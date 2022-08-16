ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

Northeast apartment tenant struggles with leaking roof, clogged sink

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A resident of a Northeast El Paso Apartment Complex on McKinley called Villa Sierra has water leaking through the roof and a clogged sink. “You can see where it just comes down and it’s still dripping you can touch right there it’s wet,” said Morales. “At one time my bedroom […]
EL PASO, TX
las-cruces.org

City Council Work Session on Aug. 22, 2022

The Las Cruces City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St., for a work session. The OIR Group, who is contracted by the City to audit the Las Cruces Police Department, will present to City Council its second semi-annual case review of completed LCPD internal affairs complaints at the work session. The audit report to be presented to Council is available online by clicking here. The agenda for Monday’s work session also includes a section for public comments regarding the OIR Group audit.
KTSM

5-year-old battling leukemia looking for potential donor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is partnering with DKMS the world’s largest collection of blood stem cell donor, to host a registration drive to identify potential donors for 5-year-old, Dak Lopez. Dak has recently been diagnosed with Leukemia and has since been spending weeks in the hospital. It is said […]
KTSM

Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex.  According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
KTSM

EP Animal Services offers free pet vaccinations and microchips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru clinic on Sunday, August 21. The free event will be taking place at 301 George Perry Blvd. from 6 to 9 a.m. and is first-come, first-served. The […]
KTSM

Judge postpones status hearing against Walmart shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A status hearing set for August 18th regarding the Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius was postponed. The state filed a Motion of Continuance in response to a gag order that Judge Sam Medrano issued on July 1st. Due to this, one of the victim’s family allegedly sent a series of emails […]
KVIA ABC-7

Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A retired El Paso judge is weighing in following the dismissal of 375 criminal cases. Since Monday, the cases were released after the District Attorney's Office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. A Texas law allows cases to be dismissed if they aren't indicted within 180 days. A total The post Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

Three victims threatened with AR-15 in Eastside El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 17th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Gambel Quail due to a deadly conduct call. According to the City of El Paso, the investigation revealed that Andrew Paul Avila and Crystal Amanda King both went to a residence on Gamble […]
las-cruces.org

Plant Swap

Do you have extra seedlings from spring seed starting? Plant cuttings or pups in need of a home? Bring them to the Fall plant swap at the Branigan Library. We’ll swap outside the Library in the front gardens—just bring your plants and your passion for the garden community! Attendees may want to bring bulbs, plant divisions, fall crop seedlings, and houseplant clippings to the swap. This program is offered in support of the Tierra Sagrada Seed Library housed at the Branigan Library.
KTSM

Crash between police unit and vehicle under investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  At approximately 1:39 a.m., the Special Traffic Investigations unit was dispatched to investigate a traffic collision between a police unit and another vehicle. The incident happened on on 11377 Gateway West. No injuries were reported. No other information has been provided at this time. The story will be updated with […]
KTSM

El Paso residents to save millions with electric settlement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council has approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric Advanced Metering System that will save residents $15.6 million dollars. The settlement will also replace outdated electric meters with smart meters. The original proposal included an advanced metering system surcharge of $2.65 per month for the first […]
