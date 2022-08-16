The daughter of a Jan. 6 rioter is speaking out against former President Donald Trump, claiming he used her family as “disposable pawns.”. Eighteen-year-old Peyton Reffit’s father is Guy Reffitt, a Texas man who has received the harshest sentence so far in relation to Jan. 6. Guy has been sentenced to more than seven years for his actions, including for bringing a gun into the mob. Although he never entered the Capitol building, prosecutors at his trial said he “lit the match” of the insurrection and helped turn the crowd “into an unstoppable force” as a member of anti-government group The Three Percenters.

POTUS ・ 2 HOURS AGO