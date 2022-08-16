ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

WDEF

Drive thru flu vaccines return this fall for Dalton & Chatsworth

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The North Georgia Health District will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics again this fall. They are for people 18 or older. Whitfield: Tuesday, September 20th, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Haz Mat spill closes downtown Rainsville, Alabama

RAINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – An overturned 18 wheeler has created some major problems this afternoon in Rainsville, Alabama. Officials say the truck spilled a hazardous chemical, but did not identify it. It happened right downtown at the intersection of Highways 35 and 75 around 2PM. Emergency officials evacuated the...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WDEF

CFC and Michigan Stars End in 0-0 Draw

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) In a battle of the top two teams in the NISA East Division standings, nobody came out on top. The CFC and Michigan Stars finished in a 0-0 tie. Chattanooga entered the match in first place with a seven point lead on the Stars. CFC had a chance to win it in the 89th minute on a penalty kick, but Alex McGrath saw his shot denied by the keeper.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Volkswagen, CSCC celebrate graduates of VW Academy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — While the new school year has just begun for students in the Tennessee Valley, it ended officially today for the 11 newest graduates of the Volkswagen Academy program at Chattanooga State Community College. The Volkswagen Academy offers students both a classroom education and paid on-the-job training,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Body Found on 10th Street

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a man’s body was found behind the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, this morning. “Just tragic. It’s… I don’t think being found in the back of a vehicle is the way anybody wants to finish out their life. It’s so undignified,” said Baron King, CEO of the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Whitfield Co. Commission addresses millage rate

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia — Thursday night in Whitfield County, the local Board of Commissioners held a Millage Rate Public Hearing. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen wants to see property taxes reduced in the county. To better explain to our viewers at home, a mill is the according rate that property...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Firefighters Respond to Smoke at Gas Station

TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Several fire departments in Dade County responded to the Circle K gas station Saturday morning at Highway 11 and Highway 136. The power was out, and smoke was coming from the building. Trenton-Dade County firefighters say the A/C unit is to blame. The power outage...
DADE COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Brainerd Tunnels shootout suspect captured

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man on the T-B-I’s most wanted list has been captured. Law enforcement tracked down D’Avonte Wofford in Chattanooga on Thursday. He was indicted for the death of a woman in June, caught up in a chase and shootout in the Brainerd tunnels. Wofford...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Bradley Central Rolls Past Brainerd 53-13

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central breezed to a season opening win on Thursday beating Brainerd 53-13. The Bears enjoyed getting two safeties in the first half alone. Marcus Goree had one of the many highlights for the Bears returning a kick 59 yards for a touchdown.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Louvin Brothers Marker Added in Patten Square

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanoogans have another reminder of music history downtown. Local and state tourism officials unveiled a new “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker in Patten Square Saturday morning. It’s in front of the building where the Louvin Brothers first performed on the radio. Their 20-year...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Catoosa Co. Approves Budget, Property Tax Increase

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – It looks like Catoosa County residents will be paying more in property taxes next year. The board of commissioners approved their new budget Friday night. It includes a net county property tax increase of seven percent. County officials say the new balanced budget reflects...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Red Bank Topples Cleveland 35-12

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Red Bank opened their season on Thursday with a 35-12 win over Cleveland. The Lions scored on a touchdown pass with seven seconds before halftime to go up 21-12 at intermission. Red Bank took advantage of. several Blue Raiders turnovers to capture the victory.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Juan Bullard a Scoring Machine For East Hamilton

Where does East Hamilton running back Juan Bullard like to spend his time during the fall?. Bullard is a one man scoring machine for the Hurricanes, and he hopes to maintain his touchdown prowess tonight as East Hamilton kicks off their season against Ooltewah. News 12’s Brian Armstrong chases down the Hurricanes’ Mr. Touchdown.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

PGA Tour Pro Stephan Jaeger Enjoying Partnership With McLemore Golf Club

Rising Fawn, GA-(WDEF-TV) The McLemore Golf Club added former PGA tour pro Charlie Rymer to their staff last year. And then this summer, current PGA tour pro and Baylor grad Stephan Jaeger joined the McLemore payroll. He’s charged with promoting the golf club while on Tour. Jaeger and Rymer both agree, that promoting the scenic course ain’t too hard.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

