City of Manzanita Community Listening Session about City Hall Project Aug. 29th RSVP Required, Limited Seating
On August 29th from 4-6pm the City of Manzanita will be hosting a town hall and community listening Session with Bearing Architecture on the City Hall Project at the Pine Grove Community House. Bearing Architecture leads will be present to talk with the community, answer questions, and listen to your...
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Awards First Ever Civilian Commendation Award to Brodie Cloud Today, August 19th
Today, August 16, 2022, Tillamook County Sheriff Joshua Brown presented the first ever Sheriff’s Civilian Commendation Award to Brodie Cloud for his actions in rendering aid and assistance to an injured bicyclist and two friends earlier this year. At the time, Brodie was a senior at Tillamook High School...
Politics at Play in Manzanita; “Mudslinging” Begins with Questionable Questions about Mayoral Candidate’s Business Dealings
EDITOR’S NOTE: The post on the North Coast BBQ didn’t name names (or include the name of the author), but as Deb Simmons explains below, she is the only candidate for Manzanita mayor. As she pledged to do, provide transparency, here is her response. to the post that read:
Help Lance & Tammi Re-build Their Barn
Third generation farmers Lance and Tammi Waldron are the people that feed our community. We truly know where our food comes from and the farmers that grow it. They are one of the original Tillamook and Manzanita Farmers Market vendors, and their Lance’s Farm Vittles are available through Food Roots Marketplace and Wild Grocery. In mid-July, the farm experienced a devastating late night fire that destroyed the feed barn. The community is coming together to help restore the barn, lost equipment, feed and more — costs that insurance doesn’t cover.
Art-Filled Weekend in South County – Twist Wine Hosts Makers Market on Saturday Aug. 20th
There will be lot’s of art in Pacific City this weekend! Not only is the Nestucca Valley Artisans Festival (at Kiawanda Community Center) returning after it’s Covid hibernation – TWIST WINE (34930 Brooten Rd, Pacific City) will be hosting a Makers Market upstairs featuring 5 LOCAL artists.
Air quality advisory for Portland-Vancouver due to smog 8/16/22
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Thursday August 16, 2022 for Portland-Vancouver due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. DEQ and SWCAA expect ozone pollution to reach levels Thursday afternoon that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including...
Scientific Data Gathered by Seaside Aquarium from Nearly 12-foot Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Long Beach, WA
Staff from the Seaside Aquarium participated in an impromptu dissection of a nearly 12-foot, female thresher shark yesterday August 18, 2022. Staff received a call about a dead thresher shark near the Cranberry Beach approach on the Long Beach peninsula on Wednesday afternoon but were unable to retrieve the shark until the next day. By the time staff arrived someone had cut off the dorsal fin and removed the jaws (which is not illegal but does comprise scientific data.) The shark was too big to freeze, so the decision was made to dissect the shark that day. It was a great learning opportunity for staff and people passing by. We had a few young kids put on gloves and get their hands dirty!
