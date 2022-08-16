United Way of North Central Ohio announces Alluvial Private Wealth of Marion as first-ever Bold Goal Champion

Read full article on original website
Airport Day soon to be an annual Mansfield event
MANSFIELD— Summer revelers can close out the 2022 season with a new annual event, Mansfield Lahm Airport Day, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed to introduce the community to the many significant updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the event highlights the Airport as an important business driver in the community, but also its role in bringing in leisure travelers to experience the community’s many offerings. Events specially designed to ignite an interest in the world of aviation will excite the airport’s youngest visitors on Airport Day.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Marilyn Louise Jacobs
Marilyn Louise Jacobs, 81, of Galion passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Signature Healthcare of Galion after a short illness. Marilyn was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 15, 1941, to the late Eli and Dorothy (Clark) Lawrence. She married Richard “Dick” Jacobs on November 10, 1962, and he survives her after a wonderful 59 years of marriage.
Bucyrus takes first place in 2022 Brattie Cheer Contest
BUCYRUS—Area school cheerleaders competed Thursday in the annual Bratwurst Cheer Competition. Cheerleaders from Tiffin University served as judges for the competition. 1st Place Bucyrus High School. 2nd Place Galion High School. 3rd Place Col. Crawford High School. Junior Varsity Competition left Col. Crawford JV in first place. Jump Competition...
Popular barbecue chain closes Reynoldsburg eatery to build new location in the same spot
City Barbecue’s Reynold’s eatery is temporarily closed, and by the time it reopens an entirely new building will welcome customers. That’s because the eatery, located at 5979 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg, is razing this location in order to construct a new one with a fresh, new look.
Philip Lee Browning
Philip Lee Browning, 82, of Crestline passed peacefully at his home on Friday, August 19, 2022. Phil was born on July 31, 1940, in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Eddie Browning and Almira (Hensley) Keltner. On July 30, 1960, Phil would marry Janice Ervin and she survives him in Crestline after 62 years of marriage.
Patrol OVI Checkpoint on County Road 330 tonight
BUCYRUS—The Ohio State Highway Patrol in conjunction with the Crawford County Sheriffs Department announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 P.M. to 10 P.M. tonight on County Road 330 west of U.S. 30 and east of Stetzer Road, in Crawford County. The OVI checkpoint funded...
Stolen items from Crawford and other counties retrieved
MORROW COUNTY— On August 11, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen travel trailer. Marion County believed the stolen travel trailer was somewhere in Morrow County. While Deputies were attempting to locate the stolen travel trailer from...
Patrol OVI checkpoint in Crawford County tomorrow
BUCYRUS—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Crawford County tomorrow evening. The low-manpower OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI-related fatal crashes in 2021 in...
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
Ohio highway trooper hospitalized in OVI crash, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Chance of showers and thunderstorms for the weekend
BUCYRUS—Rain is in the forecast for the weekend. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Here is your National Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—A slight chance of showers between 1 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high of 83. South wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of rain is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Christy wins first match as Bucyrus coach
BUCYRUS — Amber Christy started her volleyball coaching tenure at Bucyrus High School with a bang. In Christy’s first contest at the helm, her Lady Redmen swept Vanlue in three games, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22. It marked the first time in at least nine years that Bucyrus began a...
Mohawk falls to Calvert in season opener
TIFFIN — For the entire game, Tiffin Calvert coach Steve Reser preached patience to his team. And, when Mohawk placekicker Brayden Chester booted a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, giving the Warriors a 3-0 lead at the break, the Senecas didn’t panic.
Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
Wynford spikers fall to Arlington
ARLINGTON — Wynford volleyball fell in the season opener at Arlington in five sets, 26-24, 25-21, 17-25, 23-25, 7-15. The Royals were led by Emma Steiger with five kills and 10 digs, Clareese Prenger with 15 assists and four digs, and Katelyn Wagner and Grace Stucky with five kills.
