Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers
A creative theory has emerged regarding Tom Brady's excused absence from Bucs' training camp.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
NFL・
Allegiant Stadium fire could be ominous for the Raiders’ season
A parking lot fire outside of Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert could be ominous for how the Las Vegas Raiders’ upcoming NFL season could go. While a scary parking lot fire outside of Allegiant Stadium following The Weeknd concert Saturday night had everyone concerned, it feels a tad ominous for how the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season might unravel.
Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20
CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs isn’t trying to prove he belongs. He’s showing it. Dobbs ran for a touchdown and led Cleveland’s offense on four scoring drives during a 21-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an exhibition watched by both teams’ starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter — one play after a sensational 36-yard scamper — and had his second strong preseason performance for the Browns (1-1), who are hoping he can be their No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves an 11-game suspension. While he’s only attempted 17 passes in the regular season since being drafted in 2017, Dobbs looks seasoned, prepared and confident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dana White admits Tom Brady was ‘not happy’ about failed Raiders deal
UFC president Dana White expanded on his story revealing that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski almost struck a deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders. Ever since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, there has been plenty of thrilling NFL-UFC crossover — after all, it was none other than Bruce Buffer who officially introduced the Raiders on Monday Night Football last season.
Buccaneers offensive draft target could be available through trade
The Buccaneers didn’t hide their feelings towards Antonio Gibson during the 2020 NFL Draft. Those feelings could bring another running back and pass-catcher to Tampa. The Buccaneers are in a unique position with their running backs going forward. Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White look good to go for the season.
Vikings fans better hope Kirk Cousins doesn’t get injured or traded away
Kirk Cousins’ backup Kellen Mond was terrible in the Minnesota Vikings’ last preseason game. Minnesota Vikings fans better hope Kirk Cousins stays healthy, as Kellen Mond looked awful in his latest preseason game for them. While Cousins did not play, Mond only completed 50 percent of his throws...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0