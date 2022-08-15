Read full article on original website
Detectives Seize Over 35 Pounds of Fentanyl in Chander
Last week, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives arrested one suspect and seized 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills near State Route 101 and Chandler Boulevard, in Chandler, following a drug trafficking investigation. The suspect, 30-year-old Braulio de Diego, of Mesa, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail...
Phoenix Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison
Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Luis Torres. Jaramillo was sentenced to 9.25 years prison on July 13, 2022 for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization. On July 22, 2021, police arrested Jaramillo after observing him conduct a drug transaction in a...
Missouri man charged with threatening Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer
The Department of Justice has charged a Missouri man for allegedly threatening Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, faces charges of communicating an interstate threat and making a threatening phone call. According to the DOJ, Hoornstra called Richer in May 2021 — while Arizona Senate Republicans were...
Man charged with making threat to Maricopa County election official’s cell phone
WASHINGTON, D.C. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal prosecutors say a Missouri man has been indicted after he left a voicemail with a threat to a Maricopa County election official’s personal cell phone. The Department of Justice says Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, Missouri, is charged with one count of...
Phoenix police seize 711 guns, make over 500 arrests in crime crackdown operation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just over a month, Phoenix police have seized hundreds of guns as part of a new crime crackdown initiative. Back in June, Phoenix police, Mayor Kate Gallego and others announced a new, focused enforcement to curb the rise of gun violence-related incidents across the Valley called “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown.” The operation officially began in early July with a goal to take guns away from criminals and others who can’t legally possess them.
Maricopa County judge finds police, prosecutors presented unfair, biased case to grand jurors
PHOENIX — In a new ruling, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge found police and prosecutors presented a troubling, unfair, and biased case to grand jurors in order to obtain negligent homicide charges against a woman in the fatal traffic accident of Phoenix officer Paul Rutherford. Judge Jennifer Ryan-Touhill...
Phoenix FBI agents find 17 human trafficking victims as part of Operation Cross Country
PHOENIX – FBI agents based in Phoenix located more than a dozen adult victims of human trafficking last week as part of a nationwide enforcement campaign called Operation Cross Country, authorities said Monday. Federal agents worked with the Phoenix Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit to identify 17...
Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people
MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
Arizona teens sentenced for murders in 2020 crime spree
Two Valley teens were sentenced to 38 years in prison Friday for a 2020 crime spree that lasted months and included at least two murders.
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
Two killed, one woman arrested after an alleged DUI crash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash Saturday near Gantzel Road and Empire Boulevard by an alleged drunk driver. Officials say Janelle Littlebear drove off the roadway while on Gantzel Road near Empire and crossed across lanes hitting a vehicle. Police say the driver...
Maricopa County had a ‘record’ number of homicides over the weekend
PHOENIX — A “record” number of murder cases are being investigated in Maricopa County after a violent weekend led to the killings of six people, according to the county's top prosecutor. Two people were killed in Mesa on Friday in separate incidents. Another two were stabbed to...
Being a police officer became too dangerous, so this Valley man opened a coffee shop instead
PHOENIX — Jason Cvancara quit his job as a police officer after he said it became increasingly dangerous. The father of four instead turned to coffee – and a new business venture called Zona Coffee Company. "Incidents with guns drawn were happening like five or six different times,...
Impairment suspected in crash that killed 2 people on US 60 near Sossaman Road
MESA, AZ — Two people were killed in an early morning crash along US 60 in East Mesa Wednesday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision occurred around 2:40 a.m., involving two vehicles in the eastbound lanes of US 60 near Sossaman Road, near the Loop 202 interchange.
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit
Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
Peeping Tom Caught On Camera In Arizona, Says It Gives Him A 'Rush'
“Certainly, this is very disturbing for a young lady to look outside her window and see some man looking in."
Woman accused in deadly San Tan Valley crash had BAC more than 3 times legal limit, officials say
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities say a woman's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit during a crash that killed two people in San Tan Valley Saturday afternoon. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash near Gantzel Rd. near Empire...
Violent weekend in Valley leaves 6, including teen, dead
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office typically receives submittals from law enforcement on Tuesdays for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend.
Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
Suspect stabbed man to death outside Mesa QuikTrip because he 'wanted to kill him,' police say
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man has allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing a man dozens of times near a QuikTrip store and stealing the victim's tablet. Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murdering 46-year-old Jose Feliciano near University Drive and Extension Road. According to Mesa police,...
