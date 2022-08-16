ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 69

Michael Petrov
5d ago

Reclaim it completely. No guns…hunt with a bow and arrow. No motorized anything. No wheel. No matches, no medicine or health care, no modern tech of any kind. Go back to living as stone age people.

Reply(14)
27
EJ_WA
5d ago

They should reject colonial culture all together. Go live in a ⛺️ , with no 🚽 , no 🚿, no 🚗, no 📱, no electricity, no medicine, no AC, no internet, no books, no grocery stores, no clothes stores, no 📺, no restaurants. Yeah those colonizers sure ruined everything and made life worse.

Reply(8)
21
Nuanteeks8
5d ago

Indigenous to what, let's do a real lenage test to see who was really on this land before colonizers and their reserves,,oh oh did I just give you a clue on why they live on reservations?

Reply(6)
7
Related
TheConversationCanada

We need a better understanding of race, 'status' and indigeneity in Canada

Queen’s University recently released its highly anticipated report after a year-long exploration into the institution’s approaches to indigeneity. The report came about after a call was made by hundreds of Indigenous academics and community members following the news that several white settler faculty claiming indigeneity were, in fact, “pretendians.” The report offers several recommendations that touch on everything from verification processes to developing a more robust Indigenous Studies program. While some Indigenous academics and community members welcomed the report, others suggested it relies too heavily on “colonial, imposed cards” and the concept of “Indian status.” This critique based on cards and...
AMERICAS
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Washington Examiner

They’re teaching our children to practice polygamy

Conservatives are sometimes guilty of seeing slippery slopes where there are none, but the confluence of critical race theory and radical gender ideology is pushing school curriculums in previously unthinkable directions. Brittney Cooper is an associate professor of women’s and gender studies at Rutgers University Department of Africana Studies. According...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Tattoo#Tattoos#Tattoo Ink#Tattoo Artist#Time#Racism#Photo Illustration#Inuit Tiktok#Christian
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Tattoo
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

Meet the Tribe With Ostrich Feet

A family belonging to the Vadoma tribe displaying their feet.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Members of the Vadoma tribe reside in the Kayemba region in the north of Zimbabwe, Africa. They have become quite popular as almost everyone in the tribe seems to suffer from something called “ostrich foot syndrome”, however the scientific name for this condition is called “Ectrodactyly”. This is caused by a genetic condition that has affected their people for many generations.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy