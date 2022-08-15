Read full article on original website
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County imposes new minimum lot-size standards
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of amending the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to require a minimum lot size of one acre for new single-family homes. The change was discussed in May as a way to slow growth in the short-term...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change
CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
country1037fm.com
Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina
North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
WBTV
“Flowed like a firehose”: Neighbors in Elizabeth say stormwater from Charlotte Credit Union development is flooding street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living on Sunnyside Avenue in Elizabeth say stormwater from Central Avenue is rushing down into their neighborhood. They say the issues started back in 2003 when Charlotte Metro Credit Union built a drive-thru location. “They created a sloped lot of all pavement and in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
big945.com
COA announces Practical Nursing Pinning Class of 2022
College of The Albemarle (COA) held a pinning ceremony for the 2022 Practical Nursing (P.N.) Program on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The college celebrated 17 graduates during the ceremony which included the presentation of pins, lighting of Nightingale Lamps and reciting of the International Council of Nurses’ Pledge. Special...
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
ncdps.gov
Final Judgement Ordered in Rowan County Nuisance Case
After years of disturbances and a long history of drug violations, a recent murder and numerous calls to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community should soon see long awaited changes. On Thursday, August 11, Superior Court Judge Tim Gould signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Council bids farewell to outgoing members, welcomes two newcomers
Outgoing Statesville City Councilman William Morgan offered some words of advice for new councilmembers on Monday, along with a heartfelt thanks to voters. “To the new members of council, congratulations on your successful election,” Morgan said. “There is going to be a steep learning curve, but I am pretty confident you can tackle that mountain.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Federal authorities are assisting Wake County deputies with two arrests in Burke County Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 9. Reporter Dave Faherty was at the scene on Interstate 40 where the two people were taken into custody. Faherty then later saw the...
WBTV
Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
Lexington police officer resigns, charged with felony obstruction of justice
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has resigned and been charged with a felony in Lexington. According to a release from Lexington Police Department, Felicia Biddix, 31, of Davidson County, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for felony obstruction of justice for “actions she was involved in as a Lexington Police Officer.” Davidson County Sheriff’s […]
focusnewspaper.com
Airport Comes to Hickory
The initial cost was $200,000, quite a sum for 1938. Twenty years earlier, some in Hickory had begun to dream of an airport for the city, placed on the northwestern edge, perched atop the hills overlooking the Catawba River. In those days flight was a novelty. Few people had even seen an airplane up close, much less ridden in one, so the dream had to wait.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Parks and Recreation refocusing on staffing, upgrading facilities this fall
Again under the leadership of Director Emily Watson, the Troutman Parks and Recreation Department and Committee is concentrating on facility repairs and upgrades over the next few months, including installation of baseball field scoreboards, adding dugout roofs, upgrading ESC Park wifi, and planning for additional electrical for the future facilities.
WBTV
Salisbury house fire ruled accidental, victim remains hospitalized
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old woman who was injured in a house fire in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon remains in the hospital, according to Salisbury Police. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 241 am EDT, Aug 16th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022-023-032-033-WVZ042>044-507-508- 161200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Patrick-Franklin-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
iredellfreenews.com
Hallet Lee Brown II
Hallet “Hal” Lee Brown II passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the age of 73 in Statesville, N.C. Born in Hampton, Va., in 1948 to his late parents, Hallet Lee Brown and Margaret Morris Brown, he was raised in Gates County, N.C., until he joined the Army at age 17. He spent three years serving in the Army, including being stationed in Korea and deployed to Vietnam. Following his service, he worked on Apollo Missions 10 through 13, assisting on the moon landing, until he joined the Air Force and served 18 years, being stationed throughout the United States and Germany, until his retirement at the rank of Master Sergeant in 1990.
Iredell County K-9 tracks suspect who fled deputies after crash, authorities say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A K-9 helped Iredell County deputies track a man who fled on foot after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Statesville Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Wilkesboro Highway during the […]
WBTV
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The damages awarded to a former Novant Health executive after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired because he’s a white man were reduced by millions of dollars, while more than $3 million in front and back pay was granted. In October...
‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run continues
It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver.
Comments / 0