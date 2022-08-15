ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Help Lance & Tammi Re-build Their Barn

Third generation farmers Lance and Tammi Waldron are the people that feed our community. We truly know where our food comes from and the farmers that grow it. They are one of the original Tillamook and Manzanita Farmers Market vendors, and their Lance’s Farm Vittles are available through Food Roots Marketplace and Wild Grocery. In mid-July, the farm experienced a devastating late night fire that destroyed the feed barn. The community is coming together to help restore the barn, lost equipment, feed and more — costs that insurance doesn’t cover.
MANZANITA, OR
Tillamook, OR
Oregon Government
Tillamook County, OR
Tillamook County, OR
Air quality advisory for Portland-Vancouver due to smog 8/16/22

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Southwest Clean Air Agency issued an air quality advisory Thursday August 16, 2022 for Portland-Vancouver due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. DEQ and SWCAA expect ozone pollution to reach levels Thursday afternoon that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including...
PORTLAND, OR
Scientific Data Gathered by Seaside Aquarium from Nearly 12-foot Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Long Beach, WA

Staff from the Seaside Aquarium participated in an impromptu dissection of a nearly 12-foot, female thresher shark yesterday August 18, 2022. Staff received a call about a dead thresher shark near the Cranberry Beach approach on the Long Beach peninsula on Wednesday afternoon but were unable to retrieve the shark until the next day. By the time staff arrived someone had cut off the dorsal fin and removed the jaws (which is not illegal but does comprise scientific data.) The shark was too big to freeze, so the decision was made to dissect the shark that day. It was a great learning opportunity for staff and people passing by. We had a few young kids put on gloves and get their hands dirty!
LONG BEACH, WA

