fightingillini.com
Illini Football Promotional Schedule Announced for 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Fighting Illini Athletics has announced the promotional schedule for the 2022 Fighting Illini Football season. Illinois kicks off the 2022 football season at home Saturday, Aug. 27 against Wyoming Cowboys at 3 p.m. CT. Saturday, Aug. 27 vs. Wyoming (3 p.m. CT | BTN) | GET TICKETS.
Prell Lifts Illini Past Redbirds in Season Opener
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – For the fourth-straight season, the Illinois soccer team opened the year with a victory as the Illini controlled the pace of play from start to finish, using redshirt-junior Ashley Prell's eventual game-winner, to capture a 1-0 win over Illinois State in front of over 1,000 fans at Demirjian Park on Thursday (Aug. 18) night.
