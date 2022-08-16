Read full article on original website
Drive thru flu vaccines return this fall for Dalton & Chatsworth
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The North Georgia Health District will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics again this fall. They are for people 18 or older. Whitfield: Tuesday, September 20th, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
Haz Mat spill closes downtown Rainsville, Alabama
RAINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – An overturned 18 wheeler has created some major problems this afternoon in Rainsville, Alabama. Officials say the truck spilled a hazardous chemical, but did not identify it. It happened right downtown at the intersection of Highways 35 and 75 around 2PM. Emergency officials evacuated the...
CFC and Michigan Stars End in 0-0 Draw
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) In a battle of the top two teams in the NISA East Division standings, nobody came out on top. The CFC and Michigan Stars finished in a 0-0 tie. Chattanooga entered the match in first place with a seven point lead on the Stars. CFC had a chance to win it in the 89th minute on a penalty kick, but Alex McGrath saw his shot denied by the keeper.
TN Teacher goes viral addressing her struggle with new Age Appropriate Materials Act
A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on Tiktok from sharing her struggles caused by Tennessee’s new law requiring school and classroom libraries to have a list of content made available to parents. The new state Age Appropriate Materials Act requires the local board of education to adopt a policy...
Chattanooga Red Wolves Rally to Beat South Georgia Tormenta 2-1
(Red Wolves press release) CHATTANOOGA, TN. (August 20th, 2022) – The Red Wolves were back in action on Saturday night as they. welcomed South Georgia Tormenta FC to CHI Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves were put on the back foot in the 8th minute as the visitors opened the...
Volkswagen, CSCC celebrate graduates of VW Academy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — While the new school year has just begun for students in the Tennessee Valley, it ended officially today for the 11 newest graduates of the Volkswagen Academy program at Chattanooga State Community College. The Volkswagen Academy offers students both a classroom education and paid on-the-job training,...
Body Found on 10th Street
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a man’s body was found behind the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, this morning. “Just tragic. It’s… I don’t think being found in the back of a vehicle is the way anybody wants to finish out their life. It’s so undignified,” said Baron King, CEO of the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
Local attorney: Brady Letters to CPD could mean something bigger could be on the horizon
UPDATE: “In response to several requests we have received from media organizations and in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy released the following information:”. The US Attorney’s Office (USAO) does not make personnel decisions for the department. Officers were not investigated by...
Whitfield Co. Commission addresses millage rate
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia — Thursday night in Whitfield County, the local Board of Commissioners held a Millage Rate Public Hearing. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen wants to see property taxes reduced in the county. To better explain to our viewers at home, a mill is the according rate that property...
Firefighters Respond to Smoke at Gas Station
TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Several fire departments in Dade County responded to the Circle K gas station Saturday morning at Highway 11 and Highway 136. The power was out, and smoke was coming from the building. Trenton-Dade County firefighters say the A/C unit is to blame. The power outage...
Brainerd Tunnels shootout suspect captured
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man on the T-B-I’s most wanted list has been captured. Law enforcement tracked down D’Avonte Wofford in Chattanooga on Thursday. He was indicted for the death of a woman in June, caught up in a chase and shootout in the Brainerd tunnels. Wofford...
Bradley Central Rolls Past Brainerd 53-13
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central breezed to a season opening win on Thursday beating Brainerd 53-13. The Bears enjoyed getting two safeties in the first half alone. Marcus Goree had one of the many highlights for the Bears returning a kick 59 yards for a touchdown.
Louvin Brothers Marker Added in Patten Square
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanoogans have another reminder of music history downtown. Local and state tourism officials unveiled a new “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker in Patten Square Saturday morning. It’s in front of the building where the Louvin Brothers first performed on the radio. Their 20-year...
Catoosa Co. Approves Budget, Property Tax Increase
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – It looks like Catoosa County residents will be paying more in property taxes next year. The board of commissioners approved their new budget Friday night. It includes a net county property tax increase of seven percent. County officials say the new balanced budget reflects...
Red Bank Topples Cleveland 35-12
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Red Bank opened their season on Thursday with a 35-12 win over Cleveland. The Lions scored on a touchdown pass with seven seconds before halftime to go up 21-12 at intermission. Red Bank took advantage of. several Blue Raiders turnovers to capture the victory.
Juan Bullard a Scoring Machine For East Hamilton
Where does East Hamilton running back Juan Bullard like to spend his time during the fall?. Bullard is a one man scoring machine for the Hurricanes, and he hopes to maintain his touchdown prowess tonight as East Hamilton kicks off their season against Ooltewah. News 12’s Brian Armstrong chases down the Hurricanes’ Mr. Touchdown.
USL Finishes Investigation of Misconduct Allegations Against Red Wolves Coach Jimmy Obleda
(uslleague.com) TAMPA, Fla. – The USL has completed a thorough investigation into allegations of misconduct by Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Head Coach Jimmy Obleda and provided an executive summary of its disciplinary determination to the club, Obleda and the USL Players Association. The investigation determined that Obleda used overly...
PGA Tour Pro Stephan Jaeger Enjoying Partnership With McLemore Golf Club
Rising Fawn, GA-(WDEF-TV) The McLemore Golf Club added former PGA tour pro Charlie Rymer to their staff last year. And then this summer, current PGA tour pro and Baylor grad Stephan Jaeger joined the McLemore payroll. He’s charged with promoting the golf club while on Tour. Jaeger and Rymer both agree, that promoting the scenic course ain’t too hard.
