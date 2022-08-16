‘Coaches change a lot in today’s world’: Kentucky AD sends strong message amid John Calipari-Mark Stoops feud

Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
Tyrese Maxey holds basketball camp in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tyrese Maxey was the star on Kentucky’s 2020 basketball team that had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Himself, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and company could have made some noise in the NCAA tournament, a thought that still haunts Big Blue Nation.
Making the Case: Which Freshman Will Make the Biggest Impact for Kentucky in 2022
Kentucky will look to build on its ten-win season from a year ago with a schedule that provides plenty of opportunities. The Wildcats were selected by the media to finish second in the SEC East, but there is optimism around the opportunity to compete for a spot in Atlanta coming out of Lexington. ...
Mr. CFB: So Is Kentucky A Basketball School? The Readers Weigh In
Earlier this week I wrote a column on the current spat between Kentucky basketball Coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops. Calipari, who wants a new state-of-the-art practice facility, said Kentucky is “a basketball school” and thus the new building is justified. No question that ...
gobigbluecountry.com
Look: Kentucky’s Final Piece to the 2022-23 Roster Arrives on Campus
Kentucky’s 2022-23 men’s basketball roster is finally complete. The final piece to the puzzle is Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, who arrived on campus Thursday evening. The Kentucky men’s basketball social media accounts confirmed his arrival Friday. Onyenso announced his commitment to Kentucky in early August, reclassifying from 2023...
foxlexington.com
Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
foxlexington.com
Kentucky blanks Ball State to open up 2022-23 season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hadley Williams opened up the scoring for Kentucky on the 2022 season less than 17 minutes into the match against Ball State. Kentucky jumped out front, and never looked back, shutting out Ball State 3-0 on Thursday night. The first win of the season...
foxlexington.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
WKYT 27
Great Crossing steamrolls Western Hills 60-13
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing steamrolled Western Hills 60-13 Friday night in the opening game of the Battle of Elkhorn Creek. The Warhawks set a new school record for points in a game. Great Crossing (1-0) visits North Oldham on August 26.
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
foxlexington.com
Lexington, utility reach agreement on tree-cutting policies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s second-largest city has reached an agreement with a utility company over the company’s policy of razing trees throughout the city to make way for power lines. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities Company announced a joint resolution in...
Kentucky Lottery: Marion Co. Man wins $225,000 playing the lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man from Bradfordsville, Ky., who wishes to remain anonymous, is in disbelief after winning $225,000 on the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game. He purchased one set of numbers for $1 at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville Saturday, Aug. 13, for the drawing later that same evening.
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
lite987whop.com
No injuries after gunfire erupts outside Montgomery Co. football game
There were no injuries reported when gunfire rang out Friday night during a high school football game in Montgomery County. West Creek High School was hosting Clarksville Northeast about 9:10 p.m. when deputies observed a vehicle with an open trunk traveling at a high rate of speed in the parking lot and then heard and saw gunshots.
WKYT 27
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
WTVQ
Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month. Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive. He has two adult children living in...
bereadylexington.com
Are You Ready to Help Lexington Be Ready?
If you’re ready to help your community be better prepared for emergencies and disasters, Lexington Emergency Management wants you for a spot in our upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class #34. Training begins on Wednesday, September 9. After graduation, nine weeks later, you’ll join a select cadre of trained emergency responders. So far, more than 400 people have graduated from the CERT classes.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officials responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:00 in the morning near Cheetah’s Club on East New Circle. After arriving, police found shell casings at the scene. Shortly after officers responded...
WTVQ
Man arrested in connection to July 20 Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the July 20 shooting death of Kadage Byishmo on Quinton Court. Keith Denton, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Byishmo last month. He is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of violation of a Kentucky protective order, two counts of receiving stolen property, trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) – enhanced with a firearm and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
