Louisville, KY

Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville Thursday for his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the state’s response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, economic development and other topics. You can watch a livestream below.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ky. lawmakers hear from students about importance of mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - School is starting up again across the commonwealth. That brings with it a set of responsibilities and stress for students. Tuesday morning in Frankfort, a committee of lawmakers heard from students about the importance of mental health. A big topic for the committee was the student...
FRANKFORT, KY
Stuffed three-legged coyote among haul of stolen items recovered in central Ky.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Scott County have recovered a large amount of stolen items after a months-long investigation. The search led them to find large amounts of drugs, firearms, and one item you wouldn’t expect. After several months of tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts,...
Jefferson Co. man accused of killing son

Dorton Town Hall - 11:00 p.m. Flooding update from the Governor's office - 11:00 p.m. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29. Pigskin Previews - North Laurel. Updated: 23 hours ago. Living in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

