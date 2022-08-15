ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Believe The Hype: What’s Next For Nicole Linton After The Fatal Los Angeles Crash & More

By @Djxo313
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWIZW_0hIRLsQc00

Source: dj xo / The Morning Hustle

ICYMI we tapped in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. This week we dive deep into the Nicole Linton case, the Houston based travel nurse who killed six people in a fiery crash. Donald Trumps recent home raid by the FBI and more. Catch Believe The Hype every Friday at 7:10 am on The Morning Hustle.

LOS ANGELES, CA
