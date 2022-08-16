ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

The Macon Film Festival is back

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– It’s lights, cameras, and action for the 17th Annual Macon Film Festival. The schedule includes films screenings and other events at multiple venues throughout Macon. More then 80 films from around the world will be showcased. On Friday, students from Jones and Jasper counties attended a...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

City of Perry designated ‘Broadband Ready Community’

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is now considered a “Broadband Ready Community.” The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced the designation earlier this week. “The City of Perry’s Broadband Ready designation demonstrates we are embracing technology and recognize this infrastructure is important to continue...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

One World Link expands to 35 Georgia counties

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One World Link, which is powered by Americorps, is teaming up with local health organizations to expand public and rural health programs. Organizations that will get support from Americorps members are:. The North Central Health District. Atrium Health Navicent. First Choice Primary Care. They’re hoping...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Milledgeville, GA
41nbc.com

Forbes features Macon as “South’s Best Kept Secret!”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The secret is out about Macon, thanks to Forbes magazine. Writer Katie Chang wrote an article titled “A Weekend Guide to Macon, One of the South’s Best Kept Secrets.”. The article mentions some of the best food spots in town, like Macon bagels, and...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

YKK opens medical clinic at Macon plant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees at YKK USA can now receive on-site medical care at a clinic at the Macon Plant. The health clinic is for full-time Macon manufacturing plant employees thanks to a joint venture with Macon Occupational Medicine (MOM). “We are so excited to be able to...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food And Drink#Local Food#Food Drink#Blackbird Coffee
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Howard welcomes Southwest

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —The Howard Huskies hosted the Southwest Patriots at Ed Defore Sports Complex. The Huskies and Patriots looking to start off undefeated this year, after both had losing seasons last year.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Dublin High School celebrating 1,000th game, start of 100th season

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Dublin High School is cheering on its football team as they kick off their 100th season of football, and play in its 1,000th game. The school celebrated with a parade on Friday. Head Football Coach Roger Holmes says he’s excited for the season. “It’s wonderful feeling...
DUBLIN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
41nbc.com

Monroe County millage rate decreases

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Monroe County could see a decrease in property taxes. County Commissioners voted due to lower the millage rate by three quarters of a mill. Chairman of the Board, Greg Tapley, says several factors helped in the decision to lower the rate, including new businesses expanding into the county and property improvements.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Herschel Walker campaigns in hometown of Wrightsville

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— When politicians visit voters, small towns like Wrightsville get overlooked most of the time. When the politician is from Wrightsville though, it makes a difference. Republican Senate candidate and former football star, Herschel Walker, visited his hometown to meet with supporters. Wrightsville Mayor, Janibeth Outlaw, shared...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy