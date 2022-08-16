ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Veteran defensive end Carl Nassib returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 1-year contract

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R82WM_0hIRSDV000

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a reinforcement on the defensive line, signing veteran Carl Nassib to a one-year contract on Monday .

Nassib, 29, was an original third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns out of Penn State back in 2016. He joined Tampa Bay in 2018, playing two seasons with the team while recording 25 QB hits and 12.5 sacks in the process.

Nassib then spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders before being released this past spring due to salary cap reasons .

The Buccaneers have been active adding veterans to the mix during the summer, signing tigh end Kyle Rudolph and wide receiver Julio Jones in recent weeks. This just adds another layer to that.

Nassib will compete for playing time behind starters William Gholston, Akiem Hicks, Joe Tryon and Shaq Barrett out on the edge.

Related: Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule and game-by-game predictions

Carl Nassib signing is a clear indication the NFL is noving into a new era

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lh4O_0hIRSDV000
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Nassib made history last June by becoming the first openly gay player in NFL history when he was a member of the Raiders. His decision to come out public was well received by both the Raiders’ organization and players around the league after years of the NFL being stuck in its old ways.

“What’s up people. I’m at my house in West Chester Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for,” Nassib said on Instagram.

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate.”

Carl NAssib (June 21, 2021)

Nassib is right. There needs to be a time rather soon that stories such as the one we are covering today are not actually part of the lexicon. We’re just not at that point right now with him still being the only openly-gay player in the NFL today. A trendsetter of sorts.

As for his impact on the football field, Nassib has more than proven he’s capable of making an impact throughout his career.

  • Carl Nassib stats (2016-21): 164 tackles, 53 QB hits, 22 sacks, 4 forced fumble

The veteran now has a chance to prove himself again with a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the Buccaneers.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Saints Make Three Roster Moves

New Orleans waived Doxtater with an injury designation on Thursday. Lamp, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660. The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Yardbarker

Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman

This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
William Gholston
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Veteran#Rams#American Football#Qb#The Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu Comments On A Top Saints Leader

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu will be fulfilling a lifelong dream now that he will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints. After playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs, the former LSU standout will be playing for the squad he grew up rooting for. There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

71K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy