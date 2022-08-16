ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Allegiant Stadium fire could be ominous for the Raiders’ season

A parking lot fire outside of Allegiant Stadium after The Weeknd concert could be ominous for how the Las Vegas Raiders’ upcoming NFL season could go. While a scary parking lot fire outside of Allegiant Stadium following The Weeknd concert Saturday night had everyone concerned, it feels a tad ominous for how the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season might unravel.
Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs isn’t trying to prove he belongs. He’s showing it. Dobbs ran for a touchdown and led Cleveland’s offense on four scoring drives during a 21-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an exhibition watched by both teams’ starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter — one play after a sensational 36-yard scamper — and had his second strong preseason performance for the Browns (1-1), who are hoping he can be their No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves an 11-game suspension. While he’s only attempted 17 passes in the regular season since being drafted in 2017, Dobbs looks seasoned, prepared and confident.
Dana White admits Tom Brady was ‘not happy’ about failed Raiders deal

UFC president Dana White expanded on his story revealing that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski almost struck a deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders. Ever since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, there has been plenty of thrilling NFL-UFC crossover — after all, it was none other than Bruce Buffer who officially introduced the Raiders on Monday Night Football last season.
Buccaneers offensive draft target could be available through trade

The Buccaneers didn’t hide their feelings towards Antonio Gibson during the 2020 NFL Draft. Those feelings could bring another running back and pass-catcher to Tampa. The Buccaneers are in a unique position with their running backs going forward. Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White look good to go for the season.
