CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – For the fourth-straight season, the Illinois soccer team opened the year with a victory as the Illini controlled the pace of play from start to finish, using redshirt-junior Ashley Prell's eventual game-winner, to capture a 1-0 win over Illinois State in front of over 1,000 fans at Demirjian Park on Thursday (Aug. 18) night.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO