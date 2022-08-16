Read full article on original website
Related
Dads Cookies officially opens storefront in Valley
Dads Cookies had its grand opening Saturday to celebrate the company's first official storefront.
sierranewsonline.com
Oak Fire Debris Removal Community Meetings
MARIPOSA–Mariposa County Residents who have been impacted by the Oak Fire and lost their homes will have the opportunity to learn about the next steps to recovery. 127 homes were destroyed in the Oak Fire during July and August, earlier this year. The fire is now 98% contained. Mariposa...
clovisroundup.com
Made In Clovis looks for inspired and clever business ideas
Made In Clovis, now in just its second year, is an event that celebrates creativity. This showcase allows up-and-coming business entrepreneurs to connect to the public their ideas from all sorts of backgrounds including crafters, food artisans, artists, and students just to name a few. Made In Clovis is an...
resourceworld.com
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourcentralvalley.com
Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
sierranewsonline.com
Fresno’s First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary
FRESNO — Located in North Fresno on the west corner of Palm and Nees in the Park Place Shopping Center, local consumers can now find a new business venture proudly unique for residents of the city of Fresno. The first county-approved recreational cannabis dispensary. Known as The Artist Tree,...
sierranewsonline.com
Teen Fatality At Thousand Island Lake
MADERA COUNTY–At approximately 8pm on August 10, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a teenage subject who had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake. Thousand Island Lake, part of the Ansel Adams Wilderness in eastern Madera County, is at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
moderncampground.com
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
clovisroundup.com
Angels of Grace backpack drive
Heading into the school year, Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency is teaming up with Miss Clovis to help collect donations of backpacks for children in foster care until Aug. 26. The Angels of Grace is asking for donations of new or gently used backpacks to help support local foster...
sierranewsonline.com
PG&E Surveying Power Lines by Helicopter
FRESNO — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is surveying distribution power lines in the Auberry area starting this week, using helicopters equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. Later this week through next week, patrols will fly over circuits in and around Auberry. Similar flights will begin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Advisory – State Route 140 in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will conduct a slope repair project on State Route 140 near the community of Briceburg in Mariposa County. The project is needed to restore the integrity of the slope beneath an existing 84-inch concrete pipe culvert. Crews will install rock...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Emergency Tree Removal Will Require Crane
Arnold, CA – Electrical hazards have Calaveras County road officials calling in heavy equipment for emergency tree removal in the Arnold area. Due to the close proximity of power lines, a crane will be used to safely perform the tree removal, according to county public works officials. The work will require a complete road closure at 4520 Love Creek Road, off Moran Road and south of Highway 4. The roadway is narrow and the crane will block the entire road, requiring a detour from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22.
GV Wire
Save Mart Set to Close All Pharmacies After Private Equity Purchase
The Save Mart Companies announced this week they are shutting down all in-store pharmacy departments and moving those services to Walgreens. Save Mart, headquartered in Modesto, operates 89 full-service pharmacies, according to its website. The move comes nearly six months after Los Angeles-based private-equity firm Kingswood Capital Management acquired The...
Madera Tribune
City to host fifth Madera Eats event
Large crowds attend the Madera Eats Food Truck event hosted by the Madera Parks and Community Services in August of 2021 at Lions Town and Country Park. The event was co-sponsored with Dark Umbrella Entertainment who hosted music and a local vendor fair. The Madera Parks and Community Services will...
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.
Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.
KCRA.com
Watermelon felons: 2 arrested for stealing fruit in central California
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A watermelon heist was halted in California. The Merced County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about trespassing on Monday night. Related video above: Another watermelon thief in 2019 gets car stuck in mud, leading to arrest. When they arrived, the victim said some people...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Mountain lion seen on Atwater High School campus
A mountain lion was spotted on the Atwater High School campus on Saturday.
Comments / 1