KVIA
Care-a-van parade celebrates seniors in recognition of National Senior Citizens Day
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- The residents of 'Haciendas at Grace Village' in Las Cruces were celebrated with a parade. It was held in honor of National Senior Citizens Day. Police officers, a car club, and a rap group paraded by the seniors, which put a smile on the faces of the residents, their families, and staff.
cbs4local.com
Local school districts find help with teacher shortage through New Mexico State University
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — New Mexico State University said it has seen a 48% increase in students joining the education program between 2019 and 2021 and it is having a positive impact on some local schools. “In 2021 total we actually admitted 123 preservice teachers which was a...
Northeast apartment tenant struggles with leaking roof, clogged sink
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A resident of a Northeast El Paso Apartment Complex on McKinley called Villa Sierra has water leaking through the roof and a clogged sink. “You can see where it just comes down and it’s still dripping you can touch right there it’s wet,” said Morales. “At one time my bedroom […]
Mother of femicide victim: ‘They gave me my daughter back in pieces’
They gave me my daughter back in pieces. They only gave me her skull. This arroyo has pieces of her still.” Susana Montes
The Happiest Cities in the Nation Includes the Sun City- Is That Weird?
I don't know how but, somehow, El Paso has made it to a list of "happiest cities in the nation". I checked, it's not El Paso, COLORADO, it's actually El Paso, TEXAS! The 915, the Sun City. If you're wondering why I'm so shocked, it's not because I don't think...
las-cruces.org
City Council Work Session on Aug. 22, 2022
The Las Cruces City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St., for a work session. The OIR Group, who is contracted by the City to audit the Las Cruces Police Department, will present to City Council its second semi-annual case review of completed LCPD internal affairs complaints at the work session. The audit report to be presented to Council is available online by clicking here. The agenda for Monday’s work session also includes a section for public comments regarding the OIR Group audit.
5-year-old battling leukemia looking for potential donor
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is partnering with DKMS the world’s largest collection of blood stem cell donor, to host a registration drive to identify potential donors for 5-year-old, Dak Lopez. Dak has recently been diagnosed with Leukemia and has since been spending weeks in the hospital. It is said […]
Parents dread pick up and drop off at new Harmony school in Northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents picking up their children at the newly opened Harmony Middle and High School in Northeast are concerned about safety of pick up and drop offs at a busy street. The school is located of Dyer Street and was just opened on August 15. Illiana Macias, parent of a middle […]
Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex. According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
EP Animal Services offers free pet vaccinations and microchips
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru clinic on Sunday, August 21. The free event will be taking place at 301 George Perry Blvd. from 6 to 9 a.m. and is first-come, first-served. The […]
Judge postpones status hearing against Walmart shooter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A status hearing set for August 18th regarding the Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius was postponed. The state filed a Motion of Continuance in response to a gag order that Judge Sam Medrano issued on July 1st. Due to this, one of the victim’s family allegedly sent a series of emails […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
ACTion Programs for Animals offers low-cost vaccination, microchip clinic Aug. 20
ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) of Las Cruces will host a low-cost microchip and vaccination clinic 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the APA adoption center, 537 N. Solano Drive. Pre-registration is not required, ACT said in a news release. The following will be offered for $15 each at the...
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A retired El Paso judge is weighing in following the dismissal of 375 criminal cases. Since Monday, the cases were released after the District Attorney's Office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. A Texas law allows cases to be dismissed if they aren't indicted within 180 days. A total The post Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Three victims threatened with AR-15 in Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 17th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Gambel Quail due to a deadly conduct call. According to the City of El Paso, the investigation revealed that Andrew Paul Avila and Crystal Amanda King both went to a residence on Gamble […]
El Paso police, Crime Stoppers seek help in solving West El Paso shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that happened in West El Paso. On Sunday, Aug. 7, a 24-year-old man was driving along Sunland Park Drive near amusement center Bob-O’s. A black sedan pulled up next to the […]
Why Are Hundreds of Court Cases About to Be Dismissed in El Paso?
If you were charged with a crime in El Paso within the last year or so, you may have a get out of jail free card coming. A backlog of cases in the El Paso court system have missed, or are about to miss, a critical, legal deadline. If you've been busted, charged and posted bond, you still need to be indicted.
las-cruces.org
Plant Swap
Do you have extra seedlings from spring seed starting? Plant cuttings or pups in need of a home? Bring them to the Fall plant swap at the Branigan Library. We’ll swap outside the Library in the front gardens—just bring your plants and your passion for the garden community! Attendees may want to bring bulbs, plant divisions, fall crop seedlings, and houseplant clippings to the swap. This program is offered in support of the Tierra Sagrada Seed Library housed at the Branigan Library.
Crash between police unit and vehicle under investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 1:39 a.m., the Special Traffic Investigations unit was dispatched to investigate a traffic collision between a police unit and another vehicle. The incident happened on on 11377 Gateway West. No injuries were reported. No other information has been provided at this time. The story will be updated with […]
El Paso residents to save millions with electric settlement
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council has approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric Advanced Metering System that will save residents $15.6 million dollars. The settlement will also replace outdated electric meters with smart meters. The original proposal included an advanced metering system surcharge of $2.65 per month for the first […]
