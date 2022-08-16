Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobbyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Move in day at UMKC begins new school year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a dip in enrollment numbers the last couple years, University of Missouri-Kansas City chancellor Mauli Agrawal told KCTV5 the university is finally headed in the right direction. “This is perhaps one of the most exciting days of the year for us,” said Agrawal.
KCTV 5
Kansas City Public Schools starts classes Monday. Here’s what you need to know.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of students in the Kansas City area returned to the classroom last week, and several more will go back to school Monday. Kansas City Public Schools welcomes its students back from summer break with a three-tier opening schedule put in place. Tier 1 (7:20...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KCTV 5
Ethnic Enrichment Festival returns to Kansas City after two-year hiatus
Girls at NKC Schools make history with first Girls Flag Football league. Friday night, Staley High School hosted a historic athletic event. The Girls Flag Football Jamboree featured a series of exhibition games for the first high school Girls Flag Football league in the state of Missouri. Updated: 6 hours...
Kansas counties announce recount results of Amendment 2
Eight of nine Kansas counties that were selected to hold a manual recount of primary election ballots cast for Amendment 2 announced the results of the recount Saturday.
KCTV 5
Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still processing votes
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The final tally of the Kansas Amendment 2 vote recount on abortion was presented Saturday in Johnson County. “Basically taking 256,869 pieces of paper and trying to sort it into 610 different stacks,” said Johnson County election commissioner Fred Sherman. “The stressful component of this was the tight timeframe this had to be done and also just the scale and size of Johnson County, the fact that we have so many more ballots cast and voters than some of the other smaller counties.”
KCTV 5
Johnson County finishes Kansas abortion recount, finds no significant vote change
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials announced their final vote tally Saturday morning in a recount of ballots submitted in Aug. 2′s election over whether Kansas should lift its state constitutional right to abortion. The recount showed the final tally off by just a small margin of votes, not significant enough to swing the end result in Johnson County.
KCTV 5
Lines out into the parking lot for KC Health Depart back-to-school kids’ vaccination clinic
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The turnout for the Kansas City Health Department’s back-to-school kids’ vaccination clinic was so large Saturday, that the department was forced to turn some people away. The long line snaked into the parking lot, spurring the health department to put up tent coverings...
KCTV 5
Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- The counties selected for the Amendment 2 recount are wrapping up their tallies. Douglas County, which had approximately 47,000 total votes to go through, finished its count early Friday afternoon. The original count put the tally at 38,718 NO votes and 8,716 YES votes. After the...
LJWORLD
A dispute over what voters were told in 1994 may stop county residents from getting property tax relief today
There’s such a thing as an urban myth, and perhaps, there’s a Douglas County myth too. The urban one is likely to make its appearance around a campfire, a water cooler or even a bar. The Douglas County variety tends to show up around tax time. As Douglas...
KCTV 5
Controversial housing ordinance passed in KCMO Council despite protest
Missouri State Highway Patrol was helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise on Thursday. It has been reunited with its family now. Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives...
KCTV 5
GoFundMe helps Ukrainian exchange student remain in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Ukrainian exchange student who came to Kansas City in September 2021 is sticking around this fall thanks to some generous donations. Olga, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, released a video Saturday morning thanking people for the support that will allow her to enroll at the University of Missouri-Kansas City this fall.
WIBW
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
kcur.org
In Johnson County recount, it's still a blowout loss for the Kansas anti-abortion amendment
Voters in Kansas’ largest county overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to strip abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution, according to an official recount that wrapped up Saturday. The recount tally still left the measure, which would have opened the door for the Legislature to impose an abortion ban, roundly defeated.
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation
The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the UG building.
'What Kansas Means to Me' student photo contest
Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
KCTV 5
One in custody, one detained for questioning after weapon found at Wyandotte High School
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Students at Wyandotte High School were placed on lockdown Friday morning after a weapon was found on campus, the district said on Friday. No one was harmed and the individual is in custody. The district says that parents can follow the normal procedures if they’d like to check their students out.
KCTV 5
Royals host naturalization ceremony for 500 new citizens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals hosted a naturalization ceremony Friday for 500 new citizens. The pandemic had slowed down many of these ceremonies. New Americans from over 90 countries were welcomed at Kauffman Stadium Friday, including Adama Anne, a native of Senegal, who has been in the United States since 2015 and unable to see his parents during that time.
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
