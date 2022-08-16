Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) In a battle of the top two teams in the NISA East Division standings, nobody came out on top. The CFC and Michigan Stars finished in a 0-0 tie. Chattanooga entered the match in first place with a seven point lead on the Stars. CFC had a chance to win it in the 89th minute on a penalty kick, but Alex McGrath saw his shot denied by the keeper.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO