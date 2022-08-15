Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Gallatin, August 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Gallatin. The Stewarts Creek High School soccer team will have a game with Gallatin High School on August 18, 2022, 15:00:00. The Stewarts Creek High School soccer team will have a game with Gallatin High School on August 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
bbbtv12.com
Decisions regarding classification made for next two years
The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday, August 15 at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative & Training Complex in Lebanon. The Board discussed classification and voted to extend the current classification cycle for another two years (2023-24 and 2024-25 school years). Twentieth-day enrollments will be gathered from the member schools next month to begin the process of classifying and drawing new district alignments.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin’s Mestre named ‘Fittest Teen on Earth’
A Franklin teen was crowned “Fittest Teen on Earth” in the 14- to 15-year-old age bracket at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games held Aug. 4-6 in Madison, Wisconsin. RJ Mestre won seven of the eight competitions to win the games by an astonishing 230 points over competitors from all over the globe.
WSMV
TN teacher expresses concern about what students are allowed to read at school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on TikTok with a video about what books your student is allowed to read at school. The video centers around a new law that is creating controversy in the classroom. The Age-Appropriate Materials Act was passed by the General Assembly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville boys ready for Little League World Series opener
For the second year in a row, a group of local boys will represent on the Little League Baseball World Series stage this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Nolensville Little League baseball team repeated as the Southeast regional champions last week and will open up the LLWS Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN against New England.
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TSU students forced to live in hotel instead of dorms, worried about safety
Many TSU students will be checking into a Best Western near campus this semester, which isn't the college experience they had in mind.
Saint Thomas West becomes first hospital in Middle TN to implant wireless pacemaker
Earlier this month, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West became the first hospital in Middle Tennessee to implant a new wireless pacemaker during a cardiac procedure.
Nolensville wins first game at Little League World Series
Nolensville Little League Baseball won its first game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Wednesday with a 5-3 victory over New England.
fox17.com
Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
wpln.org
Harpeth Hall reexamines gender policy, but questions remain if trans and nonbinary students are also welcome
After more than 150 years of educating female students, Harpeth Hall is reexamining its gender policy. Eli Motycka of the Nashville Scene was the first to report the change in Harpeth Hall’s policy on Wednesday. The elite private school recently wrote in its “Gender Diversity Philosophy”: “Harpeth Hall is...
Report: 77% of downtown Nashville retail, dining locally based
The Second Quarter Market Conditions Report from the Nashville Downtown Partnership breaks down the downtown retail and restaurant operators. It shows 77% of them are locally based, 11% are national, and 12% are regional.
radio7media.com
City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week
CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCES LIST OF STREETS TO PAVED THIS WEEK. FLEMING STREET FROM 8TH AVENUE TO 4TH AVENUE; 4TH AVENUE FROM CARTER STREET TO RIVERSIDE DRIVE; IRON BRIDGE ROAD FROM EAST END STREET TO 100 FEET PAST FAIRVIEW PARK; FAIRVIEW DRIVE FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO HANNAWAY ROAD; AND FRIERSON COURT FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO THE END.
Comments / 0