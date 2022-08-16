ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LI chiropractor pleads guilty to $1M health care fraud scheme

By Emily Nadal
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Long Island chiropractor pleaded guilty Monday to falsely billing a private insurance company over $1 million for acupuncture services he never provided, officials said.

The 65-year-old, Peter Adamczak, submitted numerous claims for reimbursement from an insurance company between 2016 and 2020. Though Adamczak was not licensed to administer acupuncture, he claimed that the services were being provided by an acupuncturist who leased office space from him, court documents show.

“False medical claims jeopardize the wellbeing of sick and injured New Yorkers and drive-up costs for all of us,” said New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang.

Adamczak racked up $994,838.16 in reimbursements from the bogus claims. The beneficiaries would give the payments to Adamczak. One relative deposited the reimbursement checks to their personal bank account and kept the funds, officials said.

“Adamczak bilked an insurance company for acupuncture services that he never performed, brazenly lying in order to line his own pockets with money that he did not earn,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “As a healthcare professional, Adamczak was required to uphold the highest standards of honesty and integrity, and failed both miserably. This Office will continue to hold healthcare providers accountable for fraud and abuse.”

