PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just over a month, Phoenix police have seized hundreds of guns as part of a new crime crackdown initiative. Back in June, Phoenix police, Mayor Kate Gallego and others announced a new, focused enforcement to curb the rise of gun violence-related incidents across the Valley called “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown.” The operation officially began in early July with a goal to take guns away from criminals and others who can’t legally possess them.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO