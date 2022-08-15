ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bbbtv12.com

Decisions regarding classification made for next two years

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday, August 15 at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative & Training Complex in Lebanon. The Board discussed classification and voted to extend the current classification cycle for another two years (2023-24 and 2024-25 school years). Twentieth-day enrollments will be gathered from the member schools next month to begin the process of classifying and drawing new district alignments.
williamsonherald.com

Franklin’s Mestre named ‘Fittest Teen on Earth’

A Franklin teen was crowned “Fittest Teen on Earth” in the 14- to 15-year-old age bracket at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games held Aug. 4-6 in Madison, Wisconsin. RJ Mestre won seven of the eight competitions to win the games by an astonishing 230 points over competitors from all over the globe.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Lebanon, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Lebanon, TN
Lebanon, TN
Sports
wgnsradio.com

DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Nolensville boys ready for Little League World Series opener

For the second year in a row, a group of local boys will represent on the Little League Baseball World Series stage this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Nolensville Little League baseball team repeated as the Southeast regional champions last week and will open up the LLWS Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN against New England.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Tssaa#Highschoolsports#The Board Of Control
fox17.com

Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
On Target News

Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
thunder1320.com

Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening

Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week

CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCES LIST OF STREETS TO PAVED THIS WEEK. FLEMING STREET FROM 8TH AVENUE TO 4TH AVENUE; 4TH AVENUE FROM CARTER STREET TO RIVERSIDE DRIVE; IRON BRIDGE ROAD FROM EAST END STREET TO 100 FEET PAST FAIRVIEW PARK; FAIRVIEW DRIVE FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO HANNAWAY ROAD; AND FRIERSON COURT FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO THE END.

Comments / 0

Community Policy