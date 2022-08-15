ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Detectives Seize Over 35 Pounds of Fentanyl in Chander

Last week, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives arrested one suspect and seized 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills near State Route 101 and Chandler Boulevard, in Chandler, following a drug trafficking investigation. The suspect, 30-year-old Braulio de Diego, of Mesa, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail...
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Phoenix Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison

Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Luis Torres. Jaramillo was sentenced to 9.25 years prison on July 13, 2022 for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization. On July 22, 2021, police arrested Jaramillo after observing him conduct a drug transaction in a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Lukeville, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police seize 711 guns, make over 500 arrests in crime crackdown operation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just over a month, Phoenix police have seized hundreds of guns as part of a new crime crackdown initiative. Back in June, Phoenix police, Mayor Kate Gallego and others announced a new, focused enforcement to curb the rise of gun violence-related incidents across the Valley called “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown.” The operation officially began in early July with a goal to take guns away from criminals and others who can’t legally possess them.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people

MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit

Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

