Blake Rodehaver, a senior for the Greenfield Yellowjackets, began feeling ill as he came off the field with 2:05 remaining in the game. Rodehaver lay...
Henry County Patriots Start Season With A Bang
The Henry County High School Patriots started the football season with a bang, beating Summit by a score of 30-7. The Patriots played the defending 6A state title runner-up Summit Spartans at Centennial Friday night. Henry County led at the half by 17-7. In photo, Patriots Coach James Counce encourages the team on the sidelines. (Jackson Ridgeway photo).
UC Tornadoes Have Lofty Goals For 2022 Season
Both anticipation and expectations are high as Union City prepares to open its 2022 high school football season tonight with a trip to Tiptonville to face Lake County. Third-year head coach Nick Markle returns 18 starters from last season’s 7-4 team with a veteran class of seven seniors expected to provide critical experience and leadership.
