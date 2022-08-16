Read full article on original website
Effingham Unit #40 HR Committee to Meet Monday
The Effingham Unit #40 HR Committee is set to meet on Monday at 5:00pm. Pledge of Allegiance/Call to order Regular Meeting/Roll Call. Closed Session (if needed) – The appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the District. Return to Open Session. Approval of Closed Session...
Effingham County Health Department Announces 2 COVID-Related Deaths
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces the COVID-related deaths of two county residents, the individuals were in their 80s and 90s; one was unvaccinated and the other had only received one dose of vaccine. ECHD also announces 81 new cases were reported from Friday, August 12 through Thursday, August...
Friday Police Department
34 year old, Steven L Bailey, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for aggravated battery. 37 year old, Christopher A Baker, of Newton was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine. Baker posted bond.
