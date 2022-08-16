ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Multiple lanes closed along I-77 late Monday into Tuesday

By Sydney Heiberger
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you plan to travel on I-77 Monday night or early Tuesday morning, you’ll likely hit some traffic.

Crews are doing road maintenance along a nearly 20-mile stretch of the highway, closing down one express lane and one general lane in both directions.

I-77 Mobility Partners, the private company that operates the express lanes, says they’ll be doing “vegetation control” from mile marker 11 (I-277) through mile marker 30 (Mooresville). The innermost express lane (closest to the median) will be closed, and the outermost general traffic lane (closest to the right shoulder) will be closed only in places without a paved shoulder.

The company anticipates a high impact on traffic, but because the lane closures are rolling, there will be no detour set up.

“It’s always overnight, and it’s like, gosh, why can’t you do it in the daytime when everybody’s working? Nine to five. That should be the hours designated for them to work on the road, and it’s like, give the night a break so the truckers can get through,” said truck driver Adrian Robinson. “They slow me down. I’m never, ever on time. There’s sometimes when I have to pull over on the side of the road for three or four hours.”

The good news is that this construction is only scheduled for one night.

I-77 Mobility Partners says work will start at 9 p.m. Monday and end around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

