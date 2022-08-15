Read full article on original website
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are continuing to celebrate their friendship amid all of the noise. While the Today show co-hosts have pressed on reporting the latest news headlines on NBC like usual, it seems the tabloids have been busy at work trying to drum up drama with their alleged "sources." Despite some outlets spreading ceaseless rumors that there is an ongoing "feud" between the two, a Today show insider tells Good Housekeeping that these claims couldn't be further from the truth.
TODAY show fans have taken sides in the reported feud between hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, and it’s not in the latter’s favor. Viewers have noticed “tension” between the colleagues over recent weeks, as well as the anchors taking turns being absent from the morning show.
After the "Daily Pop" star co-hosted TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, video circulated where he could be seen pushing Jenna Bush Hager during a cooking segment making sweet and sticky roast chicken. Jenna patted Justin on the back and subsequently wrapping her arm around his shoulder. He outstretched...
Meghan McCain says a comment made by Joy Behar was the final straw that prompted her to leave “The View.”. McCain exited her co-hosting duties in July 2021. While there were “a lot of factors” that contributed to her exit, she said on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” that it was something Behar told her on-air right after she returned from maternity leave in January of that year that made her realize she needed to leave the ABC talk show for good.
While Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb may appear to get along while on the air, recent events suggest that the hosts’ rumored feud is far from over. And, Savannah Guthrie’s most recent absences certainly seem to be punctuating this idea. After each one of the...
Meghan McCain revealed that the final straw in her decision to walk away from her seat at The View was not so surprisingly a remark made by rival cohost Joy Behar. During her appearance on "The Commentary Magazine Podcast" Thursday, August 4, the former cohost of the morning chat show said the comedian's response to her returning from maternity leave back in January 2021 made her realize the job wasn't worth it.“I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you...
Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers. On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend...
Kathie Lee Gifford couldn’t be happier to be a grandmother, and she’s sharing that joy with her fans and followers on social media. Just watch the precious video the 68-year-old posted of her grandson, little Frankie, being cooed at and kissed by his mom. "Just to make you...
Don't know the answer to your Final Jeopardy question but still want to go out with a bang? Then take a cue from UCB teacher/performer and BuzzFeed writer Ari Voukydis.
Michael Strahan is going viral on TikTok, but perhaps not int he way he had hoped. The Good Morning America co-host's spot was. blown up recently on-air after he made a big reaction off-camera. However, eyes were soon all on him. Strahan was in the background of a segment featuring...
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum showed off their love for one another in a rare display of public affection during a romantic date in Italy on Tuesday. The couple dressed casually, both in white shirts, with Kravitz's hair tied back in a red bandana. She accessorized with simple gold earrings.
Jeopardy! fans have now received word that both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent hosts of the game show. While some of them probably are happy that Jennings will be around, they might be a bit cool toward Bialik. There are some Ken fans who definitely wanted him to be the sole host. No one else. Then, there have been a few who wanted Bialik to hang on to the post by herself. Well, not everyone is going to be happy with this decision.
Get ready for some J.Hud on your TV screen! Jennifer Hudson dropped the first look at her upcoming talk show on Thursday, August 11. The EGOT winner, 40, got candid in the teaser for The Jennifer Hudson Show, which will debut on September 12. “This is the first day of my show,” Jennifer said into the camera with her mega-watt smile. “I’m still getting used to saying that.”
As his new romance continues to bloom, Ryan Seacrest explained why marriage and kids aren't a focus.
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
It is a big moment for the entire family when a kiddo returns home from a stay at sleep-away camp. And, TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager is sharing this emotional moment with her fans as she moment she and her husband, Henry Chase Hager pick their nine-year-old daughter, Mila from camp.
Chip and Joanna Gaines' fans couldn't get enough of videos Joanna posted on Instagram. In one clip, he thanks the ocean and in the other, he helps mom cook.
Reminiscing on the good old days! Though Today cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie don't seem to be on the best terms, the latter made it clear that she and former colleague Kathie Lee Gifford still have the upmost respect for one another.When Kotb celebrated her 58th birthday on Tuesday, August 9, she received a special shout-out from Gifford, 68."Sending love and deepest affection to my beloved @hodakotb on her birthday," Gifford wrote alongside a throwback photo of the twosome. "Missing her every day." The birthday gal replied back, admitting, "Miss you too kath."Fans were elated to see that the...
