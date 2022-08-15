ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Lincoln County imposes new minimum lot-size standards

LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of amending the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to require a minimum lot size of one acre for new single-family homes. The change was discussed in May as a way to slow growth in the short-term...
Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change

CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina

North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
COA announces Practical Nursing Pinning Class of 2022

College of The Albemarle (COA) held a pinning ceremony for the 2022 Practical Nursing (P.N.) Program on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The college celebrated 17 graduates during the ceremony which included the presentation of pins, lighting of Nightingale Lamps and reciting of the International Council of Nurses’ Pledge. Special...
Final Judgement Ordered in Rowan County Nuisance Case

After years of disturbances and a long history of drug violations, a recent murder and numerous calls to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community should soon see long awaited changes. On Thursday, August 11, Superior Court Judge Tim Gould signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance...
Statesville Council bids farewell to outgoing members, welcomes two newcomers

Outgoing Statesville City Councilman William Morgan offered some words of advice for new councilmembers on Monday, along with a heartfelt thanks to voters. “To the new members of council, congratulations on your successful election,” Morgan said. “There is going to be a steep learning curve, but I am pretty confident you can tackle that mountain.”
Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
Airport Comes to Hickory

The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
Troutman Parks and Recreation refocusing on staffing, upgrading facilities this fall

Again under the leadership of Director Emily Watson, the Troutman Parks and Recreation Department and Committee is concentrating on facility repairs and upgrades over the next few months, including installation of baseball field scoreboards, adding dugout roofs, upgrading ESC Park wifi, and planning for additional electrical for the future facilities.
Salisbury house fire ruled accidental, victim remains hospitalized

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old woman who was injured in a house fire in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon remains in the hospital, according to Salisbury Police. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
Hallet Lee Brown II

Hallet “Hal” Lee Brown II passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the age of 73 in Statesville, N.C. Born in Hampton, Va., in 1948 to his late parents, Hallet Lee Brown and Margaret Morris Brown, he was raised in Gates County, N.C., until he joined the Army at age 17. He spent three years serving in the Army, including being stationed in Korea and deployed to Vietnam. Following his service, he worked on Apollo Missions 10 through 13, assisting on the moon landing, until he joined the Air Force and served 18 years, being stationed throughout the United States and Germany, until his retirement at the rank of Master Sergeant in 1990.
STATESVILLE, NC

