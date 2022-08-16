Read full article on original website
The Macon Film Festival is back
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– It’s lights, cameras, and action for the 17th Annual Macon Film Festival. The schedule includes films screenings and other events at multiple venues throughout Macon. More then 80 films from around the world will be showcased. On Friday, students from Jones and Jasper counties attended a...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 14-20)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon. At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors. Girl Scouts...
City of Perry designated ‘Broadband Ready Community’
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is now considered a “Broadband Ready Community.” The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced the designation earlier this week. “The City of Perry’s Broadband Ready designation demonstrates we are embracing technology and recognize this infrastructure is important to continue...
One World Link expands to 35 Georgia counties
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One World Link, which is powered by Americorps, is teaming up with local health organizations to expand public and rural health programs. Organizations that will get support from Americorps members are:. The North Central Health District. Atrium Health Navicent. First Choice Primary Care. They’re hoping...
Forbes features Macon as “South’s Best Kept Secret!”
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The secret is out about Macon, thanks to Forbes magazine. Writer Katie Chang wrote an article titled “A Weekend Guide to Macon, One of the South’s Best Kept Secrets.”. The article mentions some of the best food spots in town, like Macon bagels, and...
YKK opens medical clinic at Macon plant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees at YKK USA can now receive on-site medical care at a clinic at the Macon Plant. The health clinic is for full-time Macon manufacturing plant employees thanks to a joint venture with Macon Occupational Medicine (MOM). “We are so excited to be able to...
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Richmond Academy
KATHLEEN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Veterans Warhawks welcomed the Richmond Academy Musketeers to Freedom Field. The Warhawks have a new head coach, Josh Ingram, who was the Offensive Coordinator the last four seasons at Veterans.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Warner Robins welcomes Lee County
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —The Waner Robins Demons hosted the Lee County Trojans from southwest Georgia. The Demons start the season ranked #2 in 6-A. The Trojans are ranked #1 in 5-A.
Middle Georgia Regional Library expands ‘Play Card Program’ to more counties
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students in Macon County and Twiggs County now have access to library services by using their school ID numbers. This is the first time the Middle Georgia Regional Library has extended its Play Card Program to counties outside of Bibb. The goal was to remove...
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Howard welcomes Southwest
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —The Howard Huskies hosted the Southwest Patriots at Ed Defore Sports Complex. The Huskies and Patriots looking to start off undefeated this year, after both had losing seasons last year.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Baldwin County hosts Peach County for our GOTW
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Peach County Trojans traveled to Milledgeville to take on the Baldwin Braves. This is the first time since 2013, the Braves and Trojans have played each other.
Dublin High School celebrating 1,000th game, start of 100th season
DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Dublin High School is cheering on its football team as they kick off their 100th season of football, and play in its 1,000th game. The school celebrated with a parade on Friday. Head Football Coach Roger Holmes says he’s excited for the season. “It’s wonderful feeling...
City of Warner Robins hiring for few open job positions, including finance director
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins has a few positions ready to be filled, including finance director. The city has been working to fill the role since before Mayor LaRhonda Patrick took office. The reason why Patrick says it's taking so long is because there aren't...
Monroe County millage rate decreases
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Monroe County could see a decrease in property taxes. County Commissioners voted due to lower the millage rate by three quarters of a mill. Chairman of the Board, Greg Tapley, says several factors helped in the decision to lower the rate, including new businesses expanding into the county and property improvements.
Herschel Walker campaigns in hometown of Wrightsville
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— When politicians visit voters, small towns like Wrightsville get overlooked most of the time. When the politician is from Wrightsville though, it makes a difference. Republican Senate candidate and former football star, Herschel Walker, visited his hometown to meet with supporters. Wrightsville Mayor, Janibeth Outlaw, shared...
Iconic Nappy Roots musician shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta musician was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta. Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing. The owners...
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Baldwin vs Peach County, Pt. 3
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The first End Zone Game of the Week features the Baldwin Braves hosting the Peach County Trojans. The Braves are coming off a 6 and 4 season, which saw them go down in the first round of the GHSA 4A state playoffs. On the other...
Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
5 qualify for Macon Water Authority, including man who vacated the seat
Voters of Macon Water Authority District 2 will have five candidates on the ballot during the special election Nov. 8, including the man who resigned the seat to qualify for a failed bid for MWA chairman. Desmond D. Brown leads the ballot by alphabetical order ahead of Lindsay Holliday, Jeffery...
