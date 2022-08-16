Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack
Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
SFGate
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FBI Misled Judge in Obtaining Warrant To Seize Hundreds of Safe Deposit Boxes
The FBI told a federal magistrate judge that it intended to open hundreds of safe deposit boxes seized during a March 2021 raid in order to inventory the items inside—but new evidence shows that federal agents were plotting all along to use the operation as an opportunity to forfeit cash and other valuables.
SFGate
Diddy Slams Triller in Wake of Verzuz Lawsuit
Diddy threw his outsized support behind friends and Verzuz co-founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and hinted at a similar So So Def battle after the duo sued social media app Triller for $28 million over alleged missing payments. In the suit, filed on Tuesday, Swizz and Timbaland — whose real...
SFGate
Trump Used Our Family Like ‘Disposable Pawns,’ Daughter of Convicted Jan. 6 Rioter Says
The daughter of a Jan. 6 rioter is speaking out against former President Donald Trump, claiming he used her family as “disposable pawns.”. Eighteen-year-old Peyton Reffit’s father is Guy Reffitt, a Texas man who has received the harshest sentence so far in relation to Jan. 6. Guy has been sentenced to more than seven years for his actions, including for bringing a gun into the mob. Although he never entered the Capitol building, prosecutors at his trial said he “lit the match” of the insurrection and helped turn the crowd “into an unstoppable force” as a member of anti-government group The Three Percenters.
SFGate
Suspects In June Homicide In San Jose Arrested
Two men suspected of homicide in San Jose are in custody, San Jose police said last week. Tevita Tuakalau, 18, a Utah resident, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose, were identified by detectives as suspects in the shooting death, which occurred on June 5 on the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Woman drives through playground, plunges off California dock
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A woman suspected of driving under the influence drove her car through a playground and off the side of a dock into the water at Southern California's Newport Beach, authorities said. Bystanders helped rescue the motorist as her car sank in Newport Bay Friday...
From jail, San Francisco man admits to killing father, stepmother in TV interview
The couple's 11-year-old daughter was reportedly at home during the shooting.
SFGate
Police Arrest Five Drivers On Suspicion Of Dui During Saturation Patrol
PETALUMA (BCN) Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department. The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and...
Comments / 0