The Las Cruces City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St., for a work session. The OIR Group, who is contracted by the City to audit the Las Cruces Police Department, will present to City Council its second semi-annual case review of completed LCPD internal affairs complaints at the work session. The audit report to be presented to Council is available online by clicking here. The agenda for Monday’s work session also includes a section for public comments regarding the OIR Group audit.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO