The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Diddy Slams Triller in Wake of Verzuz Lawsuit

Diddy threw his outsized support behind friends and Verzuz co-founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and hinted at a similar So So Def battle after the duo sued social media app Triller for $28 million over alleged missing payments. In the suit, filed on Tuesday, Swizz and Timbaland — whose real...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Trump Used Our Family Like ‘Disposable Pawns,’ Daughter of Convicted Jan. 6 Rioter Says

The daughter of a Jan. 6 rioter is speaking out against former President Donald Trump, claiming he used her family as “disposable pawns.”. Eighteen-year-old Peyton Reffit’s father is Guy Reffitt, a Texas man who has received the harshest sentence so far in relation to Jan. 6. Guy has been sentenced to more than seven years for his actions, including for bringing a gun into the mob. Although he never entered the Capitol building, prosecutors at his trial said he “lit the match” of the insurrection and helped turn the crowd “into an unstoppable force” as a member of anti-government group The Three Percenters.
POTUS
SFGate

Suspects In June Homicide In San Jose Arrested

Two men suspected of homicide in San Jose are in custody, San Jose police said last week. Tevita Tuakalau, 18, a Utah resident, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose, were identified by detectives as suspects in the shooting death, which occurred on June 5 on the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Woman drives through playground, plunges off California dock

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A woman suspected of driving under the influence drove her car through a playground and off the side of a dock into the water at Southern California's Newport Beach, authorities said. Bystanders helped rescue the motorist as her car sank in Newport Bay Friday...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Five Drivers On Suspicion Of Dui During Saturation Patrol

PETALUMA (BCN) Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department. The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and...
PETALUMA, CA

