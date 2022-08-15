Hallet “Hal” Lee Brown II passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the age of 73 in Statesville, N.C. Born in Hampton, Va., in 1948 to his late parents, Hallet Lee Brown and Margaret Morris Brown, he was raised in Gates County, N.C., until he joined the Army at age 17. He spent three years serving in the Army, including being stationed in Korea and deployed to Vietnam. Following his service, he worked on Apollo Missions 10 through 13, assisting on the moon landing, until he joined the Air Force and served 18 years, being stationed throughout the United States and Germany, until his retirement at the rank of Master Sergeant in 1990.

