CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs isn’t trying to prove he belongs. He’s showing it. Dobbs ran for a touchdown and led Cleveland’s offense on four scoring drives during a 21-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an exhibition watched by both teams’ starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter — one play after a sensational 36-yard scamper — and had his second strong preseason performance for the Browns (1-1), who are hoping he can be their No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves an 11-game suspension. While he’s only attempted 17 passes in the regular season since being drafted in 2017, Dobbs looks seasoned, prepared and confident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO